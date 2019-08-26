Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers in New Delhi: Haryana Beat Bengal 36-33

Event Highlights
Bengal Warriors were leading for most part of the first half courtesy some excellent raiding by Maninder Singh. However, Haryana's star raider Vikash Kandola decided to turn the screw towards the end and executed a two-point raid to put him team into the lead. From there, Haryana, riding on some smart raiding from Kandola and solid defence from Jeeva Kumar, maintained their lead.
Vikash Kandola goes for the last raid and all he does is kill the clock. A calm and composed performance from the big man where he got 11 raid points to help his team win.
For Bengal, Maninder earned 15 raid points but it wasn't enough.
FT: We face our first defeat after 5 matches.— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) August 26, 2019
KOL 33-36 HAR #AamarWarriors #KOLvHAR #VIVOProKabaddi
Another quick raid point from Maninder. With less than one minute on the clock, Maninder taps out Ravi Kumar.
Vikash Kandola goes next and plays out an empty raid. He has killed that clock.
Maninder goes next and Dharmaraj makes an unnecessary tackle and Maninder gets away.
Bengal Warriors 33-36 Haryana Steelers
Maninder is not letting go of this that easily. He goes for a quick raid and takes out Vikas Kale.
Vinay next goes for Haryana's do-or-die raid and upon taking a review, Vinay gets a successful raid and takes two points for Haryana.
Bengal Warriors 31-36 Haryana Steelers
🙄🙄🙄🙄— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) August 26, 2019
KOL 31-36 HAR #AamarWarriors #KOLvHAR #VIVOProKabaddi
Vikash Kandola is not letting him team down. He brings up his 11th raid point as Baldev Singh attempts to tackle him ambitiously. Kandola, without any hassle, gets his hand over the line.
Bengal Warriors 29-33 Haryana Steelers
Turning #AamarWarriors' defence upside-down with yet another Super Raid this season!
Can Vikash Kandola get @HaryanaSteelers over the line?
Find out LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar!
A foolhardy attempt from Chand Singh to tackle Nabibakhsh. The Iranian puts Chand away easily standing and walking across the line. Haryana now have just two men on the mat.
Super Tackle for Haryana! Maninder comes in for Bengal's do-or-die raid and Dharmaraj gets a brilliant ankle hold and he is supported well as Maninder is brought down. Haryana mantain the lead.
Vinay goes for next raid and Rinku Narwal unnecessary goes for a leg hold and Vinay gets away with a point. Haryana now have four men on the mat.
Bengal Warriors 28-32 Haryana Steelers
Selvam comes in as subsitution for Haryana's do-or-die raid. He tries the kick to get a touch point but is tackled down by Jeeva Kumar. Bengal are closing in here, this is too close for comfort according to Haryana.
Bengal Warriors 27-29 Haryana Steelers
35' JEEVA KUMAR, THAT'S THE WAY!— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) August 26, 2019
We inch closer to their score with another tackle point!
KOL 27-29 HAR #AamarWarriors #KOLvHAR #VIVOProKabaddi
Prapanjan goes for the first raid after the break, which is a do-or-die for Bengal, and as he tries to get the bonus, he crashes into Dharmaraj and even though he attempts to get away, he is brought down by the entire team of Haryana.
Next raid, Vikash Kandola goes and with only Nabibakhsh on the mat, he gets a touch point. It's the second all-out of the match.
Bengal Warriors 18-22 Haryana Steelers
मुकाबला बराबरी का चाल रेया सै। 👊— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) August 26, 2019
It's been a tale of the raiders so far! #KOLvHAR #DhaakadBoys #ShaanSeSteelers #HaryanaSteelers pic.twitter.com/BEPoKYb6Sa
In the last raid of the first half, Vikash Kandola comes out with a brilliant one. Baldev and Viraj try to catch hold of him but he rises a little and gets a touch over the line. That's some revival from the big man, he has already won eight points for Haryana.
Bengal Warriors 17-18 Haryana Steelers
HT: KOL 17-18 HAR— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) August 26, 2019
All to do in the second half! 👊#AamarWarriors #KOLvHAR #VivoProKabaddi
K Prapanjan with an empty raid but Vinay next goes for Haryana and Mohammad Nabibakhsh brutally brings him down.
Maninder then goes Bengal's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Vikas Kale.
Bengal Warriors 17-15 Haryana Steelers
16' दिल खुश कर दिया विकाश भाई! 😍— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) August 26, 2019
Kandola is leading our rescue act.
KOL 16-14 HAR
Follow the game LIVE: https://t.co/uVgLKkMj61
Vikash Kandola draws first blood after the all-out. He goes for a raid and takes out Rinku Narwal.
Maninder Singh goes next for Bengal and as Sunil tries to tackle him, he easily gets away from the grip and gets the point.
Vinay goes for Haryana's next raid and as Baldev and Viraj try to tackle him, he wriggles and gets away from the grip. Two points for Haryana.
Bengal Warriors 15-13 Haryana Steelers
K Prapanjan goes for the raid and takes out Chand Singh. Haryana have just a single man on the mat here.
