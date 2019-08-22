Pro Kabaddi 2019: Confident Dabang Delhi Gear Up for Home Leg
The Pro Kabaddi caravan on its journey reaches New Delhi, where Dabang Delhi will hope to win their home matches.
Dabang Delhi will play their home leg from August 24 (Photo Credit: PKL)
New Delhi: After a great start to their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7 campaign, Dabang Delhi would aim to continue the good run in their home leg starting at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex here from Saturday.
Dabang Delhi will kick-off their home leg with a match against Bengaluru Bulls on Saturday before facing UP Yoddhas the next day. Delhi will then take on U Mumba and Patna Pirates on August 28 and 30, respectively.
Dabang Delhi have already won 5 out of their 7 matches this season, securing 29 points, to be placed second in the points table.
Speaking about Dabang Delhi's expectations from the home leg, skipper Joginder Narwal said: "We love playing for the home crowd. Dabang Delhi had the best home leg compared to other teams in the previous season. We had won 5 out of the 6 games that we played.
"We intend to repeat last year's success, or in fact better our performance this year. I'm counting on the loyal support of our fans to help us deliver winning performances this season. Dabang Delhi won't disappoint them."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Airtel V-Fiber Offers up to 1000GB Free Data & Plans Start at Rs 799
- Sara Ali Khan Gives Fans Yet Another Reason to Adore Her As She Clicks Selfie With Kids at Airport
- Not Just a Dropped Pin: Spacewalking Scientists Add Parking Spot to International Space Station
- Cristiano Ronaldo Praises Lionel Messi, Says He 'Made me a Better Player'
- Ashes 2019: Did Archer Mimic Smith's Unique Batting Style?