Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers in Pune: Bengal Beat Haryana 48-36

Sep 19, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)

Bengal Warrios' captain Maninder Singh puts up his career-best performance with 18 raid points against Haryana Steelers as they beat them 48-36 to retain their second spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

Haryana had the chance to overtake Bengal but the latter was in no mood to give it up. Haryana missed their captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan dearly as their defence completely crumbled against the raiding prowess of Bengal.

Bengal Warriors 48-36 Haryana Steelers