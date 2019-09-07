Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers Beat Dabang Delhi 47-25

Haryana Steelers outclassed Dabang Delhi 47-25 in their Pro Kabaddi match at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

PTI

Updated:September 7, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers Beat Dabang Delhi 47-25
Haryana Steelers thrashed Dabang Delhi (Photo Credit: PKL)
Kolkata: Naveen Kumar put up a dominant display with 11 raid points as Haryana Steelers thrashed leaders Dabang Delhi KC 47-25 to register their fifth win on the trot in the second match of the Pro Kabaddi League here on Saturday.

Haryana led 21-13 at halftime. They stepped up in the second half without giving Delhi any chance to seal the issue with a 22-point margin.

Haryana now have 46 points, while Delhi are still sitting pretty atop the standings with 54 points, having played 13 matches each.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriors still held on to the fourth spot (43 points) despite playing out a 23-23 draw against Gujarat Fortunegiants earlier in the day.

