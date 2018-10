Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates: As It Happened

Catch all the scores from the Pro Kabaddi match between UP Yoddha and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live updates.After losing their opening match of the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi League , Patna Pirates would be looking to get points on the board. Standing in their way are the UP Yoddha, who registered a win in their first match of the campaign. While it is still early days and no team is out of the reckoning yet, every unit would be cautious of not falling too far behind at such an early stage.