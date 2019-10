Pro Kabaddi 2019 Final, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors: Road to Final

Ahmedabad: Dabang Delhi will take on Bengal Warriors in the final of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 to be played at EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday. PKL will have a new winner as both the teams are playing their first final.

Dabang Delhi made to the final by defeating defending champions Bengaluru Bulls 44-38 in the semi-final, while in the second semi-final Bengal Warriors edged past U Mumba 37-35 in a tightly-fought contest to book a place in the summit clash.

BENGAL WARRIORS: ROAD TO FINAL

24 July (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium) - UP Yoddha 17-48 Bengal Warriors

27 July (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium) - Jaipur Pink Panthers 27-25 Bengal Warriors

29 July (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium) - Bengal Warriors 43-23 Puneri Paltan

Sat, 3 August (Patliputra Sports Complex) - Bengal Warriors 42-43 Bengaluru Bulls

9 August (Patliputra Sports Complex) - Bengal Warriors 32-30 U Mumba

12 August (EKA Arena) - Bengal Warriors 29-29 Telugu Titans

14 August (EKA Arena) - Gujarat Fortunegiants 26-28 Bengal Warriors

17 August (Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium) - Bengal Warriors 30-30 Dabang Delhi

22 August (Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium) - Bengal Warriors 35-26 Patna Pirates

26 August (Thyagaraj Sports Complex) - Bengal Warriors 33-36 Haryana Steelers

29 August (Thyagaraj Sports Complex) - Bengal Warriors 35-26 Tamil Thalaivas

1 September (Sree Kanteerava Stadium) - UP Yoddha 32-29 Bengal Warriors

7 September (Netaji Indoor Stadium) - Bengal Warriors 25-25 Gujarat Fortunegiants

8 September (Netaji Indoor Stadium) - Bengal Warriors 42-39 Puneri Paltan

11 September (Netaji Indoor Stadium) - Bengal Warriors 29-26 U Mumba

12 September (Netaji Indoor Stadium) - Bengal Warriors 42-40 Bengaluru Bulls

19 September (Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall) - Bengal Warriors 48-36 Haryana Steelers

22 September (Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium) - Jaipur Pink Panthers 40-41 Bengal Warriors

25 September (Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium) - Telugu Titans 39-40 Bengal Warriors

30 September (Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula) - Bengal Warriors 42-33 Dabang Delhi

6 October (Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex) - Bengal Warriors 41-69 Patna Pirates

9 October (Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex) - Bengal Warriors 33-29 Tamil Thalaivas

DABANG DELHI: ROAD TO FINAL

24 July (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium) - Telugu Titans 33-34 Dabang Delhi

25 July (Gachibowli Indoor Stadium) - Dabang Delhi 30-29 Tamil Thalaivas

28 July (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium) - Dabang Delhi 41-21 Haryana Steelers

1 August (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium) - Fortune Giants 31-26 Dabang Delhi

5 August (Patliputra Sports Complex) - Dabang Delhi 35-24 Jaipur Pink Panthers

10 August (EKA Arena) - Puneri Paltan 30-32 Dabang Delhi

17 August (Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium) - Bengal Warriors 30-30 Dabang Delhi

24 August (Thyagaraj Sports Complex) - Dabang Delhi 33-31 Bengaluru Bulls

25 August (Thyagaraj Sports Complex) - Dabang Delhi 36-27 UP Yoddha

28 August (Thyagaraj Sports Complex) - Dabang Delhi 40-24 U Mumba

30 August (Thyagaraj Sports Complex) - Dabang Delhi 38-35 Patna Pirates

4 September (Sree Kanteerava Stadium) - Jaipur Pink Panthers 44-46 Dabang Delhi

7 September (Netaji Indoor Stadium) - Dabang Delhi 25-47 Haryana Steelers

8 September (Netaji Indoor Stadium) - Dabang Delhi 50-34 Tamil Thalaivas

15 September (Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall) - Dabang Delhi 34-30 Gujarat Fortunegiants

16 September (Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall) - Telugu Titans 29-37 Dabang Delhi

23 September (Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium) - Dabang Delhi 39-39 Bengaluru Bulls

26 September (Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium) - Patna Pirates 39-43 Dabang Delhi

29 September (Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula) - Puneri Paltan 40-60 Dabang Delhi

30 September (Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula) - Bengal Warriors 42-33 Dabang Delhi

5 October (Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex) - UP Yoddha 50-33 Dabang Delhi

11 October (Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex) - Dabang Delhi 37-37 U Mumba

