Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas in New Delhi: Bengal Beat Tamil 35-26

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas 35-26 in the only game of matchday 33 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday.
The sole fixture on the penultimate day of the Delhi leg sees Bengal Warriors take on Tamil Thalaivas. While Bengal Warriors will be looking to climb to the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi standings, Tamil Thalaivas will be aiming to enter the top 6 with a victory.
Read More
Aug 29, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets tackled by Manjeet Chillar in the DO OR DIE raid.
Tamil's Shabeer Bappu puts in an empty raid.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a touch on Shabeer Bappu with the pursuit.
Anand gets a bonus and then is tackled by Rinku Narwal.
Sukesh Hegde puts in an empty raid.
Vineet Sharma gets tackled by Baldev Singh.
BENGAL WARRIORS 35-26 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 29, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a touch on Sagar.
Tamil's Shabeer Bappu gets tackled by Rinku Narwal. HIGH 5! Tamil are ALL OUT!
Sukesh Hegde puts in an empty raid.
Ajay Thkur gets a touch on Baldev.
K. Prapanjan gets touches on Manjeet Chhillar, Sagar. SUPER 10!
Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Jeeva Kumar. SUPER 10!
Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in an empty raid.
Ajay Thakur gets a bonus point.
Maninder Singh puts in a lengthy empty raid.
Ajay Thakur gets tackled by Rinku Narwal.
BENGAL WARRIORS 32-24 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 29, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)
Bengal's Sukesh Hegde and Tamil's Manjeet Chhillar put in empty raids.
Maninder Singh gets a touch on Manjeet Chhillar.
Anand and then K. Prapanjan put in empty raids.
Anand gets touches on K. Prapanjan, Jeeva Kumar and Rinku Narwal in the DO OR DIE raid. SUPER RAID!
Maninder Singh gets a touch on Ran Singh.
Ajay Thakur and Sukesh Hegde put in empty raids.
Ajay Thakur gets tackled by Rinku Narwal.
Maninder Singh gets a touch on Ajeet.
Shabeer Bappu gets a bonus.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Shabeer Bappu put in empty raids.
Maninder Singh and Shabeer Bappu put in empty raids.
Maninder Singh in the DO ORA DIE raid gets a touch on Manjeet Chhillar.
Shabeer Bappu gets a bonus in the DO OR DIE raid.
BENGAL WARRIORS 25-20 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 29, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)
Bengal's Sukesh Hegde and Tamil's Ajay Thakur put in empty raids.
Sukesh Hegde gets a touch on Manjeet Chhillar.
Ajay Thakur and then K. Prapanjan put in empty raids.
Rahul Chaudhari gets tackled by Rinku Narwal in the DO OR DIE raid.
Sukesh Hegde puts in an empty raid.
Ajay Thakur gets tackled by Rinku Narwal.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in an empty raid.
Shabeer Bappu too comes back empty-handed.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets tackled by Ajeet in the DO ORA DIE raid.
Shabeer Bappu gets tackled by Baldev Singh.
BENGAL WARRIORS 20-15 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 29, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a touch on Mohit Chhillar.
Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid.
K Prapanjan puts in an empty raid.
Ajay Thakur gets touches on Baldev Singh, Naveen Narwal.
Maninder Singh gets a touch on Ajeet.
Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Naveen Narwal.
K Prapanjan gets tackled by Shabeer Bappu.
Ajay Thakur gets back empty-handed and so does Maninder Singh.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
Maninder Singh gets a touch on Ran Singh.
Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Jeeva Kumar.
Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid and so does Ajay Thakur.
Maninder Singh gets a touch on Ajeet.
Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid.
Maninder Singh gets tackled by Manjeet Chhillar.
BENGAL WARRIORS 15-14 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 29, 2019 7:43 pm (IST)
Tamil's Manjeet Chhillar puts in an empty raid.
Bengal's K Prapanjan gets touches on Rann Singh and Manjeet Chhillar.
Ajay Thakur in the DO OR DIE raid gets a bonus point.
K Prapanjan gets a touch on Ajeet.
Ajay Thakur gets a bonus but is tackled by Rinku Narwal. Tamil are ALL OUT!
BENGAL WARRIORS 11-7 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 29, 2019 7:41 pm (IST)
Tamil's Shabeer Bappu puts in an empty raid.
Bengal's K Prapanjan gets a touch on Rann Singh.
Ajay Thakur also comes back without a point.
Maninder Singh gets tackled by Ajeet.
Rahul Chaudhari in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Jeeva Kumar.
K Prapanjan puts in an empty raid.
Shabeer Bappu gets back with a bonus.
K. Prapanjan gets touches on Mohit Chhillar, Shabeer Bappu.
Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid and so does Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
BENGAL WARRIORS 5-5 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 29, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)
Tamil's Ajay Thakur gets back empty-handed.
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets tackled in his first raid.
Rahul Chaudhari and then Mohammad Nabibakhsh put in empty raids.
Ajay Thakur in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch.
K Prapanjan gets a touch on Rahul Chaudhari.
Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Rinku Narwal.
Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid.
BENGAL WARRIORS 1-3 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Aug 29, 2019 7:20 pm (IST)
Tamil Thalaivas Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajay Thakur, Anand, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, V. Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma and Yashwant Bishnoi
DEFENDERS: Ajeet, M. Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Himanshu, Mohit Chhillar, Sagar and Milad Sheibak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Hemant Chauhan, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Victor Onyango Obiero
Aug 29, 2019 7:18 pm (IST)
Bengal Warriors Squad:
RAIDERS: Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali, Rakesh Narwal, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat and Sukesh Hegde
Bengal Warriors face Tamil Thalaivas in New Delhi (Photo Credit: PKL)
At the conclusion of Delhi leg, Bengal Warriors could find themselves as high as the second spot in the season 7 standings. Through their 10 matches so far, Bengal Warriors have looked amongst the better teams in the league and also boast of the best score difference.
The key to their success has been the form of their raiding trifecta of skipper Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan and Iranian Mohammad Nabibakhsh. The trio has scored 191 raid points this season; a tally higher than all but two teams. While they lead the league in average raid points, they are second from bottom in average tackle points and that has been an area of concern this season.
In their three losses this season, the defence has averaged a meagre 7.15 tackle points. However, the roster does boast of some excellent defenders in Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal and Baldev Singh and, if the defence holds their own, Bengal Warriors are going to be a big challenge on the mat.
Just like China boasts of their Great Wall, @DabangDelhiKC
can boast of Ravinder Pahal - that's how solid he was in #DELvMUM!
Here's to The Hawk on being the Defender of the Match!
After enduring a slump in their home leg, which saw them fail to win any of their games, Tamil Thalaivas will be eager to return to winning ways against Bengal Warriors. The southerners are currently languishing in the bottom half of the standings and need a win to turn their season around.
They will take encouragement from their form on the road this year and will want skipper 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur to rise to the challenge alongside 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari - who is their leading raid point scorer (64) this season. V Ajith Kumar is another raider who has shown his quality in the side's last few games and will be keen to have an impact against Bengal Warriors as well.
In defence, Mohit Chhillar has gotten better with each passing game and is currently their leading tackle point scorer (27). He'll have support in Ran Singh and will also hope that Manjeet Chhillar returns to the mat after spending the last few matches on the sidelines.