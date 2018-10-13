Pro Kabaddi 2018, Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Highlights: As it Happened

Image: @Telugu_Titans/Twitter



Telugu Titans kicked off their campaign with a triumph over Tamil Thalaivas in the Southern Derby. Rahul Chaudhari led from the front, scoring nine raid points and was ably supported by raider Nilesh Salunke, who managed five total points, and Mohsen Maghsoudlou with seven. Telugu Titans’ big names in defence showed their class as Abozar Mohajermighani and captain Vishal Bhardwaj scoring three points each. Left Cover Anil Kumar also chipped in with two points. Telugu Titans will look to build off their bright start and carry that momentum into the match against U.P. Yoddha. U.P. Yoddha were involved in a high-scoring, back-and-forth contest against the defending champions Patna Pirates. The match was incredibly close and went on till the very last raid where Patna Pirates finally sealed the game off with a big tackle. Raider Shrikant Jadhav put in a splendid performance, scoring 12 points for his side while captain Rishank Devadiga managed eight. U.P. Yoddha hold a perfect 3-0 record against Telugu Titans and hence will be confident heading into their match on Saturday.



Raid Machine Rahul Chaudhari showed his class in Telugu Titans’ opening match, missing out on a Super 10 by a solitary point. The leading raider of Season 3 will be determined to become the first man to reach 700 raid points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi as soon as possible. U.P. Yoddha’s Jeeva Kumar will have a big job on his hands when he and his team try to contain Chaudhari but, given his vast experience and his unmatched ability to pull off Super Tackles, it is safe to assume that Kumar is certainly capable of putting a hold on the raider.