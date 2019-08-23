Pro Kabaddi 2019: Gujarat Fortunegiants Snap 6-match Losing Streak With Win Over Patna Pirates

Chennai: Gujarat Fortunegiants snapped a six-match losing streak in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7, with a narrow 29-26 win over Patna Pirates at the Nehru indoor stadium here on Friday.

Rohit Gulia's Super 10 (10 raid points) turned out to be the gamechanger as Pardeep Narwal's early heroics went in vain.

The match began with Narwal taking out Ruturaj Koravi in the opening raid of the game before Fortunegiants' Rohit Gulia responded with a two-point raid.

However, Patna Pirates took control as Narwal lived up to his 'dubki king' tag to effect a three-point super raid.

Patna Pirates continued riding on the momentum they gathered to inflict an All-Out in the next minute as the scoreline read 10-3.

Fortunegiants found a way back as a result of some resolute defence and silly errors from the opposition.

The margin came down with Patna Pirates having a four-point lead at half-time.

In the second half, Fortunegiants bounced back by inflicting an All-Out to go into the lead.

GB More extended it further when he got Mohammad Maghsoudlou and Neeraj Kumar in a single raid.

Patna Pirates, however, refused to give up as a Super Raid from Monu and subsequent successful tackles from Hadi Oshtorak meant scores were level at 22-all.

Rohit Gulia's two-point raid later saw Gujarat Fortunegiants having a three-point lead as they looked to close out the match by winding down the clock.

In the final minute of the match, Patna Pirates' Mohammad Maghsoudlou raided Parvesh Bhainswal but it proved to be too little too late as Gujarat Fortunegiants won the tie.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.