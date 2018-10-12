GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC: Delhi Register 41-37 Win Over Pune

News18.com | October 12, 2018, 10:47 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Catch all the scores from the Pro Kabaddi match between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi KC through News18 Sports' live updates.

Season Six of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League moves to Sonepat today, and the second match of the day sees Puneri Paltan taking on Dabang Delhi KC. Dabang Delhi would be looking to get a win after securing a thrilling 32-32 tie against Gujarat Fortunegiants in their opening game, while Puneri Paltan sit pretty atop Zone A on eight points with two wins out of two. While it is still early days and no team is out of the reckoning yet, every unit would be cautious of not falling too far behind at such an early stage.
Read More
Oct 12, 2018 10:34 pm (IST)

DELHI WIN: That's a convincing 41-37 win for Delhi in the end over Pune, who were outdone in both raiding and defending. 

Oct 12, 2018 10:21 pm (IST)

Delhi has taken a giant leap suddenly by inflicting an all out and a two point lead. Naveen has been doing brilliantly for Delhi. They lead 35-30. 

Oct 12, 2018 10:17 pm (IST)

This match cannot get closer than this. With close to eight minutes left in the match, the score stands at 27-27. This has been the closest game this season so far and both the teams deserve to win. 

Oct 12, 2018 10:11 pm (IST)

Still 10 minutes left in this game and the match hangs in balance. Delhi will have to be careful as it is their defence that has to come up with the goods. It's 26-25 for Pune. 

Oct 12, 2018 10:06 pm (IST)

Pune are managing to hold on to their lead with their strong defence and Nitin Tomar. Delhi need a big raid. It's 25-23 at the moment.

Oct 12, 2018 10:00 pm (IST)

Pune defence under the leadership of Girish Ernak is not letting Delhi raiders make spaces for themselves and are struggling to score points. Pune take 24-21 lead. 

Oct 12, 2018 9:56 pm (IST)

HALF TIME: Nitin Tomar gets a brilliant raid two-point raid and makes it 22-20 at half time. But the match is far from over and Delhi will come back stronger.

Oct 12, 2018 9:48 pm (IST)

This momentum is changing continuously. Now Pune is in lead, but that is just a one point lead. It's 20-19 at the moment. 

Oct 12, 2018 9:44 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar, as usual he has been great for Pune. Delhi defence has not been able get a strategy in place for Nitin Tomar. He inflicts an all out. That makes it 17-16. 

Oct 12, 2018 9:41 pm (IST)

It is a very tight match as of now. Pune is making a comeback of sorts and and are closing on Delhis. It's 13-11 at the moment.  

Oct 12, 2018 9:37 pm (IST)

And finally Sheykh fires for Delhi and targets Nitin Tomar. That is brilliant raiding from the Iranian. And with this it's an all out for Pune. Delhi lead by 11-5. 

Oct 12, 2018 9:34 pm (IST)

Now suddenly Delhi is coming back in the match with their tight defence. They get two back-to-back points to take the lead. Also Girish Ernak makes a costly mistake. It's 5-3 for Delhi.

Oct 12, 2018 9:31 pm (IST)

Tomar comes back for another raid and he gets another one. Meraj Sheykh is struggling in the initial stages of the match. It's 3-1 in favour of Pune. 

Oct 12, 2018 9:29 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar starts the raiding proceedings for Pune. He comes up with a bonus point as he completes 300 points in PKL.

Oct 12, 2018 9:24 pm (IST)

This is going to be a big test for the new look Delhi side. Pune have done really well till now in the competition and Nitin Tomar has fired well. He would need to continue his good form. 

Oct 12, 2018 9:16 pm (IST)

In the first match of the night, Monu Goyat-led Haryana Steelers have trounced Gujarat Fortunesupergiants by a margin of 32-25.  

Oct 12, 2018 9:14 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the second match of the night between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi. This season promises to a better season for the Delhi side who have been ordinary in the tournament so far.

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi KC: Delhi Register 41-37 Win Over Pune
Image: @DabangDelhiKC/Twitter

  • 12 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in South Africa
    ZIM vs SA
    132/7
    20.0 overs
    		 135/4
    15.4 overs
    South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Oct, 2018 | England in Sri Lanka
    ENG vs SL
    92/2
    15.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Match Abandoned
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in South Africa
    SA vs ZIM
    160/6
    20.0 overs
    		 126/10
    17.2 overs
    South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 07 - 11 Oct, 2018 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE
    PAK vs AUS
    482/10
    164.2 overs
    		 202/10
    83.3 overs
    Pakistan drew with Australia
    Full Scorecard
  • 06 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in South Africa
    ZIM vs SA
    228/10
    49.3 overs
    		 231/6
    45.5 overs
    South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...