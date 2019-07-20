Pro Kabaddi 2019 Day 1 at Hyderabad HIGHLIGHTS: U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls Win Openers

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, U Mumba vs Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls: Bengaluru Bulls pulled off a comeback of the champions as they beat Patna Pirates 34-32 in their opening clash at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. Pardeep Narwal got a Super 10 but it was not enough as the Bulls' showed their experience and tactical knowledge to eke out a win. Earlier in the day, U Mumba started the Pro Kabaddi League season 7 with a 31-25 win over Telugu Titans at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday. It was a defensive masterclass from U Mumba, who managed to keep Telugu Titans' most dangerous raider Siddharth Desai quiet all night. In the second match of the day, .
U Mumba captain Fazel Atrachali said he was banking on youngsters in the side for a good show. "We fought hard last season and we will continue to do the same this year as well. Having Sidharth last season was a big plus for us, but this season also we have youngsters with us who have shown the same dedication and promise as Sidharth. Sidharth and I know each other well and we do have a plan to tackle him which you will see in the game tomorrow," he said.
Jul 20, 2019 9:50 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates did not go for the aggression they needed to win this. They were happy to keep the scoreline close and the Bulls did well to kill the clock thereafter. Super 10 for Pardeep Narwal but he wouldn't be happy to go without a win.
Bengaluru Bulls have taken down Pardeep Narwal again. The Bulls are protecting their lead in a brilliant manner. Patna are fighting the Bulls and the clock here.
Patna Pirates 28-32 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 9:34 pm (IST)
Bengaluru Bulls are pulling away now, this is the comeback of the champions! Scintillating stuff from the defending champions and Patna Pirates look like they have been tamed here. The Bulls understand the clock and they have made it work.
Patna Pirates 26-30 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 9:33 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal is out again! Bengaluru Bulls are growing stronger in this one and things are looking gloomy for the Pirates right now.
Patna Pirates 25-27 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 9:28 pm (IST)
Pawan Sehrawat gets a point and suddenly Bengaluru Bulls are back level and all the momentum is with the defending champions now.
Patna Pirates 24-24 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)
Bengaluru Bulls are back into this, their record is showing up here once again! They have super tackled Maghsoudlou and are just two points adrift of Patna Pirates now. This is the comeback they are known for.
Patna Pirates 24-22 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)
Bengaluru Bulls have got another super tackle! They are closing the gap. But next raid, Patna Pirates complete another tackle.
Patna Pirates 24-20 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)
Another super tackle for the Bengaluru Bulls, they have taken two points by tackling Pardeep Narwal. It's getting neck-and-neck here in Hyderabad.
Patna Pirates 23-18 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates are doing everything correct right now! They are not putting a foot wrong. Bengaluru Bulls have an excellent record of comeback but the lead is only growing for the Pirates.
Patna Pirates 21-13 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 9:17 pm (IST)
Maghsoudlou gets another point for Patna Pirates with his raid. Bengaluru Bulls lose another man, the Pirates are being extremely smart with their game plan here.
Next raid for Pirates, Pardeep Narwal gets a point. Is this becoming a one-way traffic?
Patna Pirates 19-13 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 9:12 pm (IST)
Bengaluru Bulls got off to a flying start in the match against Patna Pirates but the three-time champions grew into the match and started taking the Bulls to the clearners, even executing an all-out for two points. However, the defending champions have completely stayed in touch with the Pirates and the 20 minutes of the second half are set to be crucial.
Bengaluru Bulls have hit back, Pawan Sehrawat has got two points for Bengaluru Bulls and the gap has been reduced and two men are out for Patna.
Patna Pirates 16-13 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 9:08 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates are giving Bengaluru Bulls a run for their money here! They have executed an all-out and we will start fresh now as Pirates take a 14-11 lead over the defending champions now.
Jul 20, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)
SUPER TACKLE | Pardeep Narwal has been super tackled! Brave brave defending from Bengaluru Bulls! Narwal is out now and the Bulls have got men back now and have closed in on points.
Patna Pirates 9-10 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 9:03 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates have gone in the lead now! and Bengaluru Bulls are reduced to just two players! This is an opportunity for the Pirates to get an all-out! Pardeep Narwal goes for a raid and takes another defender out.
Patna Pirates 9-7 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal gets a point and Patna Pirates are back level. This match is getting more and more interesting with each passing second. Both the teams are going completely all out.
Patna Pirates 7-7 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates are coming back into this! Bengaluru Bulls got a flying start but the Pirates have hit back and how! Just a single point separates the two teams now.
Patna Pirates 5-6 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)
Brilliant from Patna Pirates! They have managed a Super Tackle and it's got them two points. That's brave defending!
Patna Pirates 3-5 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 8:52 pm (IST)
This is massive! Pardeep Narwal has been taken down and Bengaluru Bulls have hit the bullseye with this move. This is getting better and better for the Bulls. Patna Pirates have had a bad start here.
Patna Pirates 1-5 Bengaluru Bulls
Jul 20, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)
Defensive masterclass from U Mumba! Despite a fightback from Telugu Titans, U Mumba safeguard their lead and get a victory in the opening match of season 7. Siddharth Desai had a disastrous start to the new season and would want to get better from here.
Telugu Titans did not lose heart despite being stamped by U Mumba early on. In the format of the current season, each team will play two matches and in that, each point is going to be important.
U Mumba 30-25 Telugu Titans
Jul 20, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)
Siddharth Desai goes for a raid and gets another point for U Mumba but smart move from the U Mumba defence that no other player took a part in the tackle so only a single point comes out of it.
U Mumba then kill the time in the next raid, come back empty and take a timeout.
U Mumba 30-23 Telugu Titans
Jul 20, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)
Fazel Atrachali makes a mistake, he tries to go for a tackle but ends up at the bench. This is a brilliant chance for Telugu Titans with Siddharth Desai in and Fazel out.
They even manage to tackle the next U Mumba raid.
U Mumba 30-22 Telugu Titans
Jul 20, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)
Sandeep Narwal is on fire! Another tackle for him and he absolutely cramped the Telugu Titans raider.
Abhishek Singh now gets his first Super 10 of the season as he picks up a point against just four defenders. This is exceptional from U Mumba, smart raids and watertight defence. What a beginning to their season!
U Mumba 30-19 Telugu Titans
Jul 20, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)
Siddharth Desai has been tackled once again! and he's out again. Is that the end of the comeback now?
U Mumba 27-19 Telugu Titans
Jul 20, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)
Last 7 minutes begin and Siddharth Desai goes and gets his first touch point. Is the start of a massive comeback from Telugu Titans?
Their defence has got a point too, Vishal Bhardwaj in the centre of it.
U Mumba 25-19 Telugu Titans
Jul 20, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)
Siddharth Desai gets his first point for Telugu Titans and it's a bonus point. U Mumba have been extremely tight today and Desai has found it tough in him to repeat his heroics of last season.
U Mumba 25-17 Telugu Titans
Jul 20, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)
This is just not Siddarth Desai's day! His former team has completely nullified him. Yet another raid for him and he is tackled and sent out once again. This has been extremely disappointing for Telugu Titans, their raiders have just not clicked.
U Mumba 25-15 Telugu Titans
Jul 20, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)
Telugu Titans are not giving up! They tackle down a U Mumba raider and then get a bonus point in the do-or-die raid to bring up two points. But the gap is still too big and only 10 minutes remain.
U Mumba 24-15 Telugu Titans
Jul 20, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)
U Mumba complete another all-out against Telugu Titans and are only bettering their grip over this tie. U Mumba are absolutely ruling the roost today, they have hardly put a foot wrong. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, have been underwhelming.
Bengaluru Bulls take on Patna Pirates in Hyderabad (Photo Credit: PKL)
Rohit Kumar, who is captaining Bengaluru Bulls said all the teams are "extremely competitive". "But I believe Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas are our strongest competitors this season. This year, we aim to win the maximum number of the matches and even if we lose, I will hope to lose with the minimum difference. The 45-day long camp has made us train and practice extremely hard and with that intensity, we will prepare for the match against Patna Pirates tomorrow and give our 100% and try to win the first match of the season," he said.
Telugu Titans skipper Abozar Mohajermighani said: "Our team is made up of strong raiders, a formidable defence line and some good coaches. You can call us the strongest team in the competition. Our players are fit and have been practising continuously for the tournament. We aim to win one match at a time."
Meanwhile, newly appointed Puneri Paltan skipper Surjeet Singh said: "We have a very good combination of both senior and young players this season which makes us a very strong team as we have the best of the talent. We have practised on our skills and techniques to make sure we give our best on the mat."