Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengal Warriors Beat Puneri Paltan 42-39

Kolkata: Bengal Warriors rode on star all-rounder Mohammad Esmail Nabibakhsh's last-minute super raid to eke out a dramatic 42-39 victory over Puneri Paltan in their Pro-Kabaddi League fixture here on Sunday.

With Warriors trailing by five points with less than two minutes left, Iranian Nabibakhsh produced a neat raid and before his super raid inflicted an all-out, sealing the issue for his side.

The win took Warriors to the second spot in the table with 48 points, 11 points less than leaders Dabang Delhi KC who defeated Tamil Thalaivas 50-34 in the previous match of the day.

This was also Warriors' first home win of the season.

With less than 30 seconds left, the Warriors were trailing 35-39.

Needing a miracle in absence of their captain Maninder Singh who was out in the bench, Nabibakhsh who was recruited in place of Korean raider Jang Kun Lee this season, made a high five with his super raid to produce a remarkable turnaround.

Then in the dying minutes, captain Maninder Singh sealed the issue to give Warriors a second successive win against Pune this season.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.