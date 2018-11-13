Pro Kabaddi 2018, Puneri Paltans vs Telugu Titans: Telugu Titans Win 28-25

Follow all the live action as Puneri Paltan take on Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League 2018.
Nov 13, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)
That's it, its all over Telugu Titans in the end win this one by 28-25. In the end, the comeback wasn't successful!
Nov 13, 2018 8:58 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltan inflict an all out here, they trail by just three points now and with less than 3 points remaining!
Nov 13, 2018 8:52 pm (IST)
Nov 13, 2018 8:51 pm (IST)
Final 5 minutes left here, Telugu Titans are currently leading 27-17! Can Puneri Paltan comeback into this one?
Nov 13, 2018 8:46 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans seem to be cruising in this one, they currently lead 26-15. We have close to nine minutes left, will take something special for Puneri Paltan to comeback into this one
Nov 13, 2018 8:42 pm (IST)
Rahul Chaudhari claims a running hand touch there but its not given, they opt for a time-out. Telugu Titans lead 23-13 at the moment as we break for a strategic timeout
Nov 13, 2018 8:36 pm (IST)
That's it then, finally Puneri Paltan are all out and Telugu Titans now lead 22-12. will take something special for Puneri Paltan to comeback into this one
Nov 13, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans currently lead 18-11, Puneri Paltan down to two men. Pune will need something special to comeback into this one
Nov 13, 2018 8:25 pm (IST)
Super tackle by the Puneri Paltans there and it gives them a chance to script bit of a comeback, its currently half-time and Telugu Titans lead 17-11 at the moment!
Nov 13, 2018 8:22 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltan in danger of being all out here, currently Telugu Titans lead 17-9 and Pune have only two men remaining!
Nov 13, 2018 8:18 pm (IST)
Akshay Jadhav seems to have been struck on the head here and he is bleeding at the moment, Telugu Titans currently lead 14-8 with five minutes left in the first half
Nov 13, 2018 8:16 pm (IST)
First substitution of the day as Monu comes in place of Rajesh Mondal for the Puneri Paltans, all of a sudden Telugu Titans have rushed to a 11-7 lead.
Nov 13, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)
Halfway into the game here, and its currently 6-6, this is turning out to be quite an interesting affair!
Nov 13, 2018 8:11 pm (IST)
Puneri Paltans fighting back into the game here, a couple of unsuccesful raids for the Telugu Titans and currently its 5-4 in Puneri Paltan's favour. Still anyone's game
Nov 13, 2018 8:08 pm (IST)
Nilesh Salunke with a wonderful raid there and he picks two quick points for the Telugu Titans, they have rushed to a 4-1 lead after the early exchanges.
Nov 13, 2018 8:07 pm (IST)
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for the Pro Kabaddi match between Puneri Paltans and the Telugu Titans.