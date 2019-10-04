Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers Thrash Telugu Titans to End Home Leg on a High
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Vikash Kandola was central to Haryana Steelers once more as they crushed Telugu Titans 52-32.
Vikash Kandola scored 13 raid points in Haryana Steelers' win. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Panchkula: Vikas Kandola was once again the star for Haryana Steelers as he helped his side finished off their Pro Kabaddi League home leg with a thumping 52-32 victory over Telugu Titans here on Friday.
Vikas Kandola scored 13 raid points and Ravi Kumar picked up seven tackle points as Haryana Steelers dominated the match right from the first whistle till the end in front of a packed audience at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex here.
The match started with both teams opting for an aggressive approach.
Telugu Titans' Siddharth Desai and Rakesh Gowda looked eager in their raids while Haryana's raiding trio of Vikas Kandola, Vinay and Prashanth Kumar Rai were also looking menacing for the opposition defence.
The home side opened a lead towards the 10th-minute mark thanks to Vikas Kanadola and Vinay contributing through multi-point raids. Haryana sealed their first All-Out in the 11th minute to open up a 4-point advantage.
After the All-Out, the Steelers took control of the match with Vikas Kandola impressing with his raids. The raider moved to nine raid points as the Haryana side inflicted another All-Out with less than three minutes remaining in the first half to open a 16-point lead.
The first half ended 30-12 with Steelers on top.
The home side were in no mood of giving up their momentum in the second half and Vikas Kandola, who secured his Super 10, inspired another All-Out on Titans in the fourth minute to open up a 24-point lead.
The trend continued, despite Siddharth Desai picking up a Super 10 for the Titans, as Haryana maintained a healthy lead. Ravi Kumar and Sunil were having a good day on the mat for the Steelers as they dominated the final minutes that also saw Thailand captain Tin Phonchoo make a cameo experience for the Steelers.
Haryana crossed the 50-point mark with two minutes remaining before clinching a much-need victory.
The result will soothe the hurt ego of the Steelers who were battered by the Bengaluru Bulls and Pawan Sehrawat in their previous encounter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shepherd Lip-syncing 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Song Brings Cheer on Internet
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV Sells Out on Flipkart; I Am Not One of The Lucky Folks
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone
- GoPro Hero 8 Black And GoPro Max Action Cameras Are All About Versatility
- When Sania Mirza Was Told to Stop Playing Tennis or No One Would Marry Her