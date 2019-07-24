Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Dabang Delhi KC Get Thrilling Win Against Telugu Titans

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Naveen Kumar starred for Dabang Delhi KC as they edged out Telugu Titans 34-33.

IANS

Updated:July 24, 2019, 11:28 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Dabang Delhi KC Get Thrilling Win Against Telugu Titans
Naveen Kumar scored 14 raid points for Dabang Delhi in their win over Telugu Titans. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
Loading...

Hyderabad: In an edge of the seat clash, Dabang Delhi pipped Telugu Titans 34-33 in their campaign opener of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Raider Naveen Kumar was the chief architect of Delhi's win as he accumulated 14 raid points.

On the other hand, debutant Suraj Desai, the elder brother of last season's star Siddharth Desai, scored 18 raid points for Telugu Titans. Siddharth scored eight raid points for the Titans.

Suraj was quick off the blocks for the Titans as he made a two-point raid in the first minute of the match. Meraj Sheykh opened Delhi's account with a raid in the second minute.

It was a closely-fought affair between the two teams as they were level at 4-4 after the first five minutes.

Siddharth was sent to the bench in the sixth minute after a strong tackle by Ravinder Pahal. Suraj made another two-point raid in the seventh minute to level the match at 6-6.

Siddharth scored two quick raid points to give Telugu Titans 9-7 lead in the 11th minute. In the 16th minute, Titans forced a super tackle to level the match at 11-11 after their opponents had taken a slender lead.

At the end of the first half, Delhi led 13-12.

The hosts began the second half with a bang as they forced a super tackle in the 21st minute. Siddharth made a two-point raid in the 23rd minute as Titans led 17-15. Suraj followed it up a two-point raid of his own in the next minute.

Navin achieved a super 10 in the 25th minute as Delhi trailed 18-20. Delhi inflicted the first all out the match in the 26th minute to level the match at 21-21.

Suraj produced a terrific super raid in the 31st minute to give Titans 28-26 lead but Delhi reacted strongly and in the next couple of minutes, scored six straight points to lead 32-26.

Titans, led by Suraj, came back and scored four points to trail 30-32 in the 36th minute. It was anyone's match in the last three minutes but Delhi kept their nerve to emerge victorious.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram