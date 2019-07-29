LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan in Mumbai: Bengal Beats Pune 43-23

News18.com | July 29, 2019, 9:56 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors beat Puneri Paltan 43-23 in the second game of matchday 9 at the NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. In the first game of the day, Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates at the same venue.

Puneri Paltan will look to secure their first win of Pro Kabaddi season 7 when they go up against Bengal Warriors. Both Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan will be keen to register a victory when they clash at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Bengal Warriors won their opening match of the season against U.P. Yoddha but were outdone by Jaipur Pink Panthers in their second outing and will, undoubtedly, look to bounce back with a commanding display in their third match. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, have fallen short in both their games so far and will be eager to secure their first win of Season 7.
Jul 29, 2019 9:39 pm (IST)

Clinical and dominating performance from Bengal. As for Pune, it will be a night to forget. They were never in the game, as Bengal took control of the encounter with the scruff of the neck.

With penetrating raids and a solid defence, Bengal the deserving winners.

BENGAL WARRIORS 43-23 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 29, 2019 9:32 pm (IST)

Pune's Pankaj Mohite gets two points. Viraj Vishnu Landge, Sukesh Hegde are out!

Maninder Singh, in the DO OR DIE, gets a point with a touch on Amit Kumar.

Pankaj Mohite gets a touch on Rinku Narwal

Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh is tackled by the entire Pune team.

Pune's Pankaj Mohite again gets a touch and a point.

Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid. 

SUPER TACKLE from Bengal! Pankaj Mohite is outnumber by three defenders.

BENGAL WARRIORS 41-19 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 29, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)

Pune's Amit Kumar fails in his raid. Viraj Vishnu Landge tackles him to the ground. 

K. Prapanjan fails too in the returning raid. 

Pankaj Mohite gets an empty raid and Maninder Singh gets a touch on Jadhav Shahaji.

Sushant Sail gets a touch on Jeeva Kumar. K. Prapanjan fails again.

What a takle from Viraj Vishnu Landge. Sushant Sail did not see that coming.

Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh comes back empty-handed.

Amit Kumar is hounded out again. 

BENGAL WARRIORS 37-14 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 29, 2019 9:19 pm (IST)

Pune's Amit Kumar again puts in an empty-handed and in DO OR DIE raid Maninder Singh gets a touch on Surjeet Singh.

In Pune's DO OR DIE, Sushant Sail is hounded by the Bengal defence.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a SUPER TACKLE! Amit Kumar, Girish Maruti Ernak, Sanket Sawant are out and Pune is ALL OUT again!

BENGAL WARRIORS 33-11 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 29, 2019 9:16 pm (IST)

Pune's Sushant Sail fails and another ALL OUT!

Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a touch and he completes a SUPER 10!

Pune's Pankaj Mohite is trapped and Bengal claw him back into their own half.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in a safe empty raid.

Amit Kumar also gets back empty-handed as Maninder Singh also goes back empty.

BENGAL WARRIORS 26-11 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 29, 2019 9:06 pm (IST)

Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a superb DO OR DIE raid!! Again a SUPER RAID!! Shubham Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant are all out.

Pune's Manjeet is wrestled to the ground by Rinku Narwal. Rinku Narwal registers 50 points in PKL.

Girish Maruti Ernak then gets a SUPER TACKLE on Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Maninder Singh gets an empty raid and Pawan Kadian also comes back without a point.

What a half of Kabaddi! Bengal leading at the half-way mark

BENGAL WARRIORS 18-9 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 29, 2019 8:58 pm (IST)

Bengal's K. Prapanjan fails in his DO OR DIE raid. 

Pune's Pankaj Mohite puts in an empty raid.

Maninder Singh gets a bonus point and Manjeet gets back empty-handed.

Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets an empty raid.

Pune's Pankaj Mohite is successful in the DO OR DIE raid, Jeeva Kumar is out.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh, again puts in a safe empty raid.

BENGAL WARRIORS 13-7 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 29, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)

Pune's Pankaj Mohite gets back empty-handed.

Pune is ALL OUT!! Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a successful raid! Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant fal to stop the Bengal raider.

Manjeet is hounded out by the entire Bengal defence. 

Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a safe empty raid.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh charges into the opposite half but comes back empty-handed.

Pune's Pankaj Mohite gets a touch on Baldev Singh.

BENGAL WARRIORS 12-5 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 29, 2019 8:50 pm (IST)

Another empty raid from Pune's Pawan Kadian. 

Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a point as Pawan Kadian steps out of bounds.

Manjeet gets a point in his DO OR DIE raid. 

Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in an empty raid.

An empty raid from Manjeet and in return, Pune get a SUPER TACKLE in Maninder Singh's raid as he stepped out of bound.

Bengal's Baldev Singh tackles Manjeet. Pune gets another SUPER TACKLE as K. Prapanjan fails. But Bengal challenge the appeal and the decision is reversed... as the raider wins the jersey pull review. 1 point to Bengal. 

BENGAL WARRIORS 7-4 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 29, 2019 8:44 pm (IST)

Pune's Pawan Kadian starts us off with an empty raid. 

Maninder Singh also comes back empty-handed.

Manjeet of Pune, gets a touch on Viraj Vishnu Landge.

Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a bonus point.

After Sushant Sail gets an empty raid, Maninder Singh gets a SUPER RAID!!! Girish Maruti Ernak, Surjeet Singh, Shubham Shinde are all out!

BENGAL WARRIORS 4-1 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 29, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)

What a game we just witnessed. Patna beat Tamil 24-23!!

Time now for the second match of the night.

BENGAL WARRIORS 0-0 PUNERI PALTAN

Jul 29, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Emad Sedaghatnia, Manjeet, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Pawan Kumar Kadian, R. Sriram and Sushant Sail

DEFENDERS: PO Surjeet Singh, Deepak Yadav, Jadhav Balasaheb Shahaji, Hadi Tajik, Shubham Shinde, Sanket Sawant and Girish Maruti Ernak

ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Sagar B Krishna and Sandeep

Jul 29, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors Squad:
RAIDERS: Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali, Rakesh Narwal, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat and Sukesh Hegde

DEFENDERS: Naveen Narwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Amit, Baldev Singh, Jeeva Kumar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Adarsh T, Dharmendra Singh and Rinku Narwal

ALL-ROUNDERS: Amir Santosh Dhumal, Avinash A.R., Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sourabh Tanaji Patil and Sunil Manik Dubile

Jul 29, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)

In the second game of the night, Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan face-off in Mumbai.

Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan face-off in Mumbai (Photo Credit: PKL)

Having narrowly missed out on a win last time around, Bengal Warriors will look to respond positively and get their campaign back on track with a win over Puneri Paltan. The team has looked solid defensively so far, with Baldev Singh leading the lines with High 5s in both their games.

Jeeva Kumar and Rinku Narwal have supported him well with some stellar performances of their own. Raiders Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh will be tasked with keeping the scoreboard ticking on the raiding front.



Puneri Paltan have had a less than ideal start to their season and will be eager to beat Bengal Warriors to register their first points of the campaign. Skipper Surjeet Singh, a former Bengal Warriors player, has led the defence well and even picked up a High 5 in Puneri Paltan's last game.

He has also found support from the likes of Girish Ernak, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde. The raiders, however, will be looking to up their game. A star raider during his playing days, Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar will undoubtedly be working on improving this facet of their game.

The team will hope that Pawan Kadian and Sushant Sail, who impressed as a substitute against U Mumba, can come good against a strong Bengal Warriors defence.
