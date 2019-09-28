Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers Start Home Leg With Loss to UP Yoddha

Panchkula: UP Yoddha on Saturday defeated hosts Haryana Steelers 37-30 in a Pro Kabaddi League match to inch closer towards the play-off rounds here.

UP Yoddha is now just one win away from qualifying for the playoffs.

In a dramatic encounter, Shrikant Jadhav ended with another super 10 of the season, scoring 11 points in the win.

The other top performers included Nitesh Kumar and Surender Gill, who scored seven apiece in defence and attack respectively.

The Yoddha's no have 58 points from 18 matches and are placed fifth in the points table.

It was good news for UP Yoddha On Saturday as their star raider Monu Goyat returned to the side from an injury.

Backed by the extra fire power, it was the Haryana boy, Surender Gill who got things going for UP Yoddha with a super raid.

UP Yoddha led 4-0 with just a minute into the half. With the super raid, Surender Gill also completed his 50 raid points in his first season.

Haryana Steelers bounced back with a super raid by Vinay.

In another few minutes, it was Shrikant Jadhav who achieved another milestone of his PKL career by passing 350 raid points.

UP Yoddha, with seven minutes left in the half, led 13-7.

Haryana had a little burst of points in the end moments of the first half and reduced the gap to 11-15 going into the break.

The second half started with a super tackle from the young pillars of UP Yoddha.

Sumit and Nitesh combined to ensure Vinay was not allowed to escape.

UP Yoddha had a seven point lead at the beginning of the second half.

Shrikant Jadhav then scored a double pointer in dramatic fashion with his foot just crossing the line and ensuring Dharmaraj Cheralathan and Ravi Kumar were out.

With 15 minutes left in the half, UP Yoddha led by 24-16.

With 14 minutes left in the half, it seemed Haryana might just make an epic comeback as with the first all-out of the match they reduced the gap to 21-25.

But unfortunately for Haryana, all of a sudden they made two errors back-to-back with first Vinay stepping out of bounds and then Vikas Kandola doing the same on his raid.

UP Yoddha now had a seven point lead at 29-22.

UP Yoddha then inflicted an all-out on Haryana and extended their lead to eight points at 36-28 before finally sealing the contest.

UP Yoddha will next play Dabang Delhi in the first match of their home leg at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on October 5.

