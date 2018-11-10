Pro Kabaddi 2018, U-Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants Highlights: As It Happened

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 as U-Mumba take on Gujarat Fortune Giants.
A U Mumba team at the top of their game will face Gujarat Fortunegiants, who come into the match on the back of 5 successive wins on Saturday. The U Mumba coach had earlier mentioned his intention to turn their home stadium into a fortress for their team. But to do that they will have to manage their first-ever win against a team that has outscored them by 51 points in their 3 encounters so far. They will also become the first team to score wins in their first two games of their home leg if they defeat Gujarat Fortunegiants.
While this is how Gujarat Fortune Giants are lining up:
We go into this game unchanged! 😎— Gujarat Fortune Giants (@Fortunegiants) November 10, 2018
Can we make it 7 in a row? 😉#GarjegaGujarat #NayaKhoonDugnaJunoon #MUMvGUJ pic.twitter.com/isELbFBx3h
In case you missed it:
#Mumboys on your mat, get set go!— U Mumba (@U_Mumba) November 10, 2018
Our Warriors for tonight!#MeMumba #UMumba #VivoProKabaddi #GUJvMUM #HomeLeg pic.twitter.com/5DsLvsV6m2
Image: Pro Kabaddi
Head-to-head: U Mumba 0 – 3 Gujarat Fortunegiants
U Mumba come into the game on the back four successive victories, out of which only the one against Patna Pirates was a closely fought one. Their previous victory against Jaipur Pink Panthers was by a 24-point-margin and included 2 Super 10s and a High 5 from players in their roster.
Gujarat Fortunegiants have been consistent in their 5 back-to-back victories before this game but none of them have been as impressive as U Mumba’s victory in their last game. Their biggest margin of victory in this phase has been by 11 points in their games against Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers. They come into this match on the back of a victory over Dabang Delhi K.C. which saw a new star emerge in their raiding unit- Dong Geon Lee.
