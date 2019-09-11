Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengal Warriors Pip U Mumba 29-26

Bengal Warriors beat U Mumba 29-26 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

IANS

Updated:September 11, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengal Warriors Pip U Mumba 29-26
Bengal Warriors beat U Mumba 29-26 (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

Kolkata: Bengal Warriors beat U Mumba 29-26 in a closely-fought Pro Kabaddi 2019 Season 7 contest here on Wednesday.

Sukesh Hegde (8 points) and Mohammad Nabibakhsh (4 tackle points) were the stars for the home side who had to rely on a Super Tackle by Rinku Narwal in the final minute to seal the match in front of the home fans at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium.

U Mumba will take positives from the match despite the defeat with Arjun Deshwal impressing with a career-best tally of 14 raid points (15 in total).

The home side started on the backfoot as young Arjun Deshwal, on the back of a match-winning performance for the Mumbai side on Tuesday, started the game with a three-point Super Raid.

U Mumba's recent turn in form has largely been down to the improved raiding by Arjun and Abhishek Singh, but Warriors ensured that they didn't run away with the game after the initial minutes.

Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Sukesh Hegde (replacing K. Prapanjan in the line-up) soon got their act together as they capitalised on a poor defensive performance by U Mumba.

The Warriors clinched their first All-Out in the 16th minute to open up a six-point lead. Arjun's Super Raid in the dying minutes of the first half, however, reduced the margin as the sides went into the break with score reading 16-13 in favour of Warriors.

The second half was a repeat of the first, as U Mumba's good work in the raids continued to get undone by errors in the defence.

Arjun raced to his Super 10 for the Mumbai unit, but Warriors maintained their lead without having to break a sweat. Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh impressed with his tackling while Sukesh Hegde proved to be an able replacement for Prapanjan as the home side clung on to their lead.

Fazel Atrachali's calming presence on the mat rubbed off on U Mumba's young raiders as they repaid his faith to cut the lead to a point with under a minute remaining. But Rinku Narwal came up with a massive Super Tackle in the final minute to seal the match for the home side.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram