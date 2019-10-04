Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers Thrash Telugu Titans to End Home Leg on a High

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Vikash Kandola was central to Haryana Steelers once more as they crushed Telugu Titans 52-32.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 11:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers Thrash Telugu Titans to End Home Leg on a High
Vikash Kandola scored 13 raid points in Haryana Steelers' win. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Panchkula: Vikas Kandola was once again the star for Haryana Steelers as he helped his side finished off their Pro Kabaddi League home leg with a thumping 52-32 victory over Telugu Titans here on Friday.

Vikas Kandola scored 13 raid points and Ravi Kumar picked up seven tackle points as Haryana Steelers dominated the match right from the first whistle till the end in front of a packed audience at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex here.

The match started with both teams opting for an aggressive approach.

Telugu Titans' Siddharth Desai and Rakesh Gowda looked eager in their raids while Haryana's raiding trio of Vikas Kandola, Vinay and Prashanth Kumar Rai were also looking menacing for the opposition defence.

The home side opened a lead towards the 10th-minute mark thanks to Vikas Kanadola and Vinay contributing through multi-point raids. Haryana sealed their first All-Out in the 11th minute to open up a 4-point advantage.

After the All-Out, the Steelers took control of the match with Vikas Kandola impressing with his raids. The raider moved to nine raid points as the Haryana side inflicted another All-Out with less than three minutes remaining in the first half to open a 16-point lead.

The first half ended 30-12 with Steelers on top.

The home side were in no mood of giving up their momentum in the second half and Vikas Kandola, who secured his Super 10, inspired another All-Out on Titans in the fourth minute to open up a 24-point lead.

The trend continued, despite Siddharth Desai picking up a Super 10 for the Titans, as Haryana maintained a healthy lead. Ravi Kumar and Sunil were having a good day on the mat for the Steelers as they dominated the final minutes that also saw Thailand captain Tin Phonchoo make a cameo experience for the Steelers.

Haryana crossed the 50-point mark with two minutes remaining before clinching a much-need victory.

The result will soothe the hurt ego of the Steelers who were battered by the Bengaluru Bulls and Pawan Sehrawat in their previous encounter.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram