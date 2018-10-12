Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC: Delhi Register 41-37 Win Over Pune

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Catch all the scores from the Pro Kabaddi match between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC through News18 Sports' live updates.
Season Six of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League moves to Sonepat today, and the second match of the day sees Puneri Paltan taking on Dabang Delhi KC. Dabang Delhi would be looking to get a win after securing a thrilling 32-32 tie against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their opening game, while Puneri Paltan sit pretty atop Zone A on eight points with two wins out of two. While it is still early days and no team is out of the reckoning yet, every unit would be cautious of not falling too far behind at such an early stage.
Season Six of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League moves to Sonepat today, and the second match of the day sees Puneri Paltan taking on Dabang Delhi KC. Dabang Delhi would be looking to get a win after securing a thrilling 32-32 tie against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their opening game, while Puneri Paltan sit pretty atop Zone A on eight points with two wins out of two. While it is still early days and no team is out of the reckoning yet, every unit would be cautious of not falling too far behind at such an early stage.
Read More
Image: @DabangDelhiKC/Twitter
-
12 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in South Africa ZIM vs SA 132/720.0 overs 135/415.4 oversSouth Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
-
10 Oct, 2018 | England in Sri Lanka ENG vs SL 92/215.0 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
09 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in South Africa SA vs ZIM 160/620.0 overs 126/1017.2 oversSouth Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs
-
07 - 11 Oct, 2018 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE PAK vs AUS 482/10164.2 overs 202/1083.3 oversPakistan drew with Australia
-
06 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in South Africa ZIM vs SA 228/1049.3 overs 231/645.5 oversSouth Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
Loading...