Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengal Warriors Begin Season 7 With Crushing Win Over UP Yoddha
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Mohammad Nabibakhsh starred as Bengal Warriors trounced UP Yoddha 48-17.
Bengal Warriors beat UP Yoddha in their first match of Pro Kabaddi 2019. (Photo Credit: @BengalWarriors)
Hyderabad: Bengal Warriors trounced UP Yoddha 48-17 to record their biggest victory in Pro Kabaddi League, starting their campaign on a confident note, on Wednesday.
The raiding duo of Maninder Singh (9 points) and Mohammad Nabibakhsh (10 points) troubled the Yoddha defence all night and chipped in with crucial contributions.
Baldev Singh put on a solid display of brute strength and toughness and scored seven tackle points. The UP Yoddha defence had an off night and could muster just five tackle points. Monu Goyat scored six points but didn't get enough support.
UP Yoddha made a strong start and led 4-0 after first three minutes. But Warriors came back strong as Maninder first made a two-point raid and their defence got their act together. In the first 10 minutes, it was an evenly matched contest as both teams were level 6-6.
The Warriors soon shifted gears and went on a scoring spree. They first inflicted an all out in the 13th minute to lead 13-7 and their defence kept picking points at regular intervals.
Both the defence and raiders of UP Yoddha had a quiet first half as they scored just three and four points respectively. At the end of the first half, Bengal Warriors led 17-9.
Warriors inflicted another all out to lead 22-10. Monu Goyat picked up a raid point in the 23rd minute as UP Yoddha trailed 11-25. Nabibakhsh produced an excellent super raid in the 24th minute to give Warriors a commanding 18-point lead as they led 30-12.
The Warriors inflicted another all out to lead 33-13 after 25 minutes. UP Yoddha were looking bereft of ideas to counter the strength and toughness that Warriors posed.
Bengal Warriors inflicted fourth all out of the match in the 37th minute to assert further dominance and opened up a 28-point lead. With less than a minute to go, Mohammad Nabibakhsh achieved a super 10 to lead his team to victory.
Warriors will begin their home leg in Kolkata on September 7 whereas UP Yoddha start their home leg on October 5 in Greater Noida.
Also Watch
-
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- England vs Ireland Live Score, Only Test at Lord's: Ireland Lose Eight Wickets
- Netflix Introduces Rs 199 Mobile-Only Plan in India: Here's Everything You Need to Know
- Indian Blind Cricket Team Does A Salute With Sheldon Cotterell
- Is Disney's 'The Lion King' Copied From a Japanese Anime 'Kimba, The White Lion'?
- These Shirtless Pics of Nick Jonas Have Fans Gushing Over His 'Dad Bod'