Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengaluru Bulls Becomes Most Popular Team on Social Media
Bengaluru Bulls, who are the defending champions of has Pro Kabaddi League, have become the most popular team amongst the 12 franchises in PKL.
Bengaluru Bulls are the most popular PKL team on social media (Photo Creedit: PKL)
New Delhi: The Rohit Kumar-led defending champions Bengaluru Bulls has become the most popular team amongst the 12 franchises in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) with an average search volume of 84,357 in 2019 on various social media platforms. But when it came to players, Patna Pirates skipper Pardeep Narwal has been the most popular player for the second year in a row as his search volume was 37,292 last year and 30,814 so far in 2019. The study was conducted by SEMrush, an online content marketing platform.
Another interesting finding in the study is that the maximum search volume of the teams from the PKL in two years was 26,40,880 in July 2019.
After Pardeep, the other two most popular players this year are Telugu Titans ace defender Vishal Bhardwaj and Bengaluru Bulls star raider Pawan Sehrawat.
The magic of this league was highly visible on Twitter as well. "Honoured to be a part of such a special evening," tweeted by India cricket skipper Virat Kohli is the most engaging tweet with 90,254 engagements and 86,108 favourites.
Speaking on the study, Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush commented: "Indians are now open heartedly accepting games like Kabaddi and it is visible in the results of this study. People in India are actively searching for teams and players in the Pro Kabaddi League. Apart from Google searches, the game is also popular amongst their tweets."
However, despite being the most searched franchise, the Bulls lie at the sixth place in the team standings with 50 points and are still to seal a berth for the play-offs for this year's edition of the league.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Simple Case of Ear Infection Could Be the Reason Why Entire Species of Neanderthals Went Extinct
- An Apple Watch Saved This Man’s Life by Calling For Help After a Bad Fall
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares Saturday Night Expectation vs Reality Post
- Sonakshi Sinha Replies to People Trolling Her For Not Answering KBC Ramayan Question
- 'Bhindi,' Coconut, 'Hing' and Raw Turmeric: Chefs Reveal Their Most Hated Ingredients