Pro Kabaddi 2018, U-Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants Highlights: As It Happened

Read More

Follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 as U-Mumba take on Gujarat Fortune Giants.A U Mumba team at the top of their game will face Gujarat Fortunegiants, who come into the match on the back of 5 successive wins on Saturday. The U Mumba coach had earlier mentioned his intention to turn their home stadium into a fortress for their team. But to do that they will have to manage their first-ever win against a team that has outscored them by 51 points in their 3 encounters so far. They will also become the first team to score wins in their first two games of their home leg if they defeat Gujarat Fortunegiants.