English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Pro Kabaddi 2018: Telugu Titans, U Mumba Register Contrasting Wins
Telugu Titans notched up a win in their Inter-zone match of the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday after they got better of their opponents Puneri Paltan 28-25.
(Image: PKL)
Loading...
Mumbai: Telugu Titans notched up a win in their Inter-zone match of the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday after they got better of their opponents Puneri Paltan 28-25.
For the Telugu Titans, Rahul Chaudhari (8 points), Nilesh Salunkhe (6 points), Krushan Madane (4 points) emerged as heroes.
Pune made a splendid comeback in the dying moments of the game but that wasn't enough for a win.
Telugu Titans took an initial 3-1 lead after a few `empty' raids by the Pune team.
But a Super Tackle in the seventh minute by Pune brought them back into the game to reduce the deficit to 4-5.
Another Super Tackle by Puneri Paltan helped them to level scores 6-6, with 10 minutes remaining for the end of first half.
But Telugu Titans soon came back and inflicted the first `all out' of the match to surge ahead to 11-7 and successful raids kept on increasing their lead which soon became 14-8.
Rahul Chaudhari earned his side another two points to make it 17-8.
At the halfway stage, Telugu Titans comfortably were poised ahead at 17-11.
After the change of ends, Telugu Titans inflicted another All Out as their lead surged to 22-12 with 15 minutes for the final whistle.
When it seemed that Hyderabad could win it easily, Pune seemed to bounce back with a few successful raids and tackles to make it 19-27, but still were playing the catch-up game.
Pune inflicted their first All Out to make it 24-27, but Telugu Titans held their nerves to emerge triumphant.
In the second match of the day, U Mumba got back to winning ways as a solid second half performance saw them outclass UP Yoddha 41-24.
Surender scored seven tackle points for U Mumba whereas Fazel Atrachali got six points. Darshan Kadian and Siddharth Desai chipped in with 15 raid points combined.
It was a disappointing game for UP raiders as they couldn’t handle the U Mumba defence. U Mumba remain at the top of the Zone A with 46 points.
For the Telugu Titans, Rahul Chaudhari (8 points), Nilesh Salunkhe (6 points), Krushan Madane (4 points) emerged as heroes.
Pune made a splendid comeback in the dying moments of the game but that wasn't enough for a win.
Telugu Titans took an initial 3-1 lead after a few `empty' raids by the Pune team.
But a Super Tackle in the seventh minute by Pune brought them back into the game to reduce the deficit to 4-5.
Another Super Tackle by Puneri Paltan helped them to level scores 6-6, with 10 minutes remaining for the end of first half.
But Telugu Titans soon came back and inflicted the first `all out' of the match to surge ahead to 11-7 and successful raids kept on increasing their lead which soon became 14-8.
Rahul Chaudhari earned his side another two points to make it 17-8.
At the halfway stage, Telugu Titans comfortably were poised ahead at 17-11.
After the change of ends, Telugu Titans inflicted another All Out as their lead surged to 22-12 with 15 minutes for the final whistle.
When it seemed that Hyderabad could win it easily, Pune seemed to bounce back with a few successful raids and tackles to make it 19-27, but still were playing the catch-up game.
Pune inflicted their first All Out to make it 24-27, but Telugu Titans held their nerves to emerge triumphant.
In the second match of the day, U Mumba got back to winning ways as a solid second half performance saw them outclass UP Yoddha 41-24.
Surender scored seven tackle points for U Mumba whereas Fazel Atrachali got six points. Darshan Kadian and Siddharth Desai chipped in with 15 raid points combined.
It was a disappointing game for UP raiders as they couldn’t handle the U Mumba defence. U Mumba remain at the top of the Zone A with 46 points.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Wearing on Wedding Day. Details Here
- Stan Lee’s Creations were Humans First and Superheroes Later
- Samsung W2019 Flip Phone With Two 4.2-Inch S-AMOLED Touch Displays Launched
- 'I Know I am Muslim as Others Don't Let Me Forget': When House Hunting in Metros Turns into Nightmare
- Apple's Asia Suppliers Struggle With Falling Share Prices, Amid Fears of Weak iPhone Sales
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...