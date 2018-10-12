Pro Kabaddi 2018, UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Highlights: As It Happened
News18.com | October 12, 2018, 2:39 PM IST
Catch all the scores from the Pro Kabaddi match between UP Yoddha and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live updates.
After losing their opening match of the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, Patna Pirates would be looking to get points on the board. Standing in their way are the UP Yoddha, who registered a win in their first match of the campaign. While it is still early days and no team is out of the reckoning yet, every unit would be cautious of not falling too far behind at such an early stage.
Oct 11, 2018 9:07 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates have gone on to win this 2018 Pro Kabaddi League match 41-43.
Oct 11, 2018 9:05 pm (IST)
After all, it was the bonus point that was given to the Pirates because of Rishank Devadiga's transgression that made the difference in the end.
Oct 11, 2018 9:04 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates have won it! The last raid is agonizingly close for Shrikant Jadhav, as he tries to steal a touch point with no bonus point on offer. Patna Pirates' defence takes care of the raid, and the match is eventually decided by one point.
Oct 11, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)
42-41 to Pirates now, with just 40 seconds remaining! The technical point goes the other way this time.
Oct 11, 2018 8:59 pm (IST)
Now now! Rishank Devadiga enters the court before a decision is made and the point is harshly given to Patna Pirates. The referee has played by the rules here, the decision is definitely correct but it might turn out to be the decisive point in this match.
Oct 11, 2018 8:58 pm (IST)
Bonus point picked up by Pardeep Narwal! It's not a test of nerves rather than skills for players on either side, as Pirates hold on to a slender lead. The score is 40-38.
Oct 11, 2018 8:55 pm (IST)
It's been a tight contest, this, and it's finally reaching its crescendo. Another time out is being called for with just about three and a half minutes remaining.
Oct 11, 2018 8:53 pm (IST)
For the first time in a while in this match, Patna do not have the bonus on over here. Yoddha will be thanking their stars, as that still keeps them in the game.
Oct 11, 2018 8:53 pm (IST)
Play resumes. With just about four minutes remaining, the score now reads 39-37 to Patna Pirates.
Oct 11, 2018 8:48 pm (IST)
The match is swinging like a pendulum here. The score reads 36-35 to Patna Pirates, and a time out has now been called. We're poised for an exciting finish here!
Oct 11, 2018 8:44 pm (IST)
The game has turned on its head, and the scores are now locked on 33-33. A little over eight minutes are remaining here. Who will have the final assault here?
Oct 11, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)
Jawahar is the last man standing for Pirates and he's up against a full-strength UP Yoddha defence. He can't take a point home, and Pirates are all out here.
Oct 11, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)
UP Yoddha have seventeen raid points at the moment, and Patna Pirates have sixteen raid points to their credit. Given that the score currently reads 29-26 to Patna Pirates, it's a very high percentage of points that have been won in raids.
Oct 11, 2018 8:37 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal is on the raid for Patna Pirates once again, but he's hardly going in for any touch points over here. His only target seems to be securing the bonus and going back to his den.
Oct 11, 2018 8:33 pm (IST)
The second half has commenced, and the Patna Pirates have picked up from where they left here. A couple of quick raids means they have raced into a 25-20 lead.
Oct 11, 2018 8:26 pm (IST)
There's time for at least one more raid here and the score now reads 20-20! A good dash from Vikas Rane means the lead is with Patna Pirates at half-time. The score reads 21-20, it's been a tight encounter so far, and the second half promises much more.
Oct 11, 2018 8:20 pm (IST)
Deepak goes in for a do-or-die raid, but an error from the Yoddha defence practically hands the point to Pirates. 20-17 is what the score reads now.
Oct 11, 2018 8:19 pm (IST)
Last four minutes of the first half remain, and the UP Yoddha are in a five point lead. Score reads 15-20.
Oct 11, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)
What's happening here! Yoddha create a flatline defence and in quite uncharacteristic fashion, Pardeep Narwal's raid is timed out. Odd from the Indian international.
Oct 11, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)
It's been an exciting start to the match, and we've seen some high quality raiding! Patna Pirates now find themselves in the lead, but Rishank Devadiga conducts a super raid and gets three points to put Yoddha back in the lead! The score now reads 14-13 to the UP Yoddha.
Oct 11, 2018 8:13 pm (IST)
Just a two point lead now remains for UP Yoddha as the score reads 8-10. Pardeep Narwal was looking for two points as he went one on one with the UP defence but he decides against it and plays it safe instead.
Oct 11, 2018 8:10 pm (IST)
Up Yoddha have raced into a 9-4 lead here. Kuldeep takes a risk and goes for the tackle on the UP Yoddha raider, and he doesn't regret the decision. Rishank Devadiga is floored, and he earns a point back for his team. 9-5 now.
Oct 11, 2018 8:06 pm (IST)
As the score reads 5-3, Rishank Devadiga enters the Patna Pirates den and the defenders cannot keep him away from picking up two points as he expertly dodges the ankle hold.
Oct 11, 2018 8:05 pm (IST)
And the formidable Patna Pirates unit is as follows.
And without any fuss, UP Yoddha manage to get a bonus point as they race into a 2-0 lead.
Oct 11, 2018 8:02 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal is behind the first raid of the Patna Pirates as usual, but he is unsuccessful in his first raid as the UP defence is on point. 1-0 to Patna Pirates.
Oct 11, 2018 7:52 pm (IST)
Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League match between UP Yoddha and Patna Pirates! We'll be bringing you all the updates from the match, as the Patna Pirates look to get their first points on the board.