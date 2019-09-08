Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengal Warriors Beat Puneri Paltan 42-39
Bengal Warriors defeated Puneri Paltan 42-39 in their Pro Kabaddi match in Kolkata.
Bengal Warriors beat Puneri Paltan 42-39 (Photo Credit: PKL)
Kolkata: Bengal Warriors rode on star all-rounder Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh's last-minute super raid to eke out a dramatic 42-39 victory over Puneri Paltan in their Pro-Kabaddi League fixture here on Sunday.
With Warriors trailing by five points with less than two minutes left, Iranian Nabibakhsh produced a neat raid and before his super raid inflicted an all-out, sealing the issue for his side.
The win took Warriors to the second spot in the table with 48 points, 11 points less than leaders Dabang Delhi KC who defeated Tamil Thalaivas 50-34 in the previous match of the day.
This was also Warriors' first home win of the season.
With less than 30 seconds left, the Warriors were trailing 35-39.
Needing a miracle in absence of their captain Maninder Singh who was out in the bench, Nabibakhsh who was recruited in place of Korean raider Jang Kun Lee this season, made a high five with his super raid to produce a remarkable turnaround.
Then in the dying minutes, captain Maninder Singh sealed the issue to give Warriors a second successive win against Pune this season.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
- Jasprit Bumrah Goes Retro for Magazine Photoshoot
- Weekly Tech Recap: JioFiber Launch, Android 10 Release, Apple iPhone Event and More
- Fitbit Versa Lite Review: Who Knew, Less Could Actually Mean More
- Iyer and Pandey Good Options to Solve Middle-order Problems: Batting Coach Rathour