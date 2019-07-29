Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengal Warriors Outclass Puneri Paltan 43-23

Bengal Warriors completely outplayed Puneri Paltan in their 43-23 win as skipper Maninder Singh lead from the front.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 11:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengal Warriors Outclass Puneri Paltan 43-23
Bengal Warriors beat Puneri Paltan 43-23 (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

Mumbai: Bengal Warriors produced a commanding display as they beat Puneri Paltan 43-23 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match here on Monday.

Maninder Singh was the chief architect of Warriors' win as he scored 14 raid points and got able support from Mohammed Nabibakhsh who chipped in with 8 crucial raid points.

Rinku Narwal completed a High 5 as Bengal Warriors dominated Puneri Paltan.

For Puneri Paltan, Girish Ernak scored three tackle points and Pankaj Mohite top scored with 6 points but Bengal Warriors had an answer to everything their opponents threw at them.

Maninder Singh got two super raids and was a thorn in the Puneri Paltan's side throughout the match. It was a show of strength and agility by Maninder Singh as from the word go he attacked the Puneri Paltan defence.

Bengal Warriors made the best start possible as Maninder Singh made a super raid to give them a 4-1 lead. Puneri Paltan recovered from the early onslaught and forced a super tackle in the 5th minute to trail 4-5. The next few minutes was all about Bengal Warriors as they scored seven straight points, including an all out, to lead 11-4.

Pankaj Mohite picked up two quick raid points for Puneri Paltan as they trailed 7-13 after 14 minutes. Maninder Singh produced another super raid in the 15th minute to give Bengal Warriors a 16-7 lead.

Bengal Warriors ended the first half on a high as they led 18-9 at the break.

Bengal Warriors began the second half in an emphatic manner as they inflicted an all out in the 24th minute to lead 24-11. Maninder Singh completed his Super 10 in the second half as he continued to hurt Puneri Paltan.

Mohammed Nabibakhsh produced a terrific Super Raid in the 29th minute as Bengal Warriors inflicted another all out to lead 33-11.

Puneri Paltan were down and out by this time and Bengal Warriors continued to pile the points. Rinku Narwal achieved a High 5 and also reached the 50 tackle points landmark in Pro Kabaddi League.

Pankaj Mohite scored with a two-point raid in the 33rd minute as Puneri Paltan trailed 16-37.

Bengal Warriors took their foot off the pedal as Pankaj Mohite picked up a slew of raid points to reduce the margin of defeat.

Bengal Warriors forced a super tackle in the 37th minute to lead 40-19.

Bengal Warriors picked up a couple of more points in the last two minutes and emerged victorious in the end.

| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram