Pro Kabaddi 2018, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha: U Mumba Beat UP Yoddha 41-24

Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between U Mumba and UP Yoddha here.
Preview: U Mumba’s home leg continues on Tuesday with a visit from U.P. Yoddha. Both teams will be coming off defeats and the result could come down to which of them can brush the disappointment off and find their rhythm sooner. The only encounter these teams have played so far ended in U Mumba securing a 37-34 victory in Season 5. However, that was when U.P. Yoddha were playing at home and this time they will be fresh off a break while U Mumba are in the middle of their home leg. Rishank Devadiga will have good memories of that game as he scored a Super 10 and was his team’s leading raider. U Mumba’s Surender Singh, too, had a good outing where he scored a High 5 and a similar performance in this game will do his confidence a world of good this season.
(Image credit: PKL)
After a successful start to their home leg that saw them beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-24, U Mumba succumbed to successive defeats, the most recent one to Haryana Steelers, who they had managed to win against on each of the two occasions the teams met earlier this season. While Vinod Kumar once again did well in this game as an all-rounder, scoring 6 points in the team’s cause, it was the three unsuccessful tackles by captain Fazel Atrachali that really dented their confidence. The need for his tackle strike rate to improve is clear since the team usually manage to win games where his tackle strike rate is above 80% and loses when he concedes two or more unsuccessful tackles early on.
U.P. Yoddha will be coming into this game fresh off their home leg where they managed two ties between three defeats. Their defence looked in good touch in their previous match against Bengaluru Bulls but both their left raiders – Prashanth Kumar Rai and Shrikant Jadhav were neutralised by Right Corner Raju Lal Choudhary and Left Cover Mahender Singh. However, they will look to exploit the inconsistency in U Mumba’s Left Cover region and score points on that side of the mat. Nitesh Kumar in their Right Corner will be a key member of the squad and he will have to cut out the escape routes of Siddharth Desai and Rohit Baliyan much like Atrachali does to the opposition raiders.
