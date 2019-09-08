Pro Kabaddi 2019: Dabang Delhi Beat Tamil Thalaivas 50-34
Dabang Delhi defeated Tamil Thalaivas 50-34 in their Pro Kabaddi match in Kolkata.
Dabang Delhi Beat Tamil Thalaivas 50-34 (Photo Credit: PKL)
Kolkata: Dabang Delhi KC got back to winning in style with a convincing 50-34 victory over Tamil Thalaivas in their Pro Kabaddi League match, here on Sunday.
Naveen Kumar, 19, was once again the star for Delhi as he added another Super 10 to his name to make it 12 in a row.
Delhi now sit firmly atop the 12-team standings with 59 points from 14 matches.
For the Chennai franchise, this was their sixth defeat on the trot as they slipped to 11th place with 27 points from 14 matches.
Smarting from a disappointing loss against Haryana Steelers last night, Delhi re-jigged their raiding department by bringing in experienced pro Meraj Sheykh in place of Chandran Ranjit, resulting in a dominant show from the outset.
Naveen was in exceptional form once again as Delhi effected the first all-out of the match in the 10th minute at the Netaji stadium.
Before the half time, it was 24-12 in favour of Delhi.
Naveen raced to his Super 10 in the first minute of the second-half.
Sheykh produced a three-point raid to reduce the Thalaivas to just one man on the mat.
The third all-out was achieved by the third minute of the half as Sheykh claimed his Super 10 in what was becoming an absolute thrashing for the Thalaivas.
Thalaivas had already committed a whopping 24 unsuccessful tackles by the 15th minute of the half and that summed up their misery.
Rahul Chaudhari clinched his Super 10 and Ajith Kumar secured nine in the final stages of the match but there was no coming back for the Chennai-based franchise.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Lauds Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma for Supporting ISRO and Chandrayaan 2
- Raveena Tandon To Be Nani Soon, Throws Grand Baby Shower for Daughter Chhaya
- Online Shopping Will Be Better Once Amazon, Flipkart & Others Get New Guidelines?
- Trailers This Week: Salman Khan Teases Bigg Boss 13, Will Smith Returns in Bad Boys For Life
- Fan of 'Friends'? You Can Now Recline on the Original Orange Couch From the Show