GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi 2018: Telugu Titans, U Mumba Register Contrasting Wins

Telugu Titans notched up a win in their Inter-zone match of the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday after they got better of their opponents Puneri Paltan 28-25.

PTI

Updated:November 13, 2018, 10:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi 2018: Telugu Titans, U Mumba Register Contrasting Wins
(Image: PKL)
Loading...
Mumbai: Telugu Titans notched up a win in their Inter-zone match of the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday after they got better of their opponents Puneri Paltan 28-25.

For the Telugu Titans, Rahul Chaudhari (8 points), Nilesh Salunkhe (6 points), Krushan Madane (4 points) emerged as heroes.

Pune made a splendid comeback in the dying moments of the game but that wasn't enough for a win.

Telugu Titans took an initial 3-1 lead after a few `empty' raids by the Pune team.

But a Super Tackle in the seventh minute by Pune brought them back into the game to reduce the deficit to 4-5.

Another Super Tackle by Puneri Paltan helped them to level scores 6-6, with 10 minutes remaining for the end of first half.

But Telugu Titans soon came back and inflicted the first `all out' of the match to surge ahead to 11-7 and successful raids kept on increasing their lead which soon became 14-8.

Rahul Chaudhari earned his side another two points to make it 17-8.

At the halfway stage, Telugu Titans comfortably were poised ahead at 17-11.

After the change of ends, Telugu Titans inflicted another All Out as their lead surged to 22-12 with 15 minutes for the final whistle.

When it seemed that Hyderabad could win it easily, Pune seemed to bounce back with a few successful raids and tackles to make it 19-27, but still were playing the catch-up game.

Pune inflicted their first All Out to make it 24-27, but Telugu Titans held their nerves to emerge triumphant.

In the second match of the day, U Mumba got back to winning ways as a solid second half performance saw them outclass UP Yoddha 41-24.

Surender scored seven tackle points for U Mumba whereas Fazel Atrachali got six points. Darshan Kadian and Siddharth Desai chipped in with 15 raid points combined.

It was a disappointing game for UP raiders as they couldn’t handle the U Mumba defence. U Mumba remain at the top of the Zone A with 46 points.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...