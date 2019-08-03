Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls in Patna: Bengaluru Beats Bengal 43-42

Event Highlights BENGALURU WIN

Bengaluru Bulls beat Bengal Warriors 43-42 in the second match of matchday 13 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Saturday. In the first match of the day,



Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls face Bengal Warriors as star raiders Maninder Singh and Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat face off in match 24 of PKL 7. Both teams, Bengal and Bengaluru, will hope to start the Patna leg of Pro Kabaddi league with a win and continue their good work so far in the season. Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls, have won two and lost one of their opening three matches, but Bengal Warriors will go into the fixture with a one-point advantage over last season's champions, courtesy their only loss of the season coming by a margin of seven points or less. Saturday's clash between the two promises to be a mouth-watering affair with some star names in both sides.

Aug 3, 2019 9:40 pm (IST) br /> Another successful raid from Pawan Sehrawat. Viraj Vishnu Landge the man who fails. Bengal's Maninder Singh is tackled by Saurabh Nandal, who completes a HIGH 5! Pawan Sehrawat puts in a safe empty raid. K. Prapanjan gets toe-touch on Ashish Sangwan. Pawan Sehrawat gets another touch! K. Prapanjan comes back empty-handed. Another point from Pawan Sehrawat. Viraj Vishnu Landge fails to tackle again. K. Prapanjan fails as Saurabh Nandal gets a clean tackle. Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a point and Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid. BENGAL WARRIORS 42-43 BENGALURU BULLS Aug 3, 2019 9:28 pm (IST) Bengal's Maninder Singh is hounded out by the entire Bengaluru team. Pawan Sehrawat get a point. K. Prapanjan gets a touch on a bonus point and a touch on Rohit Kumar. Pawan Sehrawat gets another point. He now has 25 points. K. Prapanjan gets a bonus and again another touch point. Another point for Pawan Sehrawat. SUPER 10 for the Bengaluru man! K. Prapanjan fails this time and Bengal are ALL OUT! BENGAL WARRIORS 40-38 BENGALURU BULLS Aug 3, 2019 9:19 pm (IST) Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in an empty raid and then tackles Pawan Sehrawat. What an all-rounder. Maninder Singh fails in the raid as Saurabh Nandal tackles him to the ground. Pawan Sehrawat get another point. K. Prapanjan gets slight toe-touch on Mohit Sehrawat. Pawan Sehrawat then touches Viraj Vishnu Landge and gets a point. Mohammad Nabibakhsh fails in his raid. Pawan Sehrawat gets another two points. Adarsh T and Jeeva Kumar are the two players out. BENGAL WARRIORS 36-31 BENGALURU BULLS Aug 3, 2019 9:14 pm (IST) Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar fails in his raid again. Viraj Vishnu Landge gets his man with the thigh hold. Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a touch on Mohit Sehrawat. Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point. Mohammad Nabibakhsh comes back empty-handed. Pawan Sehrawat gets two points. Jeeva Kumar and Baldev Singh are out! Maninder Singh gets a touch on Ashish Sangwan. Pawan Sehrawat fails as Adarsh T is the man with the tackle. Pawan Kumar Sehrawat goes past 400 points in PKL. Maninder Singh completes another SUPER 10! Maninder Singh registers 25 SUPER 10s in PKL. Maninder Singh then gets the job done with an ALL OUT! Banty, Saurabh Nandal are gone. BENGAL WARRIORS 34-24 BENGALURU BULLS Aug 3, 2019 9:08 pm (IST) Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets another touch, this time on Rinku Narwal. Maninder Singh gets a bonus point. Pawan Sehrawat is again blowing the Bengal defence away. Viraj Vishnu Landge the player out. Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a touch on Ajay. Pawan Sehrawat comes back empty-handed. K Prapanjan gets a bonus point and a touch on Saurabh Nandal. BENGAL WARRIORS 25-20 BENGALURU BULLS Aug 3, 2019 8:59 pm (IST) Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Jeeva Kumar. What a raid from K. Prapanjan. Two points with touches on Amit Sheoran, Rohit Kumar. Pawan Sehrawat hsa the perfect answer! Rinku Narwal, K. Prapanjan out for Bengal. Pawan Sehrawat registers 600 raids in PKL. Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets an empty raid. Pawan Sehrawat gets an ALL OUT with a SUPER RAID! Pawan Sehrawat completes a SUPER 10 too! Maninder Singh gets a point. BENGAL WARRIORS 21-18 BENGALURU BULLS Aug 3, 2019 8:54 pm (IST) Bengal's Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid. Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Viraj Vishnu Landge. Mohammad Nabibakhsh is successful too. Gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal. Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch again on Viraj Vishnu Landge. K. Prapanjan gets a point. Pawan Sehrawat does the same with a touch on Baldev Singh. Maninder Singh is tackled off by Saurabh Nandal. BENGAL WARRIORS 18-10 BENGALURU BULLS Aug 3, 2019 8:50 pm (IST) Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a touch on Mahender Singh. Mohit Sehrawat then gets a touch an a point. Maninder Singh gets an ALL OUT! Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Mohammad Nabibakhsh. K. Prapanjan gets a touch on Mahender Singh. Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar is tackled to the ground by Viraj Vishnu Landge. BENGAL WARRIORS 16-6 BENGALURU BULLS Aug 3, 2019 8:47 pm (IST) Bengaluru's Mohit Sehrawat again gets a point and then Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in an empty raid. Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a point for Bengal. SUPER TACKLE for Bengal as Pawan Sehrawat stepped out of bounds. Maninder Singh gets a touch on Vinod Kumar. Mohit Sehrawat puts in an empty raid. Maninder Singh also puts in an empty raid and then Rohit Kumar is tackled by Jeeva Kumar. Jeeva Kumar Registers 200 tackle points in PKL. Bengal Warriors 8-4 Bengaluru Bulls Aug 3, 2019 8:43 pm (IST) Maninder Singh gets us started and then Mohammad Nabibakhsh also gets a point. Maninder Singh then gets another point. Bengaluru's Mohit Sehrawat is successful in the DO OR DIE! Bengal's K. Prapanjan inthe DO OR DIE raid is tackled by Saurabh Nandal. Bengal Warriors 3-3 Bengaluru Bulls Aug 3, 2019 8:15 pm (IST) Bengaluru Bulls Squad:

RAIDERS: Rohit Kumar, Banty, Lal Mohar Yadav, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sumit Singh and Vinod Kumar DEFENDERS: Mohit Sehrawat, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vijay Kumar, Mahender Singh, Aman, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal, Ajay, Amit Sheoran and Ankit ALL-ROUNDERS: Ashish Kumar and Sanjay Shrestha Aug 3, 2019 8:14 pm (IST) Bengal Warriors Squad:

RAIDERS: Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali, Rakesh Narwal, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat and Sukesh Hegde DEFENDERS: Naveen Narwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Amit, Baldev Singh, Jeeva Kumar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Adarsh T, Dharmendra Singh and Rinku Narwal ALL-ROUNDERS: Amir Santosh Dhumal, Avinash A.R., Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sourabh Tanaji Patil and Sunil Manik Dubile Aug 3, 2019 8:05 pm (IST) Bengal vs Bengaluru, who will get the win tonight? Will the Warriors tame the Bulls or the Bulls run over the Warriors? Aug 3, 2019 7:48 pm (IST) Bengaluru Bulls Form - Played: 3 Won: 2 Tied: 0 Lost: 1 Win rate: 66.67% Best Raider: Pawan Sehrawat Best Defender: Mahender Singh Aug 3, 2019 7:47 pm (IST) Bengal Warriors Form - Played: 3 Won: 2 Tied: 0 Lost: 1 Win rate: 66.67% Best Raider: Maninder Singh Best Defender: Baldev Singh Aug 3, 2019 7:32 pm (IST) In the second game of the night, Bengal Warriors take on Bengaluru Bulls here in Patna. Who will come up on top in the mouth-watering clash? Two identical starts, 1 point to set them apart - the stakes in #KOLvBLR are high!



Here’s a preview: https://t.co/m1v60Ag8Nq



Watch LIVE action from Season 7 at 7 PM on Star Sports and Hotstar. #VIVOProKabaddi #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/6d632ukBmQ — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 3, 2019

Bengal Warriors face Bengaluru Bulls in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)



Bengal Warriors will be in a confident frame of mind after a convincing win over Puneri Paltan in their last match. A well-oiled unit, Bengal Warriors have looked equally efficient while raiding and defending. Baldev Singh has been in tremendous form in defence so far and has already notched up 16 tackle points in three games.



The likes of Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal and Viraj Vishnu Landge, too, have looked solid in defence and will look to continue their good form against Bengaluru Bulls. Bengal Warriors' raiding unit, meanwhile, has found a lot of success so far. Captain Maninder Singh scored 14 raid points in their last game, while K. Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh have also made their presence felt.



Like Bengal Warriors, the defending champions will be targeting their third win of the campaign and all eyes will once again be on their talisman Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat. After a Super 10 in their last game, Sehrawat will be eager to produce a similar performance against a formidable Bengal Warriors defence.



However, he'll require some support in attack from Mohit Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar, who have been relatively quiet so far this season. As far as their defence goes, Mahender Singh has been their main man and has found good support from Amit Sheoran, Ashish Sangwan and Saurabh Nandal over the course of their first three matches.