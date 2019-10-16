Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengaluru Bulls Take On Dabang Delhi in Semi-final 1

Ahmedabad: A thrilling victory over UP Yoddha in Eliminator 1 boosting their confidence, Bengaluru Bulls will take on table-toppers Dabang Delhi in the first semifinal of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Wednesday.

The first meeting between the two sides this season ended in a narrow 33-31 victory for Dabang Delhi while the second witnessed a thrilling 39-39 tie.

Bengaluru Bulls, the reigning champions, fought a mighty battle against a spirited UP Yoddha team and prevailed 48-45 in Eliminator 1 to make it to the semifinals.

The match initially ended 36-36 and it needed extra-time to decide a winner. Two massive raids from Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in the first-ever extra-time in Pro Kabaddi history ensured victory for Bengaluru Bulls, setting up a showdown against Dabang Delhi.

U Mumba face Bengal Warriors in the second semifinal, also on Wednesday at the same venue.

U Mumba are on a five-match unbeaten streak but will face a confident Bengal Warriors, who are well-rested after their final league stage match. U Mumba will have the momentum on their side after beating Haryana Steelers convincingly in Eliminator 2.

After an indifferent start to the campaign, Bengal Warriors managed an eight-match unbeaten streak which was finally broken in their penultimate league-stage match where they faced defeat at the hands of Patna Pirates.

They managed to win their next match even in skipper Maninder Singh's absence, but the earlier defeat meant that they had to settle for a second-place finish in the league standings.

