Pro Kabaddi 2018, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Highlights: As it Happened

Telugu Titans face a stern test in their second game of the season against a young and talented U.P. Yoddha squad. Telugu Titans started Season 6 on a high note with a clinical display in offence and defence against the Tamil Thalaivas to secure a 33-28 win over the home team. U.P. Yoddha were involved in a high-scoring affair against defending champions Patna Pirates that pushed them all the way till the final moments of the match. Their players made some great plays on both sides of the mat and, judging by that display, they will be a force to be reckoned with in this campaign. They will be looking to commence the Sonepat leg with their second victory in Season 6 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi.
It was close till the end, but @Telugu_Titans finally brush past the challenge of @UpYoddha 34-29, to keep their winning start to #VivoProKabaddi Season 6 intact! #HYDvUP— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 13, 2018
It's slowly getting away from @UpYoddha, as @Telugu_Titans keep on picking up points regularly!— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 13, 2018
Is there a way back for the men from the north? Watch #HYDvUP's climax, LIVE on Star Sports. #VivoProKabaddi
Banter from the Telugu Titans here.
Mohsen: ENOUGH-— Telugu Titans (@Telugu_Titans) October 13, 2018
Nilesh: -IS ENOUGH!
Gotta hand it to our boys for working in such unity tonight! 💛
25-17#HYDvUP #EeRanamMaadhe pic.twitter.com/6Xt1pIIS2F
Telugu Titans challenges, they say only one point was gained, while the TV umpires gave two. Rishank Devadiga is adamant that he earned two points, and the decision stands as the TV umpire agrees. Good comeback here by UP Yoddha, and these two points could be vital by the end of the match should things get tight.
Fantastic work from Sagar Krishna and the right corner to counter the threat of Nilesh Salunkhe of the Telugu Titans! He asks for the bonus though, and it has been referred to the review umpire. From replays, it looks like a close call. and the bonus is eventually given. Good work by Salunkhe there, even after being contained.
Image: @Telugu_Titans/Twitter
Telugu Titans kicked off their campaign with a triumph over Tamil Thalaivas in the Southern Derby. Rahul Chaudhari led from the front, scoring nine raid points and was ably supported by raider Nilesh Salunke, who managed five total points, and Mohsen Maghsoudlou with seven. Telugu Titans’ big names in defence showed their class as Abozar Mohajermighani and captain Vishal Bhardwaj scoring three points each. Left Cover Anil Kumar also chipped in with two points. Telugu Titans will look to build off their bright start and carry that momentum into the match against U.P. Yoddha. U.P. Yoddha were involved in a high-scoring, back-and-forth contest against the defending champions Patna Pirates. The match was incredibly close and went on till the very last raid where Patna Pirates finally sealed the game off with a big tackle. Raider Shrikant Jadhav put in a splendid performance, scoring 12 points for his side while captain Rishank Devadiga managed eight. U.P. Yoddha hold a perfect 3-0 record against Telugu Titans and hence will be confident heading into their match on Saturday.
Raid Machine Rahul Chaudhari showed his class in Telugu Titans’ opening match, missing out on a Super 10 by a solitary point. The leading raider of Season 3 will be determined to become the first man to reach 700 raid points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi as soon as possible. U.P. Yoddha’s Jeeva Kumar will have a big job on his hands when he and his team try to contain Chaudhari but, given his vast experience and his unmatched ability to pull off Super Tackles, it is safe to assume that Kumar is certainly capable of putting a hold on the raider.
