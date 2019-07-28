Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Dabang Delhi Demolish Haryana Steelers to Get 3rd Win

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dabang Delhi notched up their third win of the season as they thrashed Haryana Steelers 41-21.

PTI

Updated:July 28, 2019, 10:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Dabang Delhi Demolish Haryana Steelers to Get 3rd Win
Chandran Ranjit (blue) was Dabang Delhi's best raider against Haryana Steelers. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
Loading...

Mumbai: Dabang Delhi continued their winning run in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League after defeating Haryana Steelers 41-21 in lop-sided game in Mumbai on Sunday.

This is Delhi's third win of the season and Chandran Ranjit (11 points) and Naveen Kumar (10 points) starred for them. Naveen grabbed his second 'Super 10' of the season after grabbing the first against Telugu Titans in Hyderabad.

Successful raids by Chandran and Naveen took Delhi 7-3 ahead after first five minutes. But Haryana reduced the deficit to 6-8 and a successful tackle by them ensured that Chandran was sent out.

However, Delhi, with a 'Super Tackle' by Joginder Narwal and a successful raid by Naveen, surged 12-8 ahead. Then Naveen, who was in spectacular form, in his 'do-or-die' raid collected two points to take Delhi 14-9 ahead.

Delhi had a five-point lead going into the break as the score-line read 15-10.

After the break, Delhi continued the good show by their strong defence and successful raids as they went 18-10 ahead.

Delhi then inflicted an 'all-out', the first of the match, to go 22-12 ahead with 15 minutes remaining for the game to finish.

There was no stopping Delhi, however, as they inflicted another 'all-out' on their opponents and extended their lead to 33-16.

Delhi did not give their opponents a chance to make a comeback and won the encounter quite comfortably.

This was Haryana's first defeat of the season, as they had won their lone game in the Hyderabad leg, which was held before the Mumbai leg.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram