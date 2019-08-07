Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers Stage Comeback Against Patna Pirates

Pardeep Narwal became the first in PKL history to reach the 900-raid points mark, but Patna Pirates lost to Haryana Steelers 26-35

IANS

Updated:August 7, 2019, 11:41 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers Stage Comeback Against Patna Pirates
Haryana Steelers defeated Patna Pirates 35-26 (Photo Credit: PKL)
Patna: After three consecutive losses, Haryana Steelers staged a big comeback, beating Patna Pirates 35-26 in Patna on Wednesday. Raider Vikash Kandola starred for the visiting team, scoring 10 points.

The return of Vikash against Tamil Thalaivas was a major boost in confidence for the Steelers. They got off to a fine start, taking an eight point lead in the first 10 minutes of the match. Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Vikas Kale ensured that the raiders of the Pirates were at bay and not scoring easy points.

The Steelers' plans to subdue opposing captain Pardeep Narwal were clearly working out as the skipper couldn't get the scorecard ticking. Right before the end of the first period, Steelers raider Vinay increased the lead winning three crucial points through a Super Raid.

Narwal made sure the Pirates were still in the hunt as he too won three points through his raid right before the whistle. The first half was clearly one sided favouring the Steelers who were in command at 17-9.

During the start of the second half, Vikash's raid wiped the Pirates All-Out for the second time in the match, while he also got past 250 points in the PKL.

Halfway through the second period, Steelers were dictating proceedings with a 10 point lead but were still aware of the threat posed by the opponents' captain. The defenders of the Steelers were executing their game plan to perfection by keeping Narwal out of the pitch. The visitors took it easy and did not give away much to the Pirates to register an easy win.

The Steelers will next take on Bengaluru Bulls at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Sunday

