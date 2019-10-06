LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates in Noida: Patna Crush Bengal 69-41

News18.com | October 6, 2019, 8:47 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Patna Pirates crush Bengal Warriors 69-41 in the first game of matchday 65 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on Sunday. In the second match of the day, UP Yoddha host Puneri Paltan at the same venue.

Pardeep Narwal was at his monstrous best as he scored 34 raid points in 31 attempts against Bengal Warriors to sign off from the tournament on a absolute high. Not only did Pardeep score 34 points, he made a six-point raid as well. Bengal, who fielded a second-string side, could do nothing as Pardeep wrecked havoc to win it for Patna Pirates. Patna now lead Bengal 10-4 in their head-to-head record and the teams have played out three ties as well. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 6, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)

Pardeep makes the last raid of the match and takes out Avinash to record 34 raid point in the match,

What a sign off from Pardeep and Patna, on an absolute high!

Bengal Warriors 41-69 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

Avinash raids for Bengal and takes out Neeraj and Oshtorak.

Patil raids for Bengal and is tackled down by Jaglan.

Pardeep goes to raid for Patna and takes out Adarsh to become the first man to 300 raid points this season.

Avinash raids for Bengal but is tackled down by Neeraj.

Bengal Warriors 41-67 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)

Pardeep raids for Patna Pirates and that's another Super Raid from the man! He takes out Landge, Adarsh and Patil. What a performance this is from Pardeep, his smile keep getting wider.

Rakesh raids for Bengal but is tackled down by Neeraj Kumar.

Pardeep raids for Patna and gets out Mahali and Baldev. 

Avinash raids for Bengal and takes out Neeraj,

Pardeep raids again for Patna and takes out Landge.

Bengal Warriors 39-62 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)

Patil gets his Super 10 as he gets a touch on Jaglan.

Pardeep raids for Patna and gets a bonus point.

Patil raids for Bengal again and takes out Jaideep.

MONSTROUS RAID FROM PARDEEP NARWAL! SIX-POINT RAID FROM THE MAN, matches his best-ever raid! He gets his toe over the line with Baldev, Mahali, Adarsh, Patil, Landge and Rakesh Narwal, all tackling him!

Avinash raids for Bengal and gets tackled down by Jaglan and it's another all-out.

Bengal Warriors 38-55 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

Patil goes to raid and on full stretch gets a touch and wins a point.

Lee makes an empty raid after which Rakesh comes on for Bengal and Lee gets a hold on his leg and it's another Super-tackle for Patna.

Lee raids for Patna and gets a bonus point.

Patil raids for Bengal and takes out Jaglan and Jaideep with neither able to get a proper contact at him. Good use of feet by Patil.

Lee raids as the last man for Patna and is dashed out by Shivtarkar.

Bengal Warriors 35-45 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

Rakesh Narwal goes for Bengal's do-or-die raid and after venturing deep to get a touch, he gets tackled down by Jaideep.

Lee makes an empty raid for Patna after which Patil raids for Bengal and gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.

Maghsoudlou goes for Patna's do-or-die raid and is tackled down by Adarsh when he tries to get a touch on him.

Bengal Warriors 29-42 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

Pardeep raids for Patna and gets a bonus point.

Mahali goes to raid for Bengal and is Super-tackled down by Pardeep Narwal. This man is everywhere!

He immediately then goes to raid and gets a touch on Landge again.

Rakesh makes an empty raid after which Pardeep goes up for Patna again but again shows his back and is tackled down by Baldev.

Bengal Warriors 27-41 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

Rakesh makes an empty raid after which Lee raids for Patna but is tackled down by Baldev.

Patil raids for Bengal and takes out Neeraj, who is unable to get a strong hold on him.

Patil raids again for Bengal and takes out Oshtorak. Bengal are finding their stride here.

Jaglan raids for Patna and the review goes in favour of Bengal, where Adarsh had tackled him down.

Patil raids for Bengal but is Super-tackled down by Maghsoudlou. Patna's defence is stepping up well today as well.

Bengal Warriors 26-37 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

Pardeep goes to raid for Patna and takes out Landge.

