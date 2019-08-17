Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC in Chennai: Delhi vs Bengal Ends in Tie

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Dabang Delhi KC: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi KC through News18 Sports' live blog. Dabang Delhi KC tie with Bengal Warriors 30-30 in the second match of matchday 24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. In the first game of the night, Tamil Thalaivas lost to Bengaluru Bulls.
It was a super dramatic finish with Dabang Delhi using their challenge in the last raid to claim a point and earn a tie against Bengal Warriors. K Prapanjan went for Bengal's do-or-die raid, which was also the final raid of the match. He claimed a touch point and went back in his half and was awarded the point by referees. However, Delhi challenge and the TV umpire overturned the decision in Delhi's favour.
Aug 17, 2019 9:48 pm (IST)
K Prapanjan comes for a do-or-die raid for Bengal, which is also the last raid of the match with Bengal leading by just a point. He claims he has got a touch point and the referees award a point to Bengal. Delhi challenge the decision and the TV umpire rules it in favour of Dabang Delhi. It's a tie!
Naveen Kumar with his 11th raid point today! He ventures deep once again and with his quick feet, entices Adarsh T to go for a tackles and easily jumps through. If there is anyone who has kept Delhi in this one, it is Naveen.
Bengal Warriors 30-29 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 9:38 pm (IST)
Naveen goes for a raid and brilliantly gets a touch point on Jeeva Kumar.
Super 10 for K Prapanjan! He goes for a raid and Ravinder Pahal tries to tackle him and loses it instead.
Naveen goes for the next raid again and in a brilliant manner with seconds running down on the clock, gets a touch point on Rinku Narwal. Another Super 10 for Naveen!
Bengal Warriors 30-28 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 9:35 pm (IST)
What a comeback from Bengal Warriors! K Prapanjan goes for a raid and gets a bonus point and two touch points and just like that with under five minutes left, Bengal take a three-point lead.
Bengal Warriors 28-25 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 9:30 pm (IST)
Bengal Warriors have come back and how! Naveen Kumar was the only man on the mat as he raided, picked up a bonus point but is tackled down extremely close to the line by Rinku Narwal and the scores are now level.
Chandran Ranjit, the only man on the mat for Delhi, goes for a raid and Baldev makes the mistake of trying to get a weak tackle on him and Delhi have two men again.
Bengal Warriors 21-24 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 9:26 pm (IST)
Mohammad Nabibakhsh goes for a raid and gets a touch point on Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane self-outs himself. Bengal have now reduced the difference to just two.
Bengal Warriors 20-22 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)
Naveen Kumar has been Super-tackled! Jeeva Kumar and Baldev Singh combine to bring down Naveen and the youngster has been finally tackled.
Nilesh Salunke then goes for a raid for Bengal and takes out Vijay and Ghaffari. Bengal are well and back into this.
Bengal Warriors 18-22 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 9:22 pm (IST)
Smart raid from K Prapanjan. He goes for Bengal's do-or-die raid and gets an important bonus point.
Chandran Ranjit then goes for Delhi's do-or-die raid and Prapanjan tries to go for a tackle and Ranjit easily jumps out. Bengal are now down to just three men on the mat.
Bengal Warriors 14-22 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)
K Prapanjan goes for a raid and Vishal Mane goes to tackle him. He expected support to arrive for him but none did and Bengal get a valuable point.
Naveen then goes for a Delhi raid and takes out Rinku Narwal and Vijin Thangadurai. That's two points for Delhi.
Bengal Warriors 13-21 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 9:18 pm (IST)
Mohammad Nabibakhsh goes for a raid for Bengal and tries to venture too deep and Vijay tackles him down with ease.
Chandran Ranjit then goes for Delhi and is tackled down by Jeeva Kumar. Ranjit has not been up to the mark today.
Bengal Warriors 12-19 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 9:10 pm (IST)
Rinku Narwal self-outs himself in the last raid of the first half and Dabang Delhi go into the break with an 18-11 lead over Bengal Warriors. An all-out, a super tackle and extremely smart raiding and defensive play means Delhi have the advantage.
K Prapanjan goes for Bengal Warriors' do-or-die raid and tries to push all the three players in one corner but Joginder Narwal does extremely well to tackle Prapanjan and then Vishal Mane comes from the other side and closes him down. Super Tackle it is!
Bengal Warriors 11-17 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)
Two bonus points from Naveen Kumar and he has managed to keep away the do-or-die raid for now while picking some crucial points. With just three men on the mat, Delhi look like they are playing on the defence.
Bengal Warriors 11-15 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 9:03 pm (IST)
K Prapanjan goes for a raid and Saeid Ghaffari tries to go for a tackle but Prapanjan moves away easily. Delhi are allowing Bengal to come back into the match here.
Bengal Warriors 11-14 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 9:01 pm (IST)
K Prapanjan goes for Bengal's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Joginder Narwal.
Chandran Ranjit goes for the next raid and is also tackled down by Jeeva Kumar. Delhi are just not using Naveen too much at the moment, which is a bit of a confusing strategy because he has been extremely good so far.
Meraj Sheykh goes absolutely blinded from one end and is trapped by the Bengal defence and Rinku Narwal tackles him well.
Naveen Kumar goes for the next raid and just like usual, he forces a mistake out of Rinku and gets a good touch point.
Bengal Warriors 8-12 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)
Chandran Ranjit goes for Delhi's do-or-die raid and is dashed out by Rinku Narwal.
K Prapanjan goes for Bengal's next raid and takes out Vishal Mane. Bengal are staying in touch here.
Bengal Warriors 7-11 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)
Chandran Ranjit goes for a raid and slips off stepping into the lobby and gifts a point to Delhi.
Meraj Sheykh with an absolutely stupendous raid where he ventures around and dives to get a touch on Jeeva Kumar.
Maninder Singh goes for a do-or-die raid and as he looks for a touch point, he is tackled down by Ravinder Pahal.
Bengal Warriors 5-11 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)
Another brilliant raid from Naveen Kumar as he ventures deep with just two Bengal men on the mat and Vijin comes in for the tackle but Naveen gets away with ease leaving only Maninder on the mat for Bengal.
Maninder then comes for the raid and is dashed out by Vishal Mane.
Bengal Warriors 4-9 Dabang Delhi
5' Dabang Delhi have inflicted an all out. Time to bounce back, Warriors!
Naveen Kumar goes for a raid with just three Bengal Warriors men on the mat. He goes deep and entices Nabibakhsh to come for the tackle and wriggles away to take a brilliant point.
Bengal Warriors 2-5 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 8:47 pm (IST)
Maninder Singh opens his account in the first raid itself with a touch point against Vishal Mane.
Chandran Ranjit goes for Delhi's first raid and a mistake from Rinku Narwal means he wins two points from the referees. However, Delhi challenge the decision saying a defender went out of the lobby. A successful review meant Ranjit won three points for his team and it's a Super Raid.
Bengal Warriors 1-3 Dabang Delhi
Aug 17, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)
Here is Dabang Delhi's starting line-up as they take on Bengal Warriors: Naveen Kumar, Vishal Mane, Saeid Ghaffari, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit, Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal
Aug 17, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)
Here is the starting line-up of Bengal Warriors against Dabang Delhi: Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan, Moein Nabibakhsh, Vijin Thangadurai, Baldev Singh, Rinku Narwal and Jeeva Kumar
Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls are leading Tamil Thalaivas in the latter's first game on home soil.
Aug 17, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)
Here are the numbers on Dabang Delhi’s season 7 performance so far.
Played: 6
Won: 5
Tied: 0
Lost: 1
Win rate: 83.33%
Best Raider: Naveen Kumar
Best Defender: Joginder Narwal
Aug 17, 2019 8:09 pm (IST)
Here are the numbers on Bengal Warriors’ season 7 performance so far.
Played: 7
Won: 4
Tied: 1
Lost: 2
Win rate: 57.14%
Best Raider: Maninder Singh
Best Defender: Baldev Singh
Aug 17, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)
Dabang Delhi edge out Bengal Warriors 6-5 in their head-to-head record and with the form that they are in at the moment, they will be confident of their chances against Bengal Warriors. Bengal, having won their last three matches, also have the momentum on their side.
As the Pro Kabaddi 2019 caravan shifts to Chennai, Bengal Warriors will take on Dabang Delhi KC in the second match of matchday 24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.
Had either of Bengal Warriors or Dabang Delhi KC won this one, they would have gone on top of the table but with split points, Jaipur Pink Panthers continue to lead the standings while Delhi and Bengal remain 2nd and 3rd, respectively. Delhi have now won five of their seven games while they lost one and drew one. Bengal, on the other hand, have won four of their eight matches and have been involved in two ties.
DRAMA AT THE END, BUT A SUPER COMEBACK TO GET A TIE IN CHENNAI!
K Prapanjan was Bengal's best raider as he registered a Super 10 while Jeeva Kumar was their top defender with four tackle points. For Delhi, Naveen Kumar once again starred with 11 raid points and Joginder Narwal was their best defender with four tackle points.