Pro Kabaddi 2018, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha: U Mumba Beat UP Yoddha 41-24





Preview: U Mumba’s home leg continues on Tuesday with a visit from U.P. Yoddha. Both teams will be coming off defeats and the result could come down to which of them can brush the disappointment off and find their rhythm sooner. The only encounter these teams have played so far ended in U Mumba securing a 37-34 victory in Season 5. However, that was when U.P. Yoddha were playing at home and this time they will be fresh off a break while U Mumba are in the middle of their home leg. Rishank Devadiga will have good memories of that game as he scored a Super 10 and was his team’s leading raider. U Mumba’s Surender Singh, too, had a good outing where he scored a High 5 and a similar performance in this game will do his confidence a world of good this season.

Nov 13, 2018 10:12 pm (IST) The match is over and it is U Mumba who have emerged winners over UP Yoddha. The scoreline of 41-24 does speak to just how dominant the win was. Nov 13, 2018 10:10 pm (IST) UP Yoddhas are desperate for points right now and that desperation is leading to them making basic mistakes on the raid, which U Mumba are then punishing them for. 23-39 is the scoreline. Nov 13, 2018 10:06 pm (IST) U Mumba are now resorting to tactics to run the clock down. But as soon as the Yoddha go on the raid they get a defensive point. Excellent strategy, this. Nov 13, 2018 10:04 pm (IST) An all out sees U Mumba race to a stunning 21-36 lead. Amazing stuff from the home side who all but have the win in the bag at this point. Nov 13, 2018 10:02 pm (IST) Timeout has been taken with 5:22 on the clock. It is currently U Mumba who are in a commanding position, leading UP Yoddha 29-21. Nov 13, 2018 9:56 pm (IST) U Mumba get two points for a super tackle and now lead 27-19. The game is running away from the Yoddhas at this point. Nov 13, 2018 9:54 pm (IST) U Mumba have raced away to a 25-16 lead now and look in total control with nearly half of the second half done. Can they maintain this momentum and get the win? We shall see. Nov 13, 2018 9:49 pm (IST) It's been a tight start to proceedings in the second half and U Mumba continue to maintain a narrow 18-15 lead. Nov 13, 2018 9:46 pm (IST) The second half is underway. Can these two sides produce another thrilling 20 minutes of action? We shall see. Nov 13, 2018 9:39 pm (IST) It is half time and the U Mumba lead UP Yoddha 15-14 after a late flurry of points saw the home side take the lead. It's not been the best half for Mumba but they sprang to life at the end of the half and will need to carry this momentum into the second half to stand any chance of winning the game. Nov 13, 2018 9:33 pm (IST) We're approaching the end stages of the first half and things do not look good for the home team. They are trailing 9-13 and the Yoddha at this point have momentum on their side. Nov 13, 2018 9:29 pm (IST) Some good defensive work sees the Yoddha retain a slim 3 point lead with 7 minutes to go in the first half. Should they go into the half with the lead it will set them up nicely in the second half. Nov 13, 2018 9:27 pm (IST) We are halfway through the first half here and this has been a thrilling game of kabaddi. It's been a back and forth affair and currently the away team lead 9-7 thanks to a super tackle! Nov 13, 2018 9:22 pm (IST) This has been a tight game thereafter. From being 3-1 down the Yoddha have brought the game up to 4-4 with 7 minutes played. Nov 13, 2018 9:18 pm (IST) It is an exciting start to the game. The away side get the first point on raid but Yoddha hit back almost immediately and take the lead by two points. Nov 13, 2018 9:16 pm (IST) And the match has begun! U Mumba to make the first raid. Nov 13, 2018 9:08 pm (IST) The match will get underway soon. The first match of the day saw Telugu Titans beat Puneri Paltan 28-25 in a tightly-contested match. Nov 13, 2018 8:59 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

(Image credit: PKL)



After a successful start to their home leg that saw them beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 48-24, U Mumba succumbed to successive defeats, the most recent one to Haryana Steelers, who they had managed to win against on each of the two occasions the teams met earlier this season. While Vinod Kumar once again did well in this game as an all-rounder, scoring 6 points in the team’s cause, it was the three unsuccessful tackles by captain Fazel Atrachali that really dented their confidence. The need for his tackle strike rate to improve is clear since the team usually manage to win games where his tackle strike rate is above 80% and loses when he concedes two or more unsuccessful tackles early on.



U.P. Yoddha will be coming into this game fresh off their home leg where they managed two ties between three defeats. Their defence looked in good touch in their previous match against Bengaluru Bulls but both their left raiders – Prashanth Kumar Rai and Shrikant Jadhav were neutralised by Right Corner Raju Lal Choudhary and Left Cover Mahender Singh. However, they will look to exploit the inconsistency in U Mumba’s Left Cover region and score points on that side of the mat. Nitesh Kumar in their Right Corner will be a key member of the squad and he will have to cut out the escape routes of Siddharth Desai and Rohit Baliyan much like Atrachali does to the opposition raiders.