Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba in Kolkata: Bengal Beat Mumbai 29-26

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors beat U Mumba 29-26 in the second game of matchday 44 at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. In the first game of the night, Haryana Steelers faced Jaipur Pink Panthers at the same venue.
Home side Bengal Warriors will host U Mumba in the penultimate game of their home leg. While Bengal Warriors won a last-gasp thriller against Puneri Paltan on Sunday, U Mumba too played out a convincing victory against Telugu Titans after a strong defensive display.
Sep 11, 2019 9:42 pm (IST)
Bengal's Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid.
Mumbai's Sandeep Narwal gets tackled by Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
Sukesh Hegde in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Fazel Atrachali.
Arjun Deshwal puts in an empty raid.
Maninder Singh comes back empty-handed.
Arjun Deshwal gets a bonus point.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in an empty raid.
Arjun Deshwal again gets a bonus point.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Fazel Atrachali.
Arjun Deshwal gets a touch on Jeeva Singh.
Maninder Singh gets tackled by Sndeep Narwal.
Arjun Deshwal gets tackled by Rinku Narwal. SUPER TACKLE!
Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba in the second game of the night at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.
Bengal Warriors face U Mumba in Kolkata (Photo Credit: PKL)
Bengal Warriors have enjoyed a tremendous campaign thus far and currently occupy the second spot in the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings. They have enjoyed a good home leg so far and have scored eight of a possible 10 points and will look to continue their good run in front of the home crowd in Kolkata.
Skipper Maninder Singh has been the team's most successful raider with 114 raid points while raider K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh have contributed immensely, with 86 and 58 raid points respectively. Bengal Warriors' raiding unit have managed, a league-leading, 10 Super Raids this season, a testament to their ability to turn the game on its head in a single raid. That was on full display in their past outing when Nabibakhsh wiped out Puneri Paltan with a five-point raid in the final minute to earn a victory for his side.
The defence, led by Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal, has an astute look to it, with the likes of Jeeva Kumar, Mayur Shivtarkar and Adarsh. T providing some much-needed support to the corner duo. With talent and experience across the board, Bengal Warriors are among the finer sides and the league and they will try to showcase that against a defensively sturdy U Mumba outfit.
U Mumba's run this season has been a little inconsistent, but now having gone with three straight matches without a loss could indicate towards a strong second half of the campaign. While none of their raiders features in the top ten in the season's overall raid points tally, they have been clicking as a unit and Arjun Deshwal's near-Super 10 effort in the last match against Telugu Titans is an example of that.
Abhishek Singh remains as the lead raider for the outfit, the only one from U Mumba in the top 20 in the raid points charts this season, but he will look to the strong defence to back him up. Captain Fazel Atrachali is the third-best defender in this edition of the league and has been astutely supported by all-rounder Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh.
U Mumba, as Atrachali pointed out after their last match, have been able to strike a balance in their raiding and defensive units, and that could just be the key to make their way towards the top of the standings.