Pro Kabaddi 2019 Final HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors in Ahmedabad: Bengal Beat Delhi to Win Maiden Title

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Final HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 Final match between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors beat Dabang Delhi 39-34 in the final at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday to lift their maiden title. The first half was extremely pacy with Delhi getting off to a flying start but were then struck hard by an inspired Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who single-handedly brought Bengal back into this. Bengal Warriors inflicted two all-outs on Dabang Delhi as their defence wilted under pressure. Naveen Kumar got his 21st consecutive Super 10 but his defence won only three tackle points and Bengal made the best of the chance.
Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors were both in the Pro Kabaddi final for the first time in their history and were looking to get their hands on the elusive trophy for the very first time. While Dabang Delhi finished as the best team in the league stage and even got a better win in the semi-finals, Bengal Warriors and Mohammad Nabibakhsh rose to the occasion in the final and beat Dabang Delhi for their maiden title. LIVE STREAMING
Read More
Oct 19, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)
New Young Player of Season 7: Sumit (UP Yoddha) - 77 tackle points in 22 matches.
Perfect Raider of the Tournament: Pawan Sehrawat (Bengaluru Bulls) - 346 raid points in 24 matches, most raid points in the season.
Defender of the Tournament: Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba) - 82 tackle points in 24 matches.
Most Valuable Player of the Tournament: Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi) - 301 raid points in 23 matches.
Oct 19, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar: We lost the match in the defence even though I got tackled too.
Maninder Singh: Thanks to God for the win, it feels extremely good. Our plan was to keep Naveen on the bench because we could inflict all-outs only then. I want to tell Naveen that he has played excellently throughout the season and even today, we just won today.
Oct 19, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)
Best Raider of the Match: Naveen Kumar (18 raid points in 24 attempts)
Defender of the Match: Jeeva Kumar (4 tackle points in 5 attempts)
Game Changer of the Match: Mohammad Nabibakhsh (9 raid points in 13 attempts)
Moment of the Final: Mohammad Nabibakhsh (When he inflicted an all-out on Dabang Delhi from a Super tackle situation)
Stylish Player of the Match: Naveen Kumar (22 Super 10s, 21 consecutive Super 10s, Over 300 raid points in the season)
Mohammad Nabibakhsh rose to the occasion for the Bengal Warriors and led from the front to win them their maiden Pro Kabaddi League title. Dabang Delhi's defence, though stronger on paper, was completely off colour in the final and won just three tackle points.
Naveen Kumar is inconsolable and has been crying for the whole time after the match as Bengal Warriors celebrate their big victory.
Contrasting emotions on the mat and Bengal Warriors remain unbeaten against Dabang Delhi this season!
Sukesh Hegde raids for Bengal and makes it legal and wastes the rest of the time.
Naveen then raids for Delhi and gets his 300th raid point with a kick touch on Adarsh T.
Ravindra Ramesh comes on for Bengal's do-or-die raid and takes out Sombir with ease. This has almost won Bengal their first Pro Kabaddi trophy.
Dabang Delhi 33-38 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)
Sukesh Hegde then makes an empty raid for Bengal Warriors.
Naveen then raids for Delhi and gets away with Rinku Narwal and Mohammad Nabibakhsh trying to tackle him. Two big names out for Bengal, this can be Delhi's chance to make a comeback, U Mumba did this to them in the semi-final.
Dabang Delhi 32-37 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)
Sukesh Hegde makes an empty raid for Bengal. Bengal are playing it smart with just over three minutes left on the clock.
Naveen Kumar then raids for Dabang Delhi and gets a bonus point.
Ravindra Ramesh goes for Bengal's do-or-die raid and gets a running touch on Joginder Narwal. Delhi's defence tonight has been extremely poor.
Naveen then raids fro Delhi again and gets a bonus point.
Dabang Delhi 30-37 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)
Joginder Narwal has wasted Delhi's challenge, poor captaincy from th defender today. He challenge for a bonus after Naveen Kumar raided for Delhi.
Sukesh raids for Bengal and takes out Ravinder Pahal again, it's literally been the repeating storyline tonight.
Vijay raids for Delhi, ventures way too deep in seach for bonus, gets it but is tackled down with ease.
Sukesh then makes an empty raid for Bengal after which Naveen raids for Delhi again and gets a quick bonus point.
Dabang Delhi 28-36 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:46 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar raids for Delhi and gets a touch on Rinku Narwal.
Sukesh Hegde then makes an empty raid for Bengal after which Vijay gets a bonus for Delhi. The Delhi raiders have done their job, it is the defenders who have let the team down in the final here.
Dabang Delhi 26-34 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:45 pm (IST)
Bengal Warriors are writing the script and Chandran Ranjit has been terrible for Delhi today! He is tackled down by Baldev and Dabang Delhi are unravelling here.
