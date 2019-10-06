Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates in Noida: Patna Crush Bengal 69-41

Patna Pirates lead Bengal Warriors 9-4 in their head-to-head record and the teams have played out three ties as well. While Bengal attempt to do a double over Patna this season, the Pirates will want to get a win to end their season.

If Bengal Warriors choose not to rest their captain and Maninder Singh takes the mat, two of the best raiders in him and Pardeep Narwal will be up against each other and that guarantees fireworks.



#KOLvPAT presents a chance for @BengalWarriors to rise to the 🔝 of the #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7 points table!

Here's all you need to know: https://t.co/pw5Hphmqs8



Watch LIVE action:

⌛️: 7:30 PM onwards

📺: Star Sports

📱: Hotstar#IsseTouchKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/GU0DeJ4aPK



— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 6, 2019

Even as Bengal Warriors look to keep up the momentum and grab the chance to go top of the league table, they may also want to rotate their starters like Dabang Delhi and protect the likes of skipper Maninder Singh from an injury ahead the playoffs. K Prapanjan, Sukesh Hegde and Mohammad Nabibakhsh will be their main attacking threats if they choose to do that, while Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal will need to anchor their defence. Bengal Warriors are unbeaten in their last eight matches and will be looking to keep things that way with another win heading into the playoffs.Patna Pirates have nothing to lose at the moment with their chance to go into the playoffs already gone and therefore, they are playing only for pride and entertainment. 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal has been in good form in the latter stages of the league and will want to end Patna Pirates' last outing of the campaign on a high. Jang Kun Lee and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou will want to help their skipper in offence, like they did on Saturday, while Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan and Jaideep will be their most potent defensive options. The three-time champions will be confident after coming out on top in their last outing against Gujarat Fortunegiants and will be eyeing a winning end to the season.