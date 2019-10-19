Pro Kabaddi 2019 Final LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors in Ahmedabad: Delhi, Bengal Eye Maiden Title

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Final LIVE Score, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 Final match between Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors will take on each other in the final at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Saturday as they eye their maiden title.
Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors are both in the Pro Kabaddi final for the first time in their history and are looking to get their hands on the elusive trophy for the very first time. Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors reached the final in contrasting fashions as Delhi comfortably beat Bengaluru Bulls while Bengal had to fend off a late U Mumba fightback to edge into the final. LIVE STREAMING
Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors have inflicted the most number of All-outs on their opponents and have conceded one the least number of times. These are the two teams who have tormented their opponents all season and now they will go head to head for the elusive Pro Kabaddi trophy.
Bengal Warriors Starting 7 against Dabang Delhi: Sukesh Hedge, Mayur Shivtarkar, Jeeva Kumar, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal.
Substitutes: Adarsh T, Sourabh Tanaji Patil, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat, Amit and Viraj Vishnu Landge.
Bengal Warriors will not have their captain Maninder Singh on the squad for the final due to injury. Bengal had missed Maninder's presence in the semi-final as well and almost looked like losing it before they kept their calm. Sukesh, Jeeva, Prapanjan and Nabibakhsh will together have to step up for the team in the final.
Substitutes: Sombir, Sumit, Balram, Neeraj Narwal and Meraj Sheykh.
Delhi, in their quest for their first-ever PKL title, have all their top players available and have put up their best squad on the line.
If Bengal Warriors are to win this one, they will have to stop the marauding raider for Delhi, Naveen Kumar. It is an obvious battle between Naveen Kumar and Rinku Narwal but Bengal's most successful defender in the semi-final has tackled Naveen only once in the season. Naveen has an 8-4 head-to-head record against Rinku.
How Dabang Delhi reached the final: Naveen Kumar put up another Super 10 performance and Dabang Delhi inflicted three all-outs on Bengaluru Bulls to beat them 44-38 in the first semi-final.
How Bengal Warriors reached the final: Bengal Warriors edged out U Mumba 37-35 in the second semi-final to reach the final. Bengal began brilliantly inflicting two all-outs on U Mumba but then a late fightback from the Mumbai team meant they had to hold their nerves to get the win.
Dabang Delhi have not been able to beat Bengal Warriors in the season so far with one of their matches ending in a 30-30 tie while the second in Panchkula was won by Bengal Warriors 42-33 against a second-string Delhi side.
Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors are set for a fiery and exciting battle in the Pro Kabaddi 2019 final as the two look for their very first league title while they make their maiden appearances in the final.
Both Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors were the two best teams throughout the league phase and rightfully set up the final. However, Dabang Delhi have not been able to beat Bengal Warriors in the season so far with one of their matches ending in a 30-30 tie while the second in Panchkula was won by Bengal Warriors 42-33 against a second-string Delhi side. Delhi will now be looking to get their first win against Bengal and get the trophy along with it.
Dabang Delhi have had a brilliant season where they have won 16 matches, lose just four and drawn three. Their raider Naveen Kumar has been the breakout star of the season and 56 per cent of the raids points scored by Delhi have been his. While they are a cohesive unit and work well in tandem, Naveen has played a huge part in their remarkable journey in season 7.
Bengal Warriors, on the other hand, have won 15 matches this season, losing five and drawing three. Their captain Maninder Singh has been their star raider even as he has been well supported by K Prapanjan. Bengal are known for their exceptional raiding abilities even as they have a solid defence, which knows when to step up.