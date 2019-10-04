Pro Kabaddi 2019: Deepak Narwal Shines in Jaipur Pink Panthers' Win Over Bengaluru Bulls

Panchkula: Deepak Narwal shone bright to guide Jaipur Pink Panthers to a 41-34 win over defending champions Bengaluru Bulls in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Friday.

Deepak scored 16 points and was supported in the raiding department by Nilesh Salunke (9 points) as Jaipur Pink Panthers maintained an outside chance of qualifying for the season seven playoffs.

Pawan Sehrawat secured yet another super 10 (14 points) but Bengaluru Bulls' defence couldn't match the Panthers on the night.

Pink Panthers were in no mood to let Bulls' Pawan dictate the game as their defenders tackled the superstar raider twice in the early minutes to open up a three-point lead.

Unfortunately for the season one champions, their captain and lead raider Deepak Niwas Hooda was not part of the squad, which meant they had to rely on the skills of Nilesh and Deepak for the raids.

Similarly, Bengaluru's secondary raider for the night was Sumit Singh as their captain Rohit Kumar once again missed a match due to an injury.

The game sprung to life in the eighth minute when Nilesh secured a three-point super raid.

Bulls reacted immediately with a three-point super raid by Pawan and that sparked a series of high scoring moves as both sets of raiders found mistakes in the defences.

Pawan secured his super 10 but no team could inflict an all-out in the first half that saw five super raids and ended 20-18 in favour of the Panthers.

The second half started with a super tackle on Pawan but that was pretty much the only positive play in the early minutes for the Pink Panthers who conceded an all-out in the sixth minute after the restart.

The all-out, however, did not shatter Panthers' belief and their hard work paid off with seven minutes remaining when a super tackle on Pawan by Sandeep Dhull was followed up by a two-point raid by Deepak levelled the score at 31-31.

The last few minutes saw both sides trading blows. Guman Singh impressed for the Pink Panthers from the bench.

Sandeep successfully tackled Pawan in the penultimate minute to give Panthers a two-point lead. The defence held firm in the final minute as Jaipur clinched an all-Out and an important victory.

