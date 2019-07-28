Pro Kabaddi 2019: Dabang Delhi Demolish Haryana Steelers to Get 3rd Win
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dabang Delhi notched up their third win of the season as they thrashed Haryana Steelers 41-21.
Chandran Ranjit (blue) was Dabang Delhi's best raider against Haryana Steelers. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
Mumbai: Dabang Delhi continued their winning run in the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League after defeating Haryana Steelers 41-21 in lop-sided game in Mumbai on Sunday.
This is Delhi's third win of the season and Chandran Ranjit (11 points) and Naveen Kumar (10 points) starred for them. Naveen grabbed his second 'Super 10' of the season after grabbing the first against Telugu Titans in Hyderabad.
Successful raids by Chandran and Naveen took Delhi 7-3 ahead after first five minutes. But Haryana reduced the deficit to 6-8 and a successful tackle by them ensured that Chandran was sent out.
However, Delhi, with a 'Super Tackle' by Joginder Narwal and a successful raid by Naveen, surged 12-8 ahead. Then Naveen, who was in spectacular form, in his 'do-or-die' raid collected two points to take Delhi 14-9 ahead.
Delhi had a five-point lead going into the break as the score-line read 15-10.
After the break, Delhi continued the good show by their strong defence and successful raids as they went 18-10 ahead.
Delhi then inflicted an 'all-out', the first of the match, to go 22-12 ahead with 15 minutes remaining for the game to finish.
There was no stopping Delhi, however, as they inflicted another 'all-out' on their opponents and extended their lead to 33-16.
Delhi did not give their opponents a chance to make a comeback and won the encounter quite comfortably.
This was Haryana's first defeat of the season, as they had won their lone game in the Hyderabad leg, which was held before the Mumbai leg.
Also Watch
-
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Urvashi Rautela Denies Relationship Rumours with Hardik Pandya, Shares Post on Social Media
- Arjun-Malaika, Ranbir, Deepika at Karan Johar's Epic Saturday Night Bash, Watch Video
- New Mahindra Bolero Power+ to Launch in 2020, Will Get More Safety Features
- Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
- 'This One's On God,' Says Woman When Asked for Payment, Then Flees With Fast Food Order