Prashanth Kumar Rai goes for a raid and takes out Baldev Singh. He affects a revival. Haryana have two men on the mat now.
Maninder goes for Bengal next and takes out Sunil, Haryana back with a single man and this time he is tackled down. It's an all-out!
Bengal Warriors 14-10 Haryana Steelers
Once our Danger Singh is on the mat, all the opposition's best-laid plans go upside-down! 😉— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) August 26, 2019
Maninder Singh aur records todne ka silsila hamesha jaari rahega! Congratulations to our captain on this amazing feat! 👏🏻#AamarWarriors #KOLvHAR pic.twitter.com/nB8er8T5VI
A big mistake from Baldev Singh. Kandola comes around for raid and pressurises him and he self-outs himself.
K Prapanjan fires! Super Raid from the big man! It's not going to be easy to tackle him. Vikas Kandola, Sunil, Ravi Kumar and Vinay try to hang on to him and Prapanjan wriggles away. The big news here - Kandola is out, Haryana have a problem here in the raiding department.
Bengal Warriors 8-7 Haryana Steelers
Viksah Kandola goes for Haryana's do-or-die raid and takes out Viraj, along with getting a bonus point. Haryana get on the board here.
Maninder next goes for Bengal and takes out Vikas Kale.
Super Raid from Vinay! Viraj Vishnu Landge, Jeeva Kumar and Rinku Narwal attempt to tackle him but he manages to get his hand over the line. Haryana are getting into the groove here.
Bengal Warriors 3-5 Haryana Steelers
Vikash Kandola makes an empty raid for Haryana Steelers in the first go while Maninder Singh goes for the next raid for Bengal and gets a touch point against Prashanth Kumar Rai. This is where Bengal are dangerous, if their raiders keep firing, there is no way that Haryana can stop them from winning.
Bengal Warriors 1-0 Haryana Steelers
K Prapanjan has been extremely influential for Bengal Warriors so far this season and he will want to come up with the good once again as they face Haryana Steelers.
Zabardast hota hain aakramann,— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) August 26, 2019
Jab mat pe utarte hain K. Prapanjan! 👊🏼
Kitne points layenge aaj woh #KOLvHAR mein? 🤔#AamarWarriors #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/vEuFUTrQSk
Haryana Steelers' captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan says their defence has to be top-notch if they want to beat Bengal Warriors. They are up against Maninder Singh and K Prapanjan and Cheralathan realises the task ahead of them.
#MatchPreview 📹— Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) August 26, 2019
किन दो रेडर्स को नियंत्रण में रखना होगा? यह सप्ताह की तयारी कैसी रही? 👊
Here are Dharmaraj's thoughts before #KOLvHAR! 🗣#CaptainSpeaks #DhaakadBoys #ShaanSeSteelers #HaryanaSteelers pic.twitter.com/CkOkckJWLS
Bengal Warriors will be looking to do what they haven’t done before i.e. beat Haryana Steelers. In the two matches that the two teams have played, Bengal have never managed to upstage Haryana. Haryana lead their head-to-head record 2-0.
.@BengalWarriors' 🔥 attack against @HaryanaSteelers' struggling defence!— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 26, 2019
Read the preview here: https://t.co/4AlnKlwQqf and watch this #VIVOProKabaddi clash, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar.
Bengal Warriors take on Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2019. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Maninder, with 15 raid points, kept Bengal in the hunt throughout but it was not enough. And with this loss, Bengal faced their first defeat in five matches. Also, Haryana maintain their record against Bengal and increase their head-to-head lead to 3-0.
After a convincing display to brush aside Patna Pirates in their last game, Bengal Warriors will hope they can continue with their winning momentum and extend their unbeaten run to six matches. Their talisman in attack - Maninder Singh - has been consistent and will be a source of concern for Haryana Steelers' defence. However, he won't be the only raider they will need to stop to have a shot at victory. The likes of K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh have already proven their quality in attack for Bengal Warriors and will be itching to make an impact on Monday.
Their defence also possesses a wealth of talent, making for a well-balanced unit that has, unsurprisingly, been towards the top of the table for most the season. Rinku Narwal registered a High 5 for them last time around, but Jeeva Kumar and Baldev Singh are also capable of producing similar performances.
On their day, and with Vikash Kandola in form, Haryana Steelers are capable of steamrolling any opposition. Kandola holds the key for Haryana Steelers since the team generally fares better when he's on top of his game. It's no surprise that a lot of their wins this season have coincided with strong performances from Kandola. Keeping him quiet on Monday could well be half the battle won for Bengal Warriors.
That said, it's not like Haryana Steelers don't have other options in attack with the likes of Prashanth Kumar Rai, Naveen, Vinay and Selvamani K, all in their ranks. However, they need to step up and take some of the pressure off Kandola's shoulders while raiding on Monday, or else the team risks being over-dependent on their talisman.
As far as the defence goes, Haryana Steelers seem to have improved as the season has progressed. Sunil has been their best performer in that department and is currently their leading tackle point scorer (22). The experience of Vikas Kale and Dharmaraj Cheralathan further bolsters their defence, while Ravi Kumar and Chand Singh also offered glimpses of what they're capable of in the team's last game.
-
