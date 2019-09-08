Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengal Warriors Beat Puneri Paltan 42-39

Bengal Warriors defeated Puneri Paltan 42-39 in their Pro Kabaddi match in Kolkata.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2019, 11:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengal Warriors Beat Puneri Paltan 42-39
Bengal Warriors beat Puneri Paltan 42-39 (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

Kolkata: Bengal Warriors rode on star all-rounder Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh's last-minute super raid to eke out a dramatic 42-39 victory over Puneri Paltan in their Pro-Kabaddi League fixture here on Sunday.

With Warriors trailing by five points with less than two minutes left, Iranian Nabibakhsh produced a neat raid and before his super raid inflicted an all-out, sealing the issue for his side.

The win took Warriors to the second spot in the table with 48 points, 11 points less than leaders Dabang Delhi KC who defeated Tamil Thalaivas 50-34 in the previous match of the day.

This was also Warriors' first home win of the season.

With less than 30 seconds left, the Warriors were trailing 35-39.

Needing a miracle in absence of their captain Maninder Singh who was out in the bench, Nabibakhsh who was recruited in place of Korean raider Jang Kun Lee this season, made a high five with his super raid to produce a remarkable turnaround.

Then in the dying minutes, captain Maninder Singh sealed the issue to give Warriors a second successive win against Pune this season.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram