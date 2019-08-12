Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans in Ahmedabd: Bengal, Telugu Tie 29-29

Event Highlights
After their maiden win of the Season 7 against Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday, Telugu Titans have no time to rest on their laurels as they take on Bengal Warriors. Bengal Warriors also won their previous encounter against U Mumba and, just like Telugu Titans, will be hoping to win their second game on the trot. This fixture has the unique distinction of being the most tied fixture in Pro Kabaddi history.
Bengal's K. Prapanjan puts in an empty raid.
Telugu's Armaan puts in an empty raid.
Maninder Singh again comes back empty-handed.
Farhad Milaghardan also does the same.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets tackled by Farhad Milaghardan in the DO OR RAID.
Armaan in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Baldev Singh but not before he gets a bonus point.
BENGAL WARRIORS 29-29 TELUGU TITANS
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Adarsh T.
K. Prapanjan puts in an empty raid and so does Suraj Desai.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh also puts in an empty raid and so does Suraj Desai.
K. Prapanjan gets a touch on C Arun in the DO OR DIE raid.
Siddharth Desai in his DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
BENGAL WARRIORS 28-27 TELUGU TITANS
Telugu's Suraj Desai gets a bonus.
Maninder Singh goes out of bounds. But so do two Telugu defenders.
Suraj Desai puts in an empty raid and so does K. Prapanjan.
Siddharth Desai gets tackle by Rinku Narwal.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets touches on Farhad Milaghardan and C. Arun.
Suraj Desai gets a bonus point and then gets tackled. Telugu are ALL OUT!
BENGAL WARRIORS 23-21 TELUGU TITANS
Bengal's K. Prapanjan gets takcled by Abozar Mighani.
Suraj Desai gets a touch on Baldev Singh. Bengal are ALL OUT!
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a touch on Farhad Milaghardan.
Siddharth Desai then gets takcled by Jeeva Kumar.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in an empty raid and so does Amit Kumar.
K. Prapanjan gets a touch on Vishal Bhardwaj.
Suraj Desai then puts in an empty raid.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh then gets tackled by C. Arun.
BENGAL WARRIORS 15-18 TELUGU TITANS
Telugu's Suraj Desai puts in an empty raid and so does Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
Suraj Desai again puts in another empty raid.
In the DO OR DIE raid K Prapanjan gets tackled by Amit Kumar.
Suraj Desai, in his DO OR DIE raid, gets a touch on Jeeva Kumar.
Bengal's Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid.
Siddharth Desai in his raid gets stopped by Mohammad Nabibakhsh. SUPER TACKLE!
Maninder Singh gets tackled by Farhad Milaghardan.
Suraj Desai gets back without a touch.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a touch on Amit Kumar.
Farhad Milaghardan comes back empty raid and so does Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
Suraj Desai in the DO OR DIE raid fails but 3 defenders of Bengal had stepped out of the lobby.
BENGAL WARRIORS 11-13 TELUGU TITANS
Telugu's Amit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a touch on Farhad Milaghardan.
Suraj Desai gets a touch on Rinku Narwal.
Maninder Singh gets a bonus point.
Amit Kumar puts in an empty raid and so does Maninder Singh.
Siddharth Desai puts in an empty raid and so does Maninder Singh.
In the DO OR DIE raid, Suraj Desai drags Baldev Singh across the half-line.
Maninder Singh in his DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Abozar Mighani.
Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Jeeva Kumar.
K. Prapanjan puts in an empty raid.
BENGAL WARRIORS 7-7 TELUGU TITANS
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets tackled by Amit Kumar.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Viraj Vishnu Landge.
K. Prapanjan gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Suraj Desai puts in an empty raid and so does Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
Suraj Desai again comes back empty-handed and so does Baldev Singh.
In the DO OR DIE raid, Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Baldev Singh. Baldev Singh registers 50 tackle points in PKL.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh in his own DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj.
BENGAL WARRIORS 3-5 TELUGU TITANS
Bengal Warriors win the toss and have selected to choose the side of the court.
In the first raid, Telugu's Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Rinku Narwal.
Bengal's Maninder Singh comes back empty-handed.
Siddharth Desai then puts in an emtpy raid.
Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a touch on Siddharth Desai.
Suraj Desai gets tackled by Baldev Singh.
BENGAL WARRIORS 2-1 TELUGU TITANS
Can K Prapanjan weave his magic around the Telugu Titans defence tonight? Bengal Warriors will be hoping that he does...
Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur K. Prapanjan ki raids par sandeh nahi karte. 😉

