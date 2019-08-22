Pro Kabaddi 2019: Confident Dabang Delhi Gear Up for Home Leg

New Delhi: After a great start to their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7 campaign, Dabang Delhi would aim to continue the good run in their home leg starting at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex here from Saturday.

Dabang Delhi will kick-off their home leg with a match against Bengaluru Bulls on Saturday before facing UP Yoddhas the next day. Delhi will then take on U Mumba and Patna Pirates on August 28 and 30, respectively.

Dabang Delhi have already won 5 out of their 7 matches this season, securing 29 points, to be placed second in the points table.

Speaking about Dabang Delhi's expectations from the home leg, skipper Joginder Narwal said: "We love playing for the home crowd. Dabang Delhi had the best home leg compared to other teams in the previous season. We had won 5 out of the 6 games that we played.

"We intend to repeat last year's success, or in fact better our performance this year. I'm counting on the loyal support of our fans to help us deliver winning performances this season. Dabang Delhi won't disappoint them."

