Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengal Warriors Edge Out U Mumba 32-30
Bengal Warriors defeated U Mumba 32-30 as Baldev Singh starred in defence with a High 5.
Bengal Warriors beat U Mumba 32-30 (Photo Credit: PKL)
Patna: Bengal Warriors got the better of U Mumba 32-30 in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.
Baldev Singh got a High 5 for the Bengal Warriors, while Arjun Deshwal scored a fighting Super 10 for U Mumba at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna on Friday.
U Mumba began the match with a successful tackle by Surinder Singh and followed it up with a successful raid by Deshwal to move into a quick 2-0 lead. They enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges with both their defence and raiders firing.
U Mumba eventually enforced the first All-out of the game on Bengal Warriors in the 11th minute to take a 12-5 lead.
Bengal Warriors looked to forge a comeback immediately after the All-Out, but it was their defence that was proving to be their main source of points with the raiders finding it difficult against U Mumba's defenders. Despite managing to chip away at U Mumba's lead, Bengal Warriors still trailed 11-16going into the break.