Nabibakhsh raids for Delhi and Anil goes for an advanced tackle and pays the price.
This is strange! Delhi didn't make a substitution to get a raider on and Vishal Mane raids again to get tackled down by Rinku Narwal.
Then Sukesh raids for Bengal and takes out Joginder for another all-out.
Dabang Delhi 24-34 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar then raids for Delhi, gets a bonus and as Ravindra Ramesh tries to tackle him, he gets away with ease and earns two points for Delhi.
Sukesh raids for Bengal and gets a touch on Ravinder Pahal. This is another bad night for Pahal!
Naveen raids again for Delhi and gets a smart bonus for his 21st consecutive Super 10!
Sukesh raids and takes out Vijay after which Naveen goes to raid and is tackled down by Rinku Narwal. Bengal Warriors are pulling away big time here and Delhi look in deep trouble right now.
Dabang Delhi 24-28 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)
Ravindra Ramesh goes for Bengal's do-or-die raid and Vijay goes for a tentative tackle on him and faces the brunt, Ravindra gets away to equalise.
Anil Kumar goes to raid for Delhi and dashed out by Jeeva Kumar.
Nabibakhsh then raids for Bengal and takes out Joginder Narwal.
Vishal Mane goes to raid as the last man, gets a bonus but is dashed out. Delhi did not make a substitution and that looks like a lost chance right now.
Dabang Delhi 21-25 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)
Nabibakhsh goes for Bengal's do-or-die raid and even though he claims a touch on Naveen Kumar, the referees do not award the point and Bengal go for a review. That's a wasted review, both Naveen's feet and hands are far away from Nabibakhsh. Delhi get a point and Bengal have no review left as well.
Naveen then goes to raid for Delhi, gets a bonus point but is dashed out by Jeeva Kumar. It's still all equal.
Sukesh then makes an empty raid for Bengal. Vijay then raids for Delhi and gets a bonus point.
Nabibakhsh then raids for Bengal and comes back empty-handed.
Dabang Delhi 20-19 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)
In the last 5 minutes, Bengal have scored seven points compared to Delhi's three.
Naveen Kumar makes an empty raid for Delhi to start off the second half after which Sukesh also makes an empty raid for Bengal.
Chandran Ranjit then raids for Delhi and is once again tackled down by Nabibakhsh. What a day this is turning out to be for the captain!
Ravindra Ramesh then makes an empty raid for Bengal.
Naveen then goes to raid for Delhi and returns empty-handed.
Dabang Delhi 17-18 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:27 pm (IST)
What a pacy half this has been, breathless! And Mohammad Nabibakhsh has made this final his own so far, picking up seven raid points while Naveen Kumar has been made to spend seven minutes of that first half off the court.
It was Delhi who began with a bang and opened up a big lead following the all-out on Bengal but Nabibakhsh single-handedly brought Bengal back into this with his brilliant raiding.
As expected this final is turning out to be thrilling! Dabang Delhi 17-17 Bengal Warriors
Chandran Ranjit raids for Delhi, gets a bonus but is tackled down by Jeeva Kumar.
Sukesh Hegde then comes on for Bengal and takes out Anil Kumar.
Naveen Kumar then makes an empty raid for Delhi after which Nabibakhsh raids for Bengal and takes out Ravinder Pahal, who tries to go for a tackle.
Naveen then raids for Delhi and gets a touch on Rinku Narwal. He is keeping Delhi in despite the momentum being with Bengal.
Dabang Delhi 17-17 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)
Nabibakhsh comes on to raid for Bengal and gets a touch on Meraj.
Anil Kumar raids for Delhi as the last man standing and gets a touch on Rinku Narwal and saves Delhi from an all-out.
Nabibakhsh goes to raid for Bengal and Ravinder Pahal and Anil Kumar got a hold on him but the Irani never stopped fighting and got his hand over the line. This is sensational from him. Bengal are well and truly back into this.
Dabang Delhi 15-14 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)
Nabibakhsh goes for Bengal's raid with just three Delhi men on the mat, a Super tackle chance for Delhi, but Joginder was caught napping as the Irani got a touch on him.
Meraj goes to raid for Delhi and Baldev tries to tackle him from behind but Meraj gets away. Chandran Ranjit is back on the mat.
Nabibakhsh is firing at the moment! He goes for a Bengal raid, puts pressure on the corner on Meraj and then takes a turn to get a touch on Ranjit. This is smart raiding!
Meraj goes for a Delhi raid again and returns empty-handed.
Dabang Delhi 14-9 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)
Vijay and Sukesh make empty raids for Delhi and Bengal, respectively.
Vijay then goes to raid for Delhi again and returns empty-handed. Delhi's next raid would be a do-or-die raid.
Nabibakhsh raids for Bengal in the do-or-die situation and Vijay tries to tackle him and he gets away.
