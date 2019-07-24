Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengal Warriors Begin Season 7 With Crushing Win Over UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Mohammad Nabibakhsh starred as Bengal Warriors trounced UP Yoddha 48-17.

PTI

Updated:July 24, 2019, 11:20 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengal Warriors Begin Season 7 With Crushing Win Over UP Yoddha
Bengal Warriors beat UP Yoddha in their first match of Pro Kabaddi 2019. (Photo Credit: @BengalWarriors)
Loading...

Hyderabad: Bengal Warriors trounced UP Yoddha 48-17 to record their biggest victory in Pro Kabaddi League, starting their campaign on a confident note, on Wednesday.

The raiding duo of Maninder Singh (9 points) and Mohammad Nabibakhsh (10 points) troubled the Yoddha defence all night and chipped in with crucial contributions.

Baldev Singh put on a solid display of brute strength and toughness and scored seven tackle points. The UP Yoddha defence had an off night and could muster just five tackle points. Monu Goyat scored six points but didn't get enough support.

UP Yoddha made a strong start and led 4-0 after first three minutes. But Warriors came back strong as Maninder first made a two-point raid and their defence got their act together. In the first 10 minutes, it was an evenly matched contest as both teams were level 6-6.

The Warriors soon shifted gears and went on a scoring spree. They first inflicted an all out in the 13th minute to lead 13-7 and their defence kept picking points at regular intervals.

Both the defence and raiders of UP Yoddha had a quiet first half as they scored just three and four points respectively. At the end of the first half, Bengal Warriors led 17-9.

Warriors inflicted another all out to lead 22-10. Monu Goyat picked up a raid point in the 23rd minute as UP Yoddha trailed 11-25. Nabibakhsh produced an excellent super raid in the 24th minute to give Warriors a commanding 18-point lead as they led 30-12.

The Warriors inflicted another all out to lead 33-13 after 25 minutes. UP Yoddha were looking bereft of ideas to counter the strength and toughness that Warriors posed.

Bengal Warriors inflicted fourth all out of the match in the 37th minute to assert further dominance and opened up a 28-point lead. With less than a minute to go, Mohammad Nabibakhsh achieved a super 10 to lead his team to victory.

Warriors will begin their home leg in Kolkata on September 7 whereas UP Yoddha start their home leg on October 5 in Greater Noida.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram