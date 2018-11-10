GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2018, U-Mumba vs Gujarat Fortune Giants Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | November 10, 2018, 11:42 PM IST
Follow all the live action from the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 as U-Mumba take on Gujarat Fortune Giants.

A U Mumba team at the top of their game will face Gujarat Fortunegiants, who come into the match on the back of 5 successive wins on Saturday. The U Mumba coach had earlier mentioned his intention to turn their home stadium into a fortress for their team. But to do that they will have to manage their first-ever win against a team that has outscored them by 51 points in their 3 encounters so far. They will also become the first team to score wins in their first two games of their home leg if they defeat Gujarat Fortunegiants.
Nov 10, 2018 10:15 pm (IST)

And that's that! U Mumba's winning streak has come to an end and Gujarat Fortune Giants has won the encounter 38-36. This has been one of the best matches of season six, seeing some great performances by both teams.

Nov 10, 2018 10:14 pm (IST)

The match is headed for an exciting finish. One raid is left and Gujarat Fortune Giants are on the raid. The score reads 36-37.

Nov 10, 2018 10:13 pm (IST)

The score now reads 37-33 to Gujarat Fortune giants, and their comeback seems like it will be complete.

Nov 10, 2018 10:12 pm (IST)

The turning point of the match was undoubtedly that fabulous raid by Mahender Rajput, single handedly getting his side back into the game.

Nov 10, 2018 10:06 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortune giants is now up by four points, and the score reads 34-30 to the visiting side.

Nov 10, 2018 10:06 pm (IST)

What a twist! Mahender Rajput has single-handedly caused U Mumba to go all out, and he dismisses five defenders in one go.

Nov 10, 2018 10:03 pm (IST)

This has been one of the few high-scoring matches of the Pro Kabaddi League this season. U Mumba has breached the thirty point mark and there are only about three and a half minutes to go.

Nov 10, 2018 9:57 pm (IST)

As usual, Siddarth Desai has kept his form up and has been instrumental so far. The score reads 27-23 to U Mumba now. The turnaround that they sought at the beginning of the second half is now complete.

Nov 10, 2018 9:51 pm (IST)

Vinod Kumar has been in sensational form, and he has picked up his fourth tackle point of the match here.

Nov 10, 2018 9:50 pm (IST)

This game keeps swinging like a pendulum. score now reads 21-20 in favour of Gujarat Fortune giants.

Nov 10, 2018 9:45 pm (IST)

The second half has started and as expected, U Mumba has made a quick comeback into the match. They want to gain the early momentum and make sure that they establish dominance in the match soon.

Nov 10, 2018 9:36 pm (IST)

The match is not over by any means, but Mumba will be looking at a big performance to get over the line in the second half.

Nov 10, 2018 9:35 pm (IST)

18-14 is now the score to Gujarat Fortune Giants. The home crowd is stunned, as the chants and cheers of the first part of the match seem to have given way for some quiet confidence in the second.

Nov 10, 2018 9:33 pm (IST)

But wait! Gujarat Fortune Giants have made a sensational comeback into the match and the score has completely turned on its head. It's 16-12 to Gujarat Fortune Giants at the moment, thanks to a blinding raid by Rohit Gulia.

Nov 10, 2018 9:30 pm (IST)

About six minutes are remaining in the first half the home side has got a vice like grip on this encounter. U Mumba does not look like they will give up the lead easily, as the score reads 11-9 to the home side.

Nov 10, 2018 9:25 pm (IST)

Rohit Baliyan of U Mumba with a great raid here, and he picks up two more points! The score now reads 10-7 to U Mumba.

Nov 10, 2018 9:25 pm (IST)

The scores have turned, and it is U Mumba who now lead the encounter 8-7.

Nov 10, 2018 9:24 pm (IST)

And with a successful raid, Siddarth Desai has brought up a personal milestone. He has brought up 100 raid points in just nine matches, and will hope that he can keep going from strength to strength.

Nov 10, 2018 9:21 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortune Giants are currently leading this encounter 5-4, and both sides have started with good attacking as well as defensive momentum.

Nov 10, 2018 9:21 pm (IST)

The umpires are taking a review right now to see Rohit Gulia exited the lobby right before he made it back into his own half. The review is unsuccessful as one point goes to Gujarat Fortune Giants, the raid by Gulia being deemed completely fair.

Nov 10, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)

While this is how Gujarat Fortune Giants are lining up:

Nov 10, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)

In case you missed it:

Nov 10, 2018 9:17 pm (IST)

Rohit Gulia of Gujarat Fortune Giants with an unsuccessful raid, as Rohit Rana comes out and blocks it right as the raider was making his way back into his half.

Nov 10, 2018 9:16 pm (IST)

Sachin has taken the bonus point on his first raid for Gujarat Fortune Giants. Good work from the raider here.

Nov 10, 2018 9:14 pm (IST)

The match is about to begin, as both teams are ready to enter the mat.

Nov 10, 2018 9:12 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live coverage of the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumbai and Gujarat Fortune Giants!

Head-to-head: U Mumba 0 – 3 Gujarat Fortunegiants

U Mumba come into the game on the back four successive victories, out of which only the one against Patna Pirates was a closely fought one. Their previous victory against Jaipur Pink Panthers was by a 24-point-margin and included 2 Super 10s and a High 5 from players in their roster.

Gujarat Fortunegiants have been consistent in their 5 back-to-back victories before this game but none of them have been as impressive as U Mumba’s victory in their last game. Their biggest margin of victory in this phase has been by 11 points in their games against Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers. They come into this match on the back of a victory over Dabang Delhi K.C. which saw a new star emerge in their raiding unit- Dong Geon Lee.
