Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers in Pune: Bengal Beat Haryana 48-36

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors outclassed Haryana Steelers 48-36 to retain their second spot in the league standings on matchday 50 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.
Bengal captain Maninder Singh came up with his career-best performance and scored 18 raid points to lead his team to a thumping victory. Haryana's top raider Vikash Kandola, on the other hand, could not even be the best raider for his team on the day as Vinay outshone him with 14 raid points in tough situations.
Read More
Sep 19, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)
Bengal Warrios' captain Maninder Singh puts up his career-best performance with 18 raid points against Haryana Steelers as they beat them 48-36 to retain their second spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.
Haryana had the chance to overtake Bengal but the latter was in no mood to give it up. Haryana missed their captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan dearly as their defence completely crumbled against the raiding prowess of Bengal.
Bengal Warriors 48-36 Haryana Steelers
1⃣8⃣ raid points. A CAREER-BEST PERFORMANCE FROM OUR CAPTAIN!
Naveen gets a running touch on Baldev Singh to get a point for Haryana. But Bengal will now look to just run down the clock, the lead they have is humungous.
Naveen goes to raid again and Jeeva Kumar tries to tackle him but he gets across the line.
Bengal Warriors 46-35 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)
Vikas Kandola gets an excellent touch point on Nabibakhsh. He takes his time and moves around on the mat before getting around Nabibakhsh to get the touch.
K Prapanjan then goes for a raid and takes out Ravi Kumar and Vinay with a flying effort.
Kandola goes to raid again and this time, he is punched down by Baldev Singh.
Bengal Warriors 46-33 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)
Maninder goes for Bengal's do-or-die raid and it required the entire team to take him down. The tackle was led by Vikas Kale.
Vinay goes to raid and gets a quick touch point on Jeeva Kumar.
K Prapanjan goes next for Bengal and comes back empty-handed, just killing the clock.
Kandola goes to raid and despite a Super-tackle situation for Bengal, he takes out Rinku Narwal.
Bengal Warriors 42-32 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)
Naveen comes on as a substitute and completes a two-point raid, taking out Rinku Narwal and Mayur Shivtarkar. This still looks extremely far away for Haryana and unless Bengal do something extremely out of line, Haryana do not look like getting a win here.
Vikash Kandola goes to raid and once again, he is tackled down by Baldev Singh.
Maninder goes to raid again and Sunil goes in for a dash but Maninder gets away with absolute ease.
Bengal Warriors 42-28 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)
Maninder Singh comes for Bengal's do-or-die raid and Chand Singh tries to go for an ankle hold but could not get any sort of grasp and Maninder easily went over the line. He also got a bonus point.
Bengal Warriors 40-26 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)
Vikash Kandola goes for Haryana's do-or-die raid and Jeeva Kumar is in a very advanced position. Kandola turns around quickly and gets a touch and gets back to his half.
Kandola goes for another raid and Nabibakhsh tries to tackle him but he gets a touch over the midline.
Bengal Warriors 38-26 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 8:04 pm (IST)
Vikash Kandola goes to raid after Maninder's bonus point raid and takes out Adarsh T and Mayur Shivtarkar.
Maninder goes to raid and Vikas Kale tries to tackle him alone once again and pays the price for that.
Bengal Warriors 37-24 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)
Super Raid for Vinay and he gets to a Super 10. He takes out Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal. Bengal went for the aggressive tackle but Vinay was able to get his hand over the line. Super stuff from Vinay.
Bengal Warriors 35-20 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)
Maninder Singh goes to raid after the break and takes out Vikas Kale to record a Super 10.
Vinay goes to raid as the last man standing for Haryana and is tackled down by Rinku Narwal. He gets a bonus point though.
Bengal Warriors 31-14 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)
This has been anti-climax! Everyone was expecting a huge fight here but this first half has been all about Bengal Warriors as they have done everything right. Maninder has scored nine raid points in the first 20 minutes itself while Vikash Kandola has been able to get only two raid points.
While Bengal's defence has kept Kandola quiet with ease, Haryana's defence has recorded for 15 failed tackles in this half.
A perfect 'dubki' from Nabibakhsh and he takes out Prashanth Kumar Rai and Sunil. This is slipping away from the hands of Haryana Steelers while Bengal Warriors have come out with brilliant aggression.
Vikash Kandola goes for Haryana's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Baldev Singh. He has got a bonus point though.
