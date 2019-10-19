Pro Kabaddi 2019 Final HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors in Ahmedabad: Bengal Beat Delhi to Win Maiden Title

If Bengal Warriors are to win this one, they will have to stop the marauding raider for Delhi, Naveen Kumar. It is an obvious battle between Naveen Kumar and Rinku Narwal but Bengal's most successful defender in the semi-final has tackled Naveen only once in the season. Naveen has an 8-4 head-to-head record against Rinku.

Bengal Warriors will not have their captain Maninder Singh on the squad for the final due to injury. Bengal had missed Maninder's presence in the semi-final as well and almost looked like losing it before they kept their calm. Sukesh, Jeeva, Prapanjan and Nabibakhsh will together have to step up for the team in the final.

Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors have inflicted the most number of All-outs on their opponents and have conceded one the least number of times. These are the two teams who have tormented their opponents all season and now they will go head to head for the elusive Pro Kabaddi trophy.

Both Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors have arrived at the mat and we will witness the live action of the final in a few minutes from now. This one promises to be a cracker with both Delhi and Bengal known for their raiding prowess, even as Delhi seem to have a better defence.

Dabang Delhi are oozing confidence right now! Vijay makes an empty raid for them after which Sukesh comes in for Bengal and is tackled down, leaving Bengal with just three men on the mat.

Ravindra goes to raid as the last man standing, gets a bonus but does not get a touch and Delhi have inflicted the first all-out of the match and what a speedy encounter this has been so far.

Nabibakhsh goes to raid for Bengal and Ravinder Pahal and Anil Kumar got a hold on him but the Irani never stopped fighting and got his hand over the line. This is sensational from him. Bengal are well and truly back into this.

What a pacy half this has been, breathless! And Mohammad Nabibakhsh has made this final his own so far, picking up seven raid points while Naveen Kumar has been made to spend seven minutes of that first half off the court.

Nabibakhsh goes for Bengal's do-or-die raid and even though he claims a touch on Naveen Kumar, the referees do not award the point and Bengal go for a review. That's a wasted review, both Naveen's feet and hands are far away from Nabibakhsh. Delhi get a point and Bengal have no review left as well.

Sukesh Hegde then makes an empty raid for Bengal after which Vijay gets a bonus for Delhi. The Delhi raiders have done their job, it is the defenders who have let the team down in the final here.

Naveen then raids for Delhi and gets away with Rinku Narwal and Mohammad Nabibakhsh trying to tackle him. Two big names out for Bengal, this can be Delhi's chance to make a comeback, U Mumba did this to them in the semi-final.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh rose to the occasion for the Bengal Warriors and led from the front to win them their maiden Pro Kabaddi League title. Dabang Delhi's defence, though stronger on paper, was completely off colour in the final and won just three tackle points.

Maninder Singh: Thanks to God for the win, it feels extremely good. Our plan was to keep Naveen on the bench because we could inflict all-outs only then. I want to tell Naveen that he has played excellently throughout the season and even today, we just won today.

