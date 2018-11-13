Pro Kabaddi 2018: Telugu Titans, U Mumba Register Contrasting Wins

Telugu Titans notched up a win in their Inter-zone match of the Pro Kabaddi League on Tuesday after they got better of their opponents Puneri Paltan 28-25.For the Telugu Titans, Rahul Chaudhari (8 points), Nilesh Salunkhe (6 points), Krushan Madane (4 points) emerged as heroes.Pune made a splendid comeback in the dying moments of the game but that wasn't enough for a win.Telugu Titans took an initial 3-1 lead after a few `empty' raids by the Pune team.But a Super Tackle in the seventh minute by Pune brought them back into the game to reduce the deficit to 4-5.Another Super Tackle by Puneri Paltan helped them to level scores 6-6, with 10 minutes remaining for the end of first half.But Telugu Titans soon came back and inflicted the first `all out' of the match to surge ahead to 11-7 and successful raids kept on increasing their lead which soon became 14-8.Rahul Chaudhari earned his side another two points to make it 17-8.At the halfway stage, Telugu Titans comfortably were poised ahead at 17-11.After the change of ends, Telugu Titans inflicted another All Out as their lead surged to 22-12 with 15 minutes for the final whistle.When it seemed that Hyderabad could win it easily, Pune seemed to bounce back with a few successful raids and tackles to make it 19-27, but still were playing the catch-up game.Pune inflicted their first All Out to make it 24-27, but Telugu Titans held their nerves to emerge triumphant.In the second match of the day, U Mumba got back to winning ways as a solid second half performance saw them outclass UP Yoddha 41-24.Surender scored seven tackle points for U Mumba whereas Fazel Atrachali got six points. Darshan Kadian and Siddharth Desai chipped in with 15 raid points combined.It was a disappointing game for UP raiders as they couldn’t handle the U Mumba defence. U Mumba remain at the top of the Zone A with 46 points.