Pro Kabaddi 2019: Gujarat Fortunegiants Beat Telugu Titans to End Campaign on a High
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Sonu starred as Gujarat Fortunegiants rallied to beat Telugu Titans 48-38.
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Telugu Titans. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Greater Noida: Gujarat Fortunegiants rallied to comprehensively beat Telugu Titans 48-38 in a Pro Kabaddi League match here on Monday. Sonu had a great game for Gujarat Fortunegiants, scoring 17 raid points (Gujarat's best-ever raid performance in PKL history), as the season six runners-up finished their campaign on a positive note.
Even though both the teams were out of the tournament, Telugu Titans started the match like a squad that wanted to end the tournament on a high.
Siddharth Desai had his usual near-perfect first half with a 100 per cent success ratio in his seven raids while Rakesh Gowda also impressed in his raids.
The Titans got their first All-Out of the match in the seventh minute and dominated proceedings thereafter, with Akash Choudhary particularly impressive in their defence.
The first half ended with the Titans leading 21-13.
Coach Manpreet Singh's pep-talk at the interval must have inspired the Gujarat men as they started the second half like a transformed side.
Sonu impressed in the raids for the Gujarat Fortunegiants as they secured an All-Out in the second minute after the restart. Sonu picked up his Super 10 while this likes of GB More and Rohit Gulia also picked up their game.
Gujarat were able to convert their momentum to inflict another All-Out on the Titans (8 minutes remaining) and take the lead for the first time.
Sonu's impressive night got even better when he picked up a massive 4-point Super Raid with six minutes left in the match to give Gujarat a 5-point cushion.
The season six runners-up secured another All-Out with less than three minutes to open an 8-point lead which helped them seal the match.