Rakesh makes an empty raid for Bengal after which Pardeep goes up again and takes out Shivtarkar. This is a riot from Pardeep, he is at his best tonight!

Patil gets a bonus point for Bengal.

Pardeep raids for Patna and ventures too deep and showed his back to the defenders for too long, Adarsh comes forward from behind and gets a body hold on him.

Bengal Warriors 22-35 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

Patil raids for Bengal and takes out Neeraj,

Pardeep raids again for Patna and has no trouble in taking out Landge. Pardeep's target tonight has been Landge.

Super 10 for Rakesh as he takes out Jaglan.

Pardeep goes to raid for Patna and gets a quick bonus point.

Mahali raids for Bengal, gets a bonus but is tackled down by Neeraj.

Bengal Warriors 20-33 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

It takes no time for Pardeep Narwal to all-out Bengal again as he raids and takes out Rakesh Narwal to increase Patna's lead.

This was Pardeep's 13th raid point on the night.

Bengal here are fielding their second-string side and resting their mainstays as they have already made it to the semi-finals.

Bengal Warriors 17-30 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

Rakesh gets a bonus for Bengal after which Pardeep raids for Patna and takes out Shivtarkar.

Rakesh Narwal raids for Bengal as the last man standing, gets a bonus and a touch on Neeraj Kumar who tries to tackle him.

Pardeep raids again for Patna and takes out Landge, leaving Bengal with just one man on the mat again.

Bengal Warriors 17-27 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

Pardeep raids for Patna and as Baldev tries to get hold of his body from behind, the Patna man moves away and gets his hand over the line.

Mahali comes on to raid for Bengal and gets a bonus point.

Pardeep raids for Patna again and takes out Adarsh and Mahali as they try to make a chain that Pardeep breaks through by using his head extremely well.

Rakesh Narwal raids for Bengal and gets a bonus.

Super 10 for Pardeep as he raids for Patna and takes out Patil with ease.

Bengal Warriors 14-25 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

Pardeep and Mahali gets bonus points for Patna and Bengal, respectively.

Pardeep goes to raid for Patna once again and gets a running touch on Landge.

Rakesh Narwal raids for Bengal and takes out Neeraj and Jaglan as they go for advanced tackle.

Lee goes to raid for Patna and takes out Landge. Landge is having a terrible night out there.

Bengal Warriors 12-21 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

Pardeep raids for Patna and takes out Adarsh, Landge and Baldev while one of them self-outs under pressure.

Patna upped their level and ramped up the pressure on the inexperienced Bengal side and it paid huge dividends for them.

Bengal Warriors 9-18 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)

Baldev makes a quick empty raid to get Patna in for the do-or-die raid.

Lee steps up for Patna's do-or-die raid and as Mahali tries to tackle him, he used his height to perfect to mvoe his body away and get the touch over the line.

Dubile then comes on for Bengal and is tackled down by Maghsoudlou with a brilliant leg hold.

Bengal Warriors 9-13 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

Lee raids for Patna and gets a bonus point.

Patil then comes on to raid for Bengal but is Super-tackled down by Neeraj and Patna have the lead now.

Maghsoudlou makes an empty raid for Patna after which Mahali also raids empty for Bengal.

Lee goes to raid for Patna but has to return empty-handed. Patna's next raid will be do-or-die.

Bengal Warriors 9-11 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

Rakesh Narwal raids for Bengal and takes out Jaideep.

Jang Kun Lee then comes on for Patna and once again Landge tries to dash him out but fails miserably. Patna have three men on the mat.

Patil goes to raid for Bengal and comes back empty-handed. Lee also then makes an empty raid.

Rakesh raids for Bengal but is Super-tackled down by Jaglan even as Maghsoudlou self-outs himself.

Bengal Warriors 9-8 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)

Rakesh Narwal goes to raid for Bengal and Neeraj once again goes to early to dash him out and Rakesh gets away.

Pardeep goes to raid for Patna and gets a stretching touch on Landge. This is neck-and-neck so far with the raiders doing the bulk of the job for both teams.

