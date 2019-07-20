Pro Kabaddi 2019 Day 1 at Hyderabad HIGHLIGHTS: U Mumba, Bengaluru Bulls Win Openers

Bengaluru Bulls take on Patna Pirates in Hyderabad (Photo Credit: PKL)



Rohit Kumar, who is captaining Bengaluru Bulls said all the teams are "extremely competitive". "But I believe Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas are our strongest competitors this season. This year, we aim to win the maximum number of the matches and even if we lose, I will hope to lose with the minimum difference. The 45-day long camp has made us train and practice extremely hard and with that intensity, we will prepare for the match against Patna Pirates tomorrow and give our 100% and try to win the first match of the season," he said.



Telugu Titans skipper Abozar Mohajermighani said: "Our team is made up of strong raiders, a formidable defence line and some good coaches. You can call us the strongest team in the competition. Our players are fit and have been practising continuously for the tournament. We aim to win one match at a time."



Meanwhile, newly appointed Puneri Paltan skipper Surjeet Singh said: "We have a very good combination of both senior and young players this season which makes us a very strong team as we have the best of the talent. We have practised on our skills and techniques to make sure we give our best on the mat."