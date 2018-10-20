Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Highlights: As it Happened
News18.com | October 20, 2018, 1:26 AM IST
Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Puneri Paltan and Jaipur Pink Panthers on News18Sports.
After starting their home leg with a loss against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Puneri Paltan take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 24 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Friday. Spurred on by the Pune crowd, Puneri Paltan will look to win their first match in their home leg and will also look to take top spot in Zone A.
Oct 19, 2018 10:17 pm (IST)
Full time: Puneri Paltans beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-25
Oct 19, 2018 10:16 pm (IST)
Anand and Deepak's raids are also stopped by the Paltans. And they are surging ahead in the final moments.
Oct 19, 2018 10:14 pm (IST)
Nitin Rawal can't get his raid in and the Paltans pick up another point.
Oct 19, 2018 10:12 pm (IST)
Jaipur's Deepak has a raid point to his name and the Paltans have just one player left on court. Sandeep Narwal's raid following that is not successful and the Paltans have a one point lead at 25-24.
Oct 19, 2018 10:09 pm (IST)
Monu's next raid for the Paltans is not a good one, and the Jaipur Panthers have taken another point. But the defense also got a point and the score is 24-20.
Oct 19, 2018 10:07 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda picks up a quick raid point, really quick point there. Score 23-19 to Paltans.
Oct 19, 2018 10:03 pm (IST)
Historic Super Tackle! The Paltans have made a sixth super tackle and picked up a couple of points to take the lead back upto five points. One more super tackle and they will have the record.
Oct 19, 2018 10:02 pm (IST)
Nitin Tomar tries to get his raid going on the Jaipur defense, but he is kept at bay and the Paltans now lead 21-18.
Oct 19, 2018 10:02 pm (IST)
There's less than seven minutes in the game, and the Paltans lead 21-17. Nitin Tomar comes in for a raid, and it is an empty raid. Anup Kumar also follows that up with an empty raid.
Oct 19, 2018 10:00 pm (IST)
It's a do-or-die raid for the Paltans, but they can't get anything out of it and Mohit Chillar takes the defensive point.
Oct 19, 2018 9:58 pm (IST)
After that Amit Kumar looks for points on the raid for the Panthers, but Nitin Tomar does not let him through and restores the five point lead.
Oct 19, 2018 9:57 pm (IST)
An intense ten minutes coming up here, and Monu has an unsuccessful raid against the Panthers.
Oct 19, 2018 9:55 pm (IST)
Meanwhile the Paltans coach gets a green card.
Oct 19, 2018 9:55 pm (IST)
After a couple of empty raids shared by both sides, Anup tries to liven it up with a quick raid, but the Jaipur raider is blicked off and the Paltans have a five point lead.
Oct 19, 2018 9:53 pm (IST)
Nitin Tomar has opened his account for the day with a great raid on the Jaipur defense. The Paltans now lead 18-14.
Oct 19, 2018 9:52 pm (IST)
Another Super Tackle by the Paltans on Amit Kumar. The Puneri Paltans are defending like Lions and have made the score 17-14 to their favour.
Oct 19, 2018 9:51 pm (IST)
Sandeep Narwal and Anup Kumar have empty raids after that and More GB can't raid well for Paltans. So the Panthers defend well and take a defensive point to make the score 15-14 to the Paltans.
Oct 19, 2018 9:49 pm (IST)
After Deepak Hooda comes looking for raid points but is greeted by a super tackle ffrom the Paltans. They have made a fourth super tackle and taken two points to move the score to 15-13 in their favour.
Oct 19, 2018 9:48 pm (IST)
Anup looks for the first points for Jaipur in the second half, but can't get his raid point in. and before that Girish also had an empty. That was followed by Akshay's empty raid, which made it a do-or-die situation for the Paltans. Jaipur made a good tackle and drew level.
Oct 19, 2018 9:45 pm (IST)
It's been absolutely neck and neck here in Pune. The hosts edged it in the first two minutes, can they hold on and register a much needed win on home soil?
Oct 19, 2018 9:40 pm (IST)
At Half Time, the Puneri Paltans lead the Jaipur Pink Panthers 13-12.
Oct 19, 2018 9:39 pm (IST)
Nitin Rawal has come in for the Panthers to get in a raid point, but a third super tackle by Pune gives them two points and puts them back in the lead. It's absolutely neck and neck right now. Score 13-12 to Pune
Oct 19, 2018 9:38 pm (IST)
After Girish's empty raid for the Panthers, Deepak Hooda is in for the Paltans - and he is pounced up by the whole defense of Jaipur and they edge into the lead again.
Oct 19, 2018 9:36 pm (IST)
Meanwhile Anup Kumar's raid was reviewed after that and he was on target and has made a super raid and picked up two points. It all even at 11-11 right now,.
Oct 19, 2018 9:35 pm (IST)
Neither Nitin from either side can get their raids working here and after that Monu, Anup and Monu again have made their raids count. This period of play has seen the lead for Jaipur get reduced to 2 points.
Nitin Rawal gets a green card and that's a warning for him, but right after he makes it up for his side as he gets a raid point. Jaipur slowly building on a lead and lead 9-5 currently with less than 6 minutes to go in the first half.
Oct 19, 2018 9:30 pm (IST)
Four straight empty raids from the two sides and after that Akshay in a do-or-die raid is unable to make it count, which means Jaipur led by Mohit Chillar pick up another point.
Oct 19, 2018 9:28 pm (IST)
Monu now fails to get his raid in and it's a super tackle that puts Jaipur back in the front and they have followed that up with a good raid by Nitin Rawal. Score 7-5 to Jaipur.
Oct 19, 2018 9:26 pm (IST)
Anup Kumar comes in after that for Jaipur, but can't get his raid and Pune pick up a point and take a one-point lead.
Coming of a victory against Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to continue their winning momentum. They have a good record against Puneri Paltan and will look to use this to their advantage. Brimming with talent, Jaipur Pink Panthers will look to get back-to-back wins and stamp their credentials for the VIVO Pro Kabaddi title.