Meraj Sheykh comes on as substitution and goes for Delhi's do-or-die raid and gets a smart bonus point. This is not letting Bengal take over this one completely!
Dabang Delhi 13-7 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)
Chandran Ranjit goes to raid for Delhi after the all-out from Delhi but gets tackled down by Baldev Singh.
Sukesh Hedge then raids for Bengal and Ravinder Pahal tries to tackle him but there's not enough fizz in it and the Bengal man gets away.
Naveen then raids for Delhi, gets a bonus but is tackled down by Jeeva Kumar. Bengal are trying to come back into this one!
Dabang Delhi 12-6 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)
Ravindra Ramesh gets a bonus point for Bengal.
Naveen then goes to raid and gets a touch point, leaving Bengal with just a man on the mat.
Ravindra goes to raid as the last man standing, gets a bonus but does not get a touch and Delhi have inflicted the first all-out of the match and what a speedy encounter this has been so far.
Dabang Delhi 11-3 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi are oozing confidence right now! Vijay makes an empty raid for them after which Sukesh comes in for Bengal and is tackled down, leaving Bengal with just three men on the mat.
Naveen then goes for a raid and once again, he moves around the mat with agility and gets a running toe touch to leave Bengal with just two men.
Ravindra Ramesh goes to raid for Bengal and get a toe touch on Ravinder Pahal to register their first point on the board. Bengal have three men on the mat again.
Naveen raids for Delhi and the Express is already firing! He executes a perfect dubki and gets another touch point.
Dabang Delhi 7-1 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)
K Prapanjan makes the second raid for Bengal and as he targets Ravinder Pahal in the corner, he is dashed out and it's the second point for Delhi.
Naveen Kumar then goes for Delhi's raid and returns empty-handed. Sukesh Hedge also makes an empty raid for Bengal.
Naveen goes to raid again and with his agile movement, he spreads the defender and gets a diving touch point.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh raids for Bengal and Ravinder Pahal gets a brilliant leg hold on him to tackle him down. What a start for Delhi.
Dabang Delhi 4-0 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)
Sukesh Hedge begins the final with a raid for Bengal Warriors but cautiously starting, he returns empty-handed.
Chandran Ranjit then goes to raid for Delhi and comes back with a bonus point.
Dabang Delhi 1-1 Bengal Warriors
Oct 19, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)
Both Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors have arrived at the mat and we will witness the live action of the final in a few minutes from now. This one promises to be a cracker with both Delhi and Bengal known for their raiding prowess, even as Delhi seem to have a better defence.
Oct 19, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors have inflicted the most number of All-outs on their opponents and have conceded one the least number of times. These are the two teams who have tormented their opponents all season and now they will go head to head for the elusive Pro Kabaddi trophy.
Bengal Warriors Starting 7 against Dabang Delhi: Sukesh Hedge, Mayur Shivtarkar, Jeeva Kumar, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal.
Substitutes: Adarsh T, Sourabh Tanaji Patil, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat, Amit and Viraj Vishnu Landge.
Bengal Warriors will not have their captain Maninder Singh on the squad for the final due to injury. Bengal had missed Maninder's presence in the semi-final as well and almost looked like losing it before they kept their calm. Sukesh, Jeeva, Prapanjan and Nabibakhsh will together have to step up for the team in the final.
Substitutes: Sombir, Sumit, Balram, Neeraj Narwal and Meraj Sheykh.
Delhi, in their quest for their first-ever PKL title, have all their top players available and have put up their best squad on the line.
Oct 19, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)
If Bengal Warriors are to win this one, they will have to stop the marauding raider for Delhi, Naveen Kumar. It is an obvious battle between Naveen Kumar and Rinku Narwal but Bengal's most successful defender in the semi-final has tackled Naveen only once in the season. Naveen has an 8-4 head-to-head record against Rinku.
Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors face off in the final. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Both Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors were the two best teams throughout the league phase and rightfully set up the final. However, Dabang Delhi have not been able to beat Bengal Warriors in the season so far with one of their matches ending in a 30-30 tie while the second in Panchkula was won by Bengal Warriors 42-33 against a second-string Delhi side. Delhi will now be looking to get their first win against Bengal and get the trophy along with it.
Dabang Delhi have had a brilliant season where they have won 16 matches, lose just four and drawn three. Their raider Naveen Kumar has been the breakout star of the season and 56 per cent of the raids points scored by Delhi have been his. While they are a cohesive unit and work well in tandem, Naveen has played a huge part in their remarkable journey in season 7.
Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, have won 15 matches this season, losing five and drawing three. Their captain Maninder Singh has been their star raider even as he has been well supported by K Prapanjan. Bengal are known for their exceptional raiding abilities even as they have a solid defence, which knows when to step up.