Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
2-min read

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers Start Home Leg With Loss to UP Yoddha

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: UP Yoddha beat Haryana Steelers 37-30 to take a step forward in the race to the playoffs.

PTI

Updated:September 28, 2019, 11:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers Start Home Leg With Loss to UP Yoddha
UP Yoddha beat Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Panchkula: UP Yoddha on Saturday defeated hosts Haryana Steelers 37-30 in a Pro Kabaddi League match to inch closer towards the play-off rounds here.

UP Yoddha is now just one win away from qualifying for the playoffs.

In a dramatic encounter, Shrikant Jadhav ended with another super 10 of the season, scoring 11 points in the win.

The other top performers included Nitesh Kumar and Surender Gill, who scored seven apiece in defence and attack respectively.

The Yoddha's no have 58 points from 18 matches and are placed fifth in the points table.

It was good news for UP Yoddha On Saturday as their star raider Monu Goyat returned to the side from an injury.

Backed by the extra fire power, it was the Haryana boy, Surender Gill who got things going for UP Yoddha with a super raid.

UP Yoddha led 4-0 with just a minute into the half. With the super raid, Surender Gill also completed his 50 raid points in his first season.

Haryana Steelers bounced back with a super raid by Vinay.

In another few minutes, it was Shrikant Jadhav who achieved another milestone of his PKL career by passing 350 raid points.

UP Yoddha, with seven minutes left in the half, led 13-7.

Haryana had a little burst of points in the end moments of the first half and reduced the gap to 11-15 going into the break.

The second half started with a super tackle from the young pillars of UP Yoddha.

Sumit and Nitesh combined to ensure Vinay was not allowed to escape.

UP Yoddha had a seven point lead at the beginning of the second half.

Shrikant Jadhav then scored a double pointer in dramatic fashion with his foot just crossing the line and ensuring Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Ravi Kumar were out.

With 15 minutes left in the half, UP Yoddha led by 24-16.

With 14 minutes left in the half, it seemed Haryana might just make an epic comeback as with the first all-out of the match they reduced the gap to 21-25.

But unfortunately for Haryana, all of a sudden they made two errors back-to-back with first Vinay stepping out of bounds and then Vikas Kandola doing the same on his raid.

UP Yoddha now had a seven point lead at 29-22.

UP Yoddha then inflicted an all-out on Haryana and extended their lead to eight points at 36-28 before finally sealing the contest.

UP Yoddha will next play Dabang Delhi in the first match of their home leg at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on October 5.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram