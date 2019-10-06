Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates in Noida: Patna Crush Bengal 69-41

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Patna Pirates crush Bengal Warriors 69-41 in the first game of matchday 65 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida on Sunday. In the second match of the day, UP Yoddha host Puneri Paltan at the same venue.
Pardeep Narwal was at his monstrous best as he scored 34 raid points in 31 attempts against Bengal Warriors to sign off from the tournament on a absolute high. Not only did Pardeep score 34 points, he made a six-point raid as well. Bengal, who fielded a second-string side, could do nothing as Pardeep wrecked havoc to win it for Patna Pirates. Patna now lead Bengal 10-4 in their head-to-head record and the teams have played out three ties as well. LIVE STREAMING
Oct 6, 2019 8:42 pm (IST)
Pardeep makes the last raid of the match and takes out Avinash to record 34 raid point in the match,
What a sign off from Pardeep and Patna, on an absolute high!
Bengal Warriors 41-69 Patna Pirates
FULL-TIME: We seal the match as Pardeep Narwal becomes the first raider to score 3⃣0⃣0⃣ raid points in #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7⃣! 🙌💚
Avinash raids for Bengal and takes out Neeraj and Oshtorak.
Patil raids for Bengal and is tackled down by Jaglan.
Pardeep goes to raid for Patna and takes out Adarsh to become the first man to 300 raid points this season.
Avinash raids for Bengal but is tackled down by Neeraj.
Bengal Warriors 41-67 Patna Pirates
Oct 6, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)
Pardeep raids for Patna Pirates and that's another Super Raid from the man! He takes out Landge, Adarsh and Patil. What a performance this is from Pardeep, his smile keep getting wider.
Rakesh raids for Bengal but is tackled down by Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep raids for Patna and gets out Mahali and Baldev.
Avinash raids for Bengal and takes out Neeraj,
Pardeep raids again for Patna and takes out Landge.
Bengal Warriors 39-62 Patna Pirates
Oct 6, 2019 8:34 pm (IST)
Patil gets his Super 10 as he gets a touch on Jaglan.
Pardeep raids for Patna and gets a bonus point.
Patil raids for Bengal again and takes out Jaideep.
MONSTROUS RAID FROM PARDEEP NARWAL! SIX-POINT RAID FROM THE MAN, matches his best-ever raid! He gets his toe over the line with Baldev, Mahali, Adarsh, Patil, Landge and Rakesh Narwal, all tackling him!
Avinash raids for Bengal and gets tackled down by Jaglan and it's another all-out.
Patna Pirates lead Bengal Warriors 9-4 in their head-to-head record and the teams have played out three ties as well. While Bengal attempt to do a double over Patna this season, the Pirates will want to get a win to end their season.
Bengal Warriors take on Patna Pirates in the first match of the second day of the Noida leg at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. Bengal Warriors are looking to go top of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 table.
Bengal Warriors take on Patna Pirates in Noida. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Even as Bengal Warriors look to keep up the momentum and grab the chance to go top of the league table, they may also want to rotate their starters like Dabang Delhi and protect the likes of skipper Maninder Singh from an injury ahead the playoffs. K Prapanjan, Sukesh Hegde and Mohammad Nabibakhsh will be their main attacking threats if they choose to do that, while Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal will need to anchor their defence. Bengal Warriors are unbeaten in their last eight matches and will be looking to keep things that way with another win heading into the playoffs.
Patna Pirates have nothing to lose at the moment with their chance to go into the playoffs already gone and therefore, they are playing only for pride and entertainment. 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal has been in good form in the latter stages of the league and will want to end Patna Pirates' last outing of the campaign on a high. Jang Kun Lee and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou will want to help their skipper in offence, like they did on Saturday, while Neeraj Kumar, Vikas Jaglan and Jaideep will be their most potent defensive options. The three-time champions will be confident after coming out on top in their last outing against Gujarat Fortunegiants and will be eyeing a winning end to the season.