Relive Prapanjan's Super Raid from our last match.
Relive Prapanjan’s Super Raid from our last match.
How many points will he get today?#AamarWarriors #KOLvHYD #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/uz82jiwmsp
Telugu Titans Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Kamal Singh, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Palle Mallikarjun, Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda and Siddharth Desai
DEFENDERS: Abozar Mohajermighani, Aakash Dattu Arsul, Akash Choudhary, Manish, C. Arun, Krushna Madane and Vishal Bhardwaj
ALL-ROUNDERS: Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan
Bengal Warriors Squad:
RAIDERS: Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan, Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali, Rakesh Narwal, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat and Sukesh Hegde
DEFENDERS: Naveen Narwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Amit, Baldev Singh, Jeeva Kumar, Viraj Vishnu Landge, Adarsh T, Dharmendra Singh and Rinku Narwal
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amir Santosh Dhumal, Avinash A.R., Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Sourabh Tanaji Patil and Sunil Manik Dubile
Bengal Warriors are 7th on the PKL 2019 points table, with 17 points from 5 games, whereas, Telugu Titans are at the bottom, with 10 points from 7 games. See full table here
In head-to-head contests, Bengal Warriors have had the better of Telugu Titans, beating them on 8 occasions as opposed to just three loses.
Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans also hold the record of most ties in PKL, with 4.
Baar baar haan, bolo yaar haan, apni jeet ho, unki haar haan! 🎵🎶
In Match number 28 of Pro Kabaddi league season 7, Bengal Warriors face Telugu Titans. Both teams will look to continue their good work from their previous game. Who will come up on top?
In case you needed a reminder of what's in store tonight, here's one - Maninder Singh going up against Siddharth Baahubali Desai!

Watch #KOLvHYD, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar!
Watch #KOLvHYD, 7 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar! #IsseToughKuchNahi #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/S9ZPkMWlOw
Bengal Warriors take on Telugu Titans (Photo Credit: PKL)
Through five matches, Bengal Warriors have had wins and losses in alternate ones and will to break that sequence with a fourth victory of the season when they battle Telugu Titans. Their triumph over U Mumba wasn't as straight-forward as their earlier victories as they had to tussle till the very last raid to earn a slender two-point win. Their raiding unit has been outstanding so far this season and one, if not more, of skipper Maninder Singh, all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K. Prapanjan have stepped up in every game so far this season.
Right Corner Baldev Singh has emerged as a star for them this season and leads the team in tackle points with 21 in five outings. His ability to surprise unsuspecting raiders with a back hold has been a big source of his points this season and Bengal Warriors will be hopeful that he can continue making an impact for his side.
Rohit Baliyan and Maninder were their superb selves, but check out who made top of the list for the best raids of the week!
Check out the top 10 raids of Week 2 here: https://t.co/sftoDhP3ER & keep watching #VIVOProKabaddi on Star Sports & Hotstar!
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 6, 2019
Telugu Titans finally managed to score their first victory in Season 7 as they beat Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday thanks to a stellar defensive performance, particularly from Vishal Bhardwaj who was the joint-top scorer of the team alongside Siddharth Desai with seven points. Their defensive unit has been outstanding in a couple of outings so far and their performance against UP Yoddha, where they allowed the opposition just five raid points, was a feather in the caps of the team and coach Gholamreza Mazandarani.
The defence will have to be on top of their game if they are to stop Bengal Warriors' raiding trio of Maninder, Nabibakhsh and Prapanjan. Siddharth 'Baahubali' Desai's return to form has been a big factor in the upward trajectory of Telugu Titans' season over the last three matches and the team will be hopeful that the mercurial raider - and his brother Suraj Desai - will continue to keep providing points aplenty in the upcoming fixture.
