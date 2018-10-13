VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' love blog. " /> VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' love blog. " /> VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' love blog. "/> VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' love blog. "> VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' love blog. " />
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | October 13, 2018, 11:13 PM IST
Catch all the action from the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha through News18 Sports' love blog.

Telugu Titans face a stern test in their second game of the season against a young and talented U.P. Yoddha squad. Telugu Titans started Season 6 on a high note with a clinical display in offence and defence against the Tamil Thalaivas to secure a 33-28 win over the home team. U.P. Yoddha were involved in a high-scoring affair against defending champions Patna Pirates that pushed them all the way till the final moments of the match. Their players made some great plays on both sides of the mat and, judging by that display, they will be a force to be reckoned with in this campaign. They will be looking to commence the Sonepat leg with their second victory in Season 6 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi.
Oct 13, 2018 9:11 pm (IST)
Oct 13, 2018 9:11 pm (IST)

A super raid here from Telugu Titans to finish the game here! Rahul Choudhari makes his most significant contribution of the match, albeit towards the end. 

Oct 13, 2018 9:05 pm (IST)

Time out taken by Yoddha, and the UP coach is emphasizing to his players how they need not go in for the win now. Protect the seven point deficit, and they won't go back from this tie empty-handed.

Oct 13, 2018 9:04 pm (IST)

Nilesh Salunkhe has come back for the raid now, and he won't make the same mistake again this time. He patiently tries to run down the clock.

Oct 13, 2018 9:01 pm (IST)
Oct 13, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)

A break has been taken here, and the lead has now been reduced to five points.

Oct 13, 2018 8:59 pm (IST)

Two vital points for UP Yoddha here! Nilesh Salunkhe goes in aggressive for a do-or-die raid, and all he needed to do was kill time. Yet, he tries to get the touch and extend the lead for his team, but the Yoddha duo of defenders do well to contain him.

Oct 13, 2018 8:56 pm (IST)

The UP Yoddhas' next job here would be to ensure that even if they go down, they go down with a margin of less than seven to claim the bonus point in the match. Such has been the dominance of the Telugu Titans defence in this match.

Oct 13, 2018 8:54 pm (IST)

21-28 to Telugu Titans now. It has been staggering how the lead has not been below four points after a certain stage in the first half. Consistent Kabaddi from the Telugu Titans.

Oct 13, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)

The score now reads 26-19 to the Telugu Titans. They've had a vice like grip on this match throughout, and Rahul Choudhari finally does well in a do-or die raid to extend the lead. He gets a touch here, and the score reads 27-19 to Telugu Titans now.

Oct 13, 2018 8:48 pm (IST)

Banter from the Telugu Titans here.

Oct 13, 2018 8:47 pm (IST)

Vishal Bhardwaj from the Telugu Titans is now on the raid, and they would be hoping to run the clock down to play on the bonus point now.

Oct 13, 2018 8:41 pm (IST)

Rahul Choudhari though, has really not been at the top of his game today. He is contained once again by the Yoddha defence, The fact that Telugu Titans are now up 23-17 in the game is more a testament to their defence, rather than their raiding skills.

Oct 13, 2018 8:39 pm (IST)

The score now reads 21-14 to Telugu Titans, and they are maintaining a steady lead as the match goes on.

Oct 13, 2018 8:37 pm (IST)

A do or die raid for Prashant Rai of Yoddha is on right now, with no bonus point on. Abozar Meghani is at the top of his game once again, and Yoddha increase their lead with a super tackle.

Oct 13, 2018 8:34 pm (IST)

The match resumes, and two quickfire defensive performances by Telugu Titans means that they now lead 20-13.

Oct 13, 2018 8:28 pm (IST)

The score reads 18-13 to Telugu Titans at Half time.

Oct 13, 2018 8:26 pm (IST)

Abozar Meghani is at it again! There was super tackle opportunity on for UP Yoddha but his leg hold ensures that the Yoddha raider cannot make it back into his half. Super stuff here from the Iranian.

Oct 13, 2018 8:24 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans challenges, they say only one point was gained, while the TV umpires gave two. Rishank Devadiga is adamant that he earned two points, and the decision stands as the TV umpire agrees. Good comeback here by UP Yoddha, and these two points could be vital by the end of the match should things get tight.

