Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan in Mumbai: Bengal Beats Pune 43-23

Having narrowly missed out on a win last time around, Bengal Warriors will look to respond positively and get their campaign back on track with a win over Puneri Paltan. The team has looked solid defensively so far, with Baldev Singh leading the lines with High 5s in both their games.Jeeva Kumar and Rinku Narwal have supported him well with some stellar performances of their own. Raiders Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh will be tasked with keeping the scoreboard ticking on the raiding front.Puneri Paltan have had a less than ideal start to their season and will be eager to beat Bengal Warriors to register their first points of the campaign. Skipper Surjeet Singh, a former Bengal Warriors player, has led the defence well and even picked up a High 5 in Puneri Paltan's last game.He has also found support from the likes of Girish Ernak, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde. The raiders, however, will be looking to up their game. A star raider during his playing days, Puneri Paltan coach Anup Kumar will undoubtedly be working on improving this facet of their game.The team will hope that Pawan Kadian and Sushant Sail, who impressed as a substitute against U Mumba, can come good against a strong Bengal Warriors defence.