Mahali raids for Bengal and Oshtorak and Maghsoudlou try to catch him but are too weak and he gets a touch over the line.

Pardeep raids next for Patna but is tackled down by Landge with a leg hold.

Bengal Warriors 7-4 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

Mahali then raids for Bengal and takes out Neeraj Kumar.

Pardeep goes for another raid for Patna and gets a touch point on Landge.

Rakesh Narwal goes next for Bengal and Jaglan makes an advanced tackle and pays for it.

Maghsoudlou raids for Patna and gets a bonus point.

Bengal Warriors 3-3 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 7:34 pm (IST)

Rakesh Narwal begins the match with a raid for Bengal Warriors but returns empty-handed.

Pardeep Narwal makes the first raid for Patna and makes an empty one too.

Sourabh goes to raid for Bengal and takes out Oshtorak.

Pardeep then goes for Patna and Adarsh tries to grab hold of his way too early and the Record-breaker gets away with ease.

Bengal Warriors 1-1 Patna Pirates

Oct 6, 2019 7:18 pm (IST)

Pardeep Narwal had a big smile on his face after he led his team to a thrilling win over Gujarat Fortunegiants on Saturday in Greater Noida. Will Pardeep be able to rule the match today?

Oct 6, 2019 7:10 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates starting 7 vs Bengal Warriors: Pardeep Narwal, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, Hadi Oshtorak and Jaideep.

Substitutes: Jawahar, Amit Kumar, Ashish, Monu and Purna Singh.

Oct 6, 2019 7:04 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors starting 7 vs Patna Pirates: Rakesh Narwal, Mayur Shivtarkar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali, Sourabh Tanaji Patil, Baldev Singh and Adarsh T.

Substitutes: Naveen Narwal, Avinash AR, Sunil Manik Dubile, Amit Dhumal and Amit.

Bengal Warriors have taken the Dabang Delhi route and have decided to rest their mainstays with a spot in the semi-finals already booked.

Oct 6, 2019 7:01 pm (IST)

If Bengal Warriors choose not to rest their captain and Maninder Singh takes the mat, two of the best raiders in him and Pardeep Narwal will be up against each other and that guarantees fireworks.

Oct 6, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates Form Guide:

Played: 21

Won: 7

Tied: 1

Lost: 13

Win Rate: 33.33 %

Best Raider: Pardeep Narwal

Best Defender: Neeraj Singh

Oct 6, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors Form Guide:

Played: 20

Won: 13

Tied: 3

Lost: 4

Win Rate: 65%

Best Raider: Maninder Singh

Best Defender: Baldev Singh

Oct 6, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates lead Bengal Warriors 9-4 in their head-to-head record and the teams have played out three ties as well. While Bengal attempt to do a double over Patna this season, the Pirates will want to get a win to end their season.

Oct 6, 2019 6:32 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors take on Patna Pirates in the first match of the second day of the Noida leg at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. Bengal Warriors are looking to go top of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 table.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates in Noida: Patna Crush Bengal 69-41
Bengal Warriors take on Patna Pirates in Noida. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Even as Bengal Warriors look to keep up the momentum and grab the chance to go top of the league table, they may also want to rotate their starters like Dabang Delhi and protect the likes of skipper Maninder Singh from an injury ahead the playoffs. K Prapanjan, Sukesh Hegde and Mohammad Nabibakhsh will be their main attacking threats if they choose to do that, while Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal will need to anchor their defence. Bengal Warriors are unbeaten in their last eight matches and will be looking to keep things that way with another win heading into the playoffs.



Patna Pirates have nothing to lose at the moment with their chance to go into the playoffs already gone and therefore, they are playing only for pride and entertainment. 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal has been in good form in the latter stages of the league and will want to end Patna Pirates' last outing of the campaign on a high. Jang Kun Lee and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou will want to help their skipper in offence, like they did on Saturday, while Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan and Jaideep will be their most potent defensive options. The three-time champions will be confident after coming out on top in their last outing against Gujarat Fortunegiants and will be eyeing a winning end to the season.
