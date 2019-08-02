Pro Kabaddi 2019: Gujarat Fortunegiants Get Hat-trick of Wins as Dabang Delhi Face 1st Loss

Mumbai: Led by strong performance of raiding duo Rohit Gulia and GB More, Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Dabang Delhi KC 31-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on Thursday.

More delivered a critical all-round performance picking 9 points, supporting both in offence and defence, while Gulia grabbed 7 points to help his team remain unbeaten in the league.

This was Dabang Delhi's first loss of the season and it came in their fourth game.

Naveen Kumar continued his rich form and notched another Super 10 to lead the raiding department in the league with 42 points from 4 matches.

Naveen scored a raid in the 6th minute as Dabang trailed 2-6. Parvesh Bhainswal made a strong tackle to send Naveen to the bench in the 9th minute as Gujarat led 7-4.

Delhi came back strongly to level the match at 9-9 after 16 minutes.

Delhi inflicted an all-out in the 18th minute to take the lead and after the first half, Delhi led 14-11.

In the second half, Gulia got into the act as he scored 3 quick raid points as Gujarat leveled the match 16-16 after 24 minutes. He then made a two-point raid to give Gujarat 19-18 lead.

Gujarat then inflicted an all-out in the 33rd minute to lead 25-20 and then held on till the end to emerge victorious.