Oct 13, 2018 8:22 pm (IST)

It's been such a cagey encounter so far, where top raiders have struggled so far. Quite opposite to what was initially expected from the match.

Oct 13, 2018 8:20 pm (IST)

Just about three minutes are remaining, and some smart defending by Telugu Titans, backing off UP Yoddha captain Rishank Devadiga means that the score now reads 15-10 to Telugu Titans.

Oct 13, 2018 8:16 pm (IST)

It has been a tactical battle so far from both sides, a good example in displaying that Kabaddi is not always about the might and brawn. The score reads 11-9 to Telugu Titans currently.

Oct 13, 2018 8:14 pm (IST)

Fantastic work from Sagar Krishna and the right corner to counter the threat of Nilesh Salunkhe of the Telugu Titans! He asks for the bonus though, and it has been referred to the review umpire. From replays, it looks like a close call. and the bonus is eventually given. Good work by Salunkhe there, even after being contained.

Oct 13, 2018 8:10 pm (IST)

Rahul Choudhari is back on the raid, but recedes once again without scoring a point. He might be playing for the away side here, but all you can hear when he's on the mat are cheers from the crowd. That's how popular Rahul Choudhari is in Sonepat!

Oct 13, 2018 8:08 pm (IST)

The do-or-die raid has come fast here, and Rishank Devadiga picks up the bonus on the left hand side. This might be a strategy here, as he leaves the scoring and touches to the other raiders in his team while he fishes for the bonuses.

Oct 13, 2018 8:06 pm (IST)

The score now reads 4-2. Teugu Titans raider Nilesh Salunkhe executes a well worked toe touch and glides back into his half. Well done by the raider here. By the end of the raid, the score reads 5-2.

Oct 13, 2018 8:04 pm (IST)

Rishank Devadiga is on the attack and he decides against taking a risk in the initial stages of the match, wanting to fully avoid the corner which is occupied by Abozar. He goes back without even venturing for a bonus point.

Oct 13, 2018 8:03 pm (IST)

Abozar Meghani is at the top of his game here as he thwarts an attack from the UP Yoddha to lead a defensive swoop. 3-0 to Telugu Titans.

Oct 13, 2018 8:02 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans has opened the scoring with a cheeky bonus. 1-0 to the away side here. UP might use the left raiders Shrikanth Jadhav and Prashant Rai a bit more in this match.

Oct 13, 2018 8:01 pm (IST)

The match has started, and Rahul Choudhari has begun the raid for Telugu Titans.

Image: @Telugu_Titans/Twitter

Telugu Titans kicked off their campaign with a triumph over Tamil Thalaivas in the Southern Derby. Rahul Chaudhari led from the front, scoring nine raid points and was ably supported by raider Nilesh Salunke, who managed five total points, and Mohsen Maghsoudlou with seven. Telugu Titans’ big names in defence showed their class as Abozar Mohajermighani and captain Vishal Bhardwaj scoring three points each. Left Cover Anil Kumar also chipped in with two points. Telugu Titans will look to build off their bright start and carry that momentum into the match against U.P. Yoddha. U.P. Yoddha were involved in a high-scoring, back-and-forth contest against the defending champions Patna Pirates. The match was incredibly close and went on till the very last raid where Patna Pirates finally sealed the game off with a big tackle. Raider Shrikant Jadhav put in a splendid performance, scoring 12 points for his side while captain Rishank Devadiga managed eight. U.P. Yoddha hold a perfect 3-0 record against Telugu Titans and hence will be confident heading into their match on Saturday.

Raid Machine Rahul Chaudhari showed his class in Telugu Titans’ opening match, missing out on a Super 10 by a solitary point. The leading raider of Season 3 will be determined to become the first man to reach 700 raid points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi as soon as possible. U.P. Yoddha’s Jeeva Kumar will have a big job on his hands when he and his team try to contain Chaudhari but, given his vast experience and his unmatched ability to pull off Super Tackles, it is safe to assume that Kumar is certainly capable of putting a hold on the raider.
