Pro Kabaddi 2019 Final LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors in Ahmedabad: Delhi, Bengal Eye Maiden Title

Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors are set for a fiery and exciting battle in the Pro Kabaddi 2019 final as the two look for their very first league title while they make their maiden appearances in the final.

Dabang Delhi have not been able to beat Bengal Warriors in the season so far with one of their matches ending in a 30-30 tie while the second in Panchkula was won by Bengal Warriors 42-33 against a second-string Delhi side.

How Bengal Warriors reached the final: Bengal Warriors edged out U Mumba 37-35 in the second semi-final to reach the final. Bengal began brilliantly inflicting two all-outs on U Mumba but then a late fightback from the Mumbai team meant they had to hold their nerves to get the win.

If Bengal Warriors are to win this one, they will have to stop the marauding raider for Delhi, Naveen Kumar. It is an obvious battle between Naveen Kumar and Rinku Narwal but Bengal's most successful defender in the semi-final has tackled Naveen only once in the season. Naveen has an 8-4 head-to-head record against Rinku.

Bengal Warriors will not have their captain Maninder Singh on the squad for the final due to injury. Bengal had missed Maninder's presence in the semi-final as well and almost looked like losing it before they kept their calm. Sukesh, Jeeva, Prapanjan and Nabibakhsh will together have to step up for the team in the final.

Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors have inflicted the most number of All-outs on their opponents and have conceded one the least number of times. These are the two teams who have tormented their opponents all season and now they will go head to head for the elusive Pro Kabaddi trophy.