Bengal Warriors 28-12 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)
What a performance this is turning out to be from Bengal Warriors! Vikash Kandola has been tackled for the fourth time and this time it is Rinku Narwal.
K Prapanjan goes to raid next and led by Ravi Kumar, Haryana manage to tackled their man down. Prapanjan was really close to the line but Haryana held on for a point.
Vinay goes to raid and gets his sixth raid point, a touch point against Mayur Shivtarkar.
Maninder Singh goes to raid next and is tackled down for the first time, led by Vikas Kale. Will that give Haryana a sense of a comeback?
Bengal Warriors 25-11 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
Vinay goes to raid for Haryana with just three men on the mat and Rinku Narwal goes for an advanced tackle and Vinay gets to the mid-line. He has revived one man for Haryana.
Maninder goes next and gets three-point raid. Ravi Kumar self-outs himself while he takes out Kuldeep and Sunil.
With a single man on the mat, Vinay goes to raid and is tackled down by Baldev Singh. This is one-way traffic right now.
Bengal Warriors 22-7 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
Maninder Singh goes and takes out Vikas Kale and Chand Singh. Maninder is never going to get bogged down in a one-on-one situation.
Vikash Kandola goes next and once again, he is tackled down by Rinku Narwal. Bengal are handling Kandola extremely well here. If he doesn't get raiding points for Haryana, they are in trouble.
Bengal Warriors 16-5 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)
Bengal are flying high at the moment, all the momentum is with them. Vikash Kandola goes to raid and is tackled down again by Baldev Singh.
Maninder goes next and gets his fifth raid point with a touch point on Kuldeep Singh.
Vinay next goes to raid for Haryana and takes out Rinku Narwal.
Bengal Warriors 13-4 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 7:38 pm (IST)
Maninder goes to raid Sunil tries to take him on one-on-one and ends up paying the price for that. Now Haryana have just a man on the mat.
Vinay, the last man standing, goes to raid and is tackled down by Baldev Singh. It's an all-out and what a start for Bengal Warriors.
Bengal Warriors 10-3 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
Maninder Singh gets his third raid point as he goes and stretches out to get a touch point on Kuldeep Singh.
Vikash Kandola goes to raid for Haryana and is tackled down by Jeeva Kumar. Haryana have just three men on the mat now.
Nabibakhsh goes to raid for Bengal next and gets a jersey touch on Ravi Kumar. Haryana heading towards an all-out?
Bengal Warriors 6-2 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)
Bengal Warriors have started aggressively! Vikash Kandola first makes an empty raid. Then Maninder Singh comes in to raid for Bengal and takes out Vikas Kale. Then Prashanth Kumar Rai is next tackled after getting a bonus point.
Vinay goes next for Haryana and takes out Baldev Singh. But Maninder goes in immediately and take on Vikas Kale once again.
Bengal Warriors 3-2 Haryana Steelers
Sep 19, 2019 7:28 pm (IST)
India's kabaddi legend Rakesh Kumar is the man behind Haryana Steelers and even though the team started slowly, they grew into the competition and how. All the hard work behind the scenes seems to be paying off.
Both the teams are on the mat and the live action is set to start in just a few minutes from now. It is Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League today.
Sep 19, 2019 7:18 pm (IST)
Haryana Steelers starting 7 against Bengal Warriors: Vikash Kandola, Vikas Kale, Ravi Kumar, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Vinay, Sunil and Kuldeep Singh.
Sep 19, 2019 7:17 pm (IST)
Bengal Warriors starting 7 against Haryana Steelers: K Prapanjan, Mayur Shivtarkar, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Maninder Singh, Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal.
Sep 19, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)
Both Bengal Warriors and Haryana Steelers are units that are known for their raiding prowess. Vikash Kandola (Haryana) and Maninder Singh (Bengal) are both set to take the mat on Thursday. Who will come out on top?
On a single header day, Bengal Warriors take on Haryana Steelers in what is a battle for the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings. Currently, Bengal Warriors are placed second but if Haryana manage to get a win today, they will overtake their opponents.
Bengal Warriors take on Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Baldev Singh was the best defender for Bengal as he managed six tackle points while Vikas Kale with just three tackle points was the top defender for Haryana and that says a lot about their defence today, which missed their captain Dharmaraj Cheralathan.
This was Bengal's first-ever Pro Kabaddi League win over Haryana Steelers and their head-to-head record now stands at 3-1 in favour of Haryana. Haryana's loss meant they lost only their second match in their last 12 games and that says a great deal about the job Bengal have done.