Pro Kabaddi 2019: Dabang Delhi Dominate Home Leg With 100 Per Cent Win Record

New Delhi: Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) outfit Dabang Delhi has dominated the home leg with a 100 per cent win record while star raider Naveen Kumar also broke the record for the most Super 10s in a tournament.

This has been the best home leg for any team in PKL season 7 and Delhi are on top of the points table with 9 wins in 11 matches so far.

The Delhi-based franchise, owned by DO IT Sports Management, has won all four matches at their home turf Thyagaraj Sports Complex here.

Adding to the victorious run, Naveen Kumar, the leading raider of the team, broke the record for the most Super 10s in a Pro Kabaddi season. Naveen now has nine super 10s from 11 matches with a total of 131 points.

Commenting on this, chief coach Krishan Kumar Hooda said: "I am delighted with the team's performance in the tournament so far. This team has played like champions, with all-round performances being delivered by both young and experienced players. With Joginder Narwal leading the squad, we have seen multiple match winning players like Naveen, Ravinder Pahal, Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Meraj Sheykh, Vijay Malik and others, each of whom has outclassed their competitors to achieve this result for the team."

"We are positively looking forward for the upcoming games and we will give our 100 per cent to help Dabang Delhi win big," he added.

"With consistent, winning performances during the first half of the league stage and an excellent home leg, Dabang Delhi is confident to carry their stellar form into the rest of the tournament. The team is performing cohesively as a unit, leading to some emphatic wins over their competitors," said Sumeet Yadav, Group CEO at DO IT.

