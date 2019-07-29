Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan in Mumbai: Bengal Beats Pune 43-23

Puneri Paltan will look to secure their first win of Pro Kabaddi season 7 when they go up against Bengal Warriors. Both Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan will be keen to register a victory when they clash at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Bengal Warriors won their opening match of the season against U.P. Yoddha but were outdone by Jaipur Pink Panthers in their second outing and will, undoubtedly, look to bounce back with a commanding display in their third match. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, have fallen short in both their games so far and will be eager to secure their first win of Season 7.
Pune's Pankaj Mohite gets two points. Viraj Vishnu Landge, Sukesh Hegde are out!
Maninder Singh, in the DO OR DIE, gets a point with a touch on Amit Kumar.
Pankaj Mohite gets a touch on Rinku Narwal
Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh is tackled by the entire Pune team.
Pune's Pankaj Mohite again gets a touch and a point.
Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid.
SUPER TACKLE from Bengal! Pankaj Mohite is outnumber by three defenders.
BENGAL WARRIORS 41-19 PUNERI PALTAN
Pune's Amit Kumar fails in his raid. Viraj Vishnu Landge tackles him to the ground.
K. Prapanjan fails too in the returning raid.
Pankaj Mohite gets an empty raid and Maninder Singh gets a touch on Jadhav Shahaji.
Sushant Sail gets a touch on Jeeva Kumar. K. Prapanjan fails again.
What a takle from Viraj Vishnu Landge. Sushant Sail did not see that coming.
Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh comes back empty-handed.
Amit Kumar is hounded out again.
BENGAL WARRIORS 37-14 PUNERI PALTAN
Pune's Amit Kumar again puts in an empty-handed and in DO OR DIE raid Maninder Singh gets a touch on Surjeet Singh.
In Pune's DO OR DIE, Sushant Sail is hounded by the Bengal defence.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a SUPER TACKLE! Amit Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sanket Sawant are out and Pune is ALL OUT again!
BENGAL WARRIORS 33-11 PUNERI PALTAN
Pune's Sushant Sail fails and another ALL OUT!
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a touch and he completes a SUPER 10!
Pune's Pankaj Mohite is trapped and Bengal claw him back into their own half.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in a safe empty raid.
Amit Kumar also gets back empty-handed as Maninder Singh also goes back empty.
BENGAL WARRIORS 26-11 PUNERI PALTAN
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a superb DO OR DIE raid!! Again a SUPER RAID!! Shubham Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant are all out.
Pune's Manjeet is wrestled to the ground by Rinku Narwal. Rinku Narwal registers 50 points in PKL.
Girish Maruti Ernak then gets a SUPER TACKLE on Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
Maninder Singh gets an empty raid and Pawan Kadian also comes back without a point.
What a half of Kabaddi! Bengal leading at the half-way mark
BENGAL WARRIORS 18-9 PUNERI PALTAN
Bengal's K. Prapanjan fails in his DO OR DIE raid.
Pune's Pankaj Mohite puts in an empty raid.
Maninder Singh gets a bonus point and Manjeet gets back empty-handed.
Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets an empty raid.
Pune's Pankaj Mohite is successful in the DO OR DIE raid, Jeeva Kumar is out.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh, again puts in a safe empty raid.
BENGAL WARRIORS 13-7 PUNERI PALTAN
Pune's Pankaj Mohite gets back empty-handed.
Pune is ALL OUT!! Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a successful raid! Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant fal to stop the Bengal raider.
Manjeet is hounded out by the entire Bengal defence.
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a safe empty raid.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh charges into the opposite half but comes back empty-handed.
Pune's Pankaj Mohite gets a touch on Baldev Singh.
BENGAL WARRIORS 12-5 PUNERI PALTAN
Another empty raid from Pune's Pawan Kadian.
Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a point as Pawan Kadian steps out of bounds.
Manjeet gets a point in his DO OR DIE raid.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in an empty raid.
An empty raid from Manjeet and in return, Pune get a SUPER TACKLE in Maninder Singh's raid as he stepped out of bound.
Bengal's Baldev Singh tackles Manjeet. Pune gets another SUPER TACKLE as K. Prapanjan fails. But Bengal challenge the appeal and the decision is reversed... as the raider wins the jersey pull review. 1 point to Bengal.
BENGAL WARRIORS 7-4 PUNERI PALTAN
Pune's Pawan Kadian starts us off with an empty raid.
Maninder Singh also comes back empty-handed.
Manjeet of Pune, gets a touch on Viraj Vishnu Landge.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a bonus point.
After Sushant Sail gets an empty raid, Maninder Singh gets a SUPER RAID!!! Girish Maruti Ernak, Surjeet Singh, Shubham Shinde are all out!
BENGAL WARRIORS 4-1 PUNERI PALTAN
What a game we just witnessed. Patna beat Tamil 24-23!!
Time now for the second match of the night.
BENGAL WARRIORS 0-0 PUNERI PALTAN
Puneri Paltan Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Emad Sedaghatnia, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kumar Kadian, R. Sriram and Sushant Sail
DEFENDERS: PO Surjeet Singh, Deepak Yadav, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Hadi Tajik, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant and Girish Maruti Ernak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Sagar B Krishna and Sandeep
We will need a monster performance from Girish to help get that first win under our belts!
Here's hoping for just that tonight! 🤞
Bengal Warriors Squad:
RAIDERS: Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali, Rakesh Narwal, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat and Sukesh Hegde
DEFENDERS: Naveen Narwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Amit, Baldev Singh, Jeeva Kumar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Adarsh T, Dharmendra Singh and Rinku Narwal
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amir Santosh Dhumal, Avinash A.R., Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sourabh Tanaji Patil and Sunil Manik Dubile
Hogi raiders ke beech ek zabardast jung,
Maninder Singh aarahe hai, laayenge points apne sang! 👊
Will our captain add a Super 10 to his name tonight?#AamarWarriors #KOLvPUN pic.twitter.com/sONfU5C1S0
In the second game of the night, Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan face-off in Mumbai.
Jee(va) jaan lagate hai dono, (Sur)jeet haasil karne ke liye!
Watch the two solid defenders in #KOLvPUN tonight, as LIVE action from the #VIVOProKabaddi clash begins at 8:30 PM, on Star Sports and Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/R60f5T2reG
Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan face-off in Mumbai (Photo Credit: PKL)
Having narrowly missed out on a win last time around, Bengal Warriors will look to respond positively and get their campaign back on track with a win over Puneri Paltan. The team has looked solid defensively so far, with Baldev Singh leading the lines with High 5s in both their games.
Jeeva Kumar and Rinku Narwal have supported him well with some stellar performances of their own. Raiders Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh will be tasked with keeping the scoreboard ticking on the raiding front.
#MondayMotivation ka matlab: Bengal Warriors training hard to be match ready!
The boys are putting in the hard yards ahead of our clash with Puneri Paltan tonight! 👊#AamarWarriors #KOLvPUN pic.twitter.com/53qRYWwwe9
— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) July 29, 2019
Puneri Paltan have had a less than ideal start to their season and will be eager to beat Bengal Warriors to register their first points of the campaign. Skipper Surjeet Singh, a former Bengal Warriors player, has led the defence well and even picked up a High 5 in Puneri Paltan's last game.
He has also found support from the likes of Girish Ernak, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde. The raiders, however, will be looking to up their game. A star raider during his playing days, Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar will undoubtedly be working on improving this facet of their game.
The team will hope that Pawan Kadian and Sushant Sail, who impressed as a substitute against U Mumba, can come good against a strong Bengal Warriors defence.
-
