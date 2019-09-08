Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Dabang Delhi Beat Tamil Thalaivas 50-34

Dabang Delhi defeated Tamil Thalaivas 50-34 in their Pro Kabaddi match in Kolkata.

PTI

Updated:September 8, 2019, 10:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Dabang Delhi Beat Tamil Thalaivas 50-34
Dabang Delhi Beat Tamil Thalaivas 50-34 (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

Kolkata: Dabang Delhi KC got back to winning in style with a convincing 50-34 victory over Tamil Thalaivas in their Pro Kabaddi League match, here on Sunday.

Naveen Kumar, 19, was once again the star for Delhi as he added another Super 10 to his name to make it 12 in a row.

Delhi now sit firmly atop the 12-team standings with 59 points from 14 matches.

For the Chennai franchise, this was their sixth defeat on the trot as they slipped to 11th place with 27 points from 14 matches.

Smarting from a disappointing loss against Haryana Steelers last night, Delhi re-jigged their raiding department by bringing in experienced pro Meraj Sheykh in place of Chandran Ranjit, resulting in a dominant show from the outset.

Naveen was in exceptional form once again as Delhi effected the first all-out of the match in the 10th minute at the Netaji stadium.

Before the half time, it was 24-12 in favour of Delhi.

Naveen raced to his Super 10 in the first minute of the second-half.

Sheykh produced a three-point raid to reduce the Thalaivas to just one man on the mat.

The third all-out was achieved by the third minute of the half as Sheykh claimed his Super 10 in what was becoming an absolute thrashing for the Thalaivas.

Thalaivas had already committed a whopping 24 unsuccessful tackles by the 15th minute of the half and that summed up their misery.

Rahul Chaudhari clinched his Super 10 and Ajith Kumar secured nine in the final stages of the match but there was no coming back for the Chennai-based franchise.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram