Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba in Patna: Bengal Beats Mumbai 32-30

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengal Warriors beats U Mumba 32-30 in the first match of matchday 17 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Friday. Patna Pirates face UP Yoddha in the second match of the day at the same venue
The penultimate game of the Patna leg will see Bengal Warriors take on U Mumba with both teams having won half their fixtures so far. Both teams will also be keen on adding another win to their name before the upcoming leg in Ahmedabad.
Aug 9, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)
BENGAL WARRIORS 32-30 U MUMBA
Bengal's Maninder Singh puts in an empty raid and so does Arjun Deshwal.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh also puts in an empty raid.
Mumbai's Athul MS gets a touch on Baldev Singh.
Maninder Singh in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Sandeep Narwal.
Arjun Deshwal gets tackled by Jeeva Kumar.
Aug 9, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)
BENGAL WARRIORS 31-28 U MUMBA
Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets rid of Fazel Atrachali.
Dong Geon Lee puts in an empty raid.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a touch on Surinder Singh.
Dong Geon Lee gets tackled and Mumbai are ALL OUT!
Aug 9, 2019 8:20 pm (IST)
BENGAL WARRIORS 26-27 U MUMBA
Mumbai's Rohit Baliyan gets tackled by Baldev Singh.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh then puts in an empty raid and so does Sandeep Narwal.
Maninder Singh powers Sandeep Narwal to his own half.
Arjun Deshwal is tackled by Baldev Singh, who completes his HIGH 5!
Aug 9, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)
BENGAL WARRIORS 23-27 U MUMBA
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a touch on Surinder Singh.
Rohit Baliyan puts in an empty raid and so does Maninder Singh.
Arjun Deshwal again puts in an empty raid and K. Prapanjan comes back with a bonus.
Ajinkya Kapre is tackled by Jeeva Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid.
Maninder Singh then gets taken out by Rohit Baliyan.
Aug 9, 2019 8:11 pm (IST)
BENGAL WARRIORS 20-26 U MUMBA
Bengal's Maninder Singh gets a touch on Surinder Singh.
Ajinkya Kapre comes back empty-handed and so does K. Prapanjan.
Arjun Deshwal gets touches on Jeeva Kumar, Rinku Narwal.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in an empty raid and so does Ajinkya Kapre.
K. Prapanjan gets tackled in the DO OR DIE raid and then Arjun Deshwal comes back with a touch.
Arjun Deshwal cleans house and comepletes his SUPER 10! Bengal are ALL OUT!
Aug 9, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)
BENGAL WARRIORS 18-17 U MUMBA
Mumbai's Rohit Baliyan puts in an empty raid.
Then Bengal's K. Prapanjan gets SUPER TACKLE! Fazel Atrachali, Surinder Singh, Young Chang Ko are out!
Arjun Deshwal again puts in an empty raid.
Mohammad Nabibakhsh gets a touch on Arjun Deshwal.
Rohit Baliyan in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Baldev Singh. Mumbai are ALL OUT!
Aug 9, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)
Aug 9, 2019 7:54 pm (IST)
BENGAL WARRIORS 11-16 U MUMBA
Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh steps out in the lobby.
Sandeep Narwal and then K. Prapanjan put in empty raids.
Arjun Deshwal gets a touch on Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali.
Maninder Singh comes back with a bonus point.
Arjun Deshwal then puts in an empty raid and so does K. Prapanjan.
Ajinkya Kapre gets tackled by K. Prapanjan.
Maninder Singh then gets pulverised by Sandeep Narwal.
Arjun Deshwal puts in an empty raid.
K. Prapanjan gets a touch on Sandeep Narwal.
Rohit Baliyan outs in an empty raid.
Aug 9, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)
BENGAL WARRIORS 8-13 U MUMBA
Mumbai's Rohit Baliyan puts in an empty raid.
K. Prapanjan gets tackled by Sandeep Narwal.
Another empty raid from Arjun Deshwal.
Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhshgets a touch on Surinder Singh.
Vinoth Kumar is tackled by Baldev Singh in the DO OR DIE raid.
Maninder Singh comes back empty-handed.
Rohit Baliyan gets tackled by Baldev Singh.
Aug 9, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
BENGAL WARRIORS 5-12 U MUMBA
Bengal's Mohammad Nabibakhsh puts in an empty raid.
Arjun Deshwal in the DO OR DIE gets a touch on Rinku Narwal.
Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali and Sandeep Narwal put in empty raids.
Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali then gets tackled by Surinder Singh in the DO OR DIE raid.
Arjun Deshwal gets a touch on Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
Rakesh Narwal gets a touch on Vinoth Kumar.
Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal gets a touch on Baldev Singh.
Rakesh Narwal is tackled by Fazel Atrachali and Bengal are ALL OUT!
Aug 9, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)
BENGAL WARRIORS 2-5 U MUMBA
Mumbai's Rohit Baliyan puts in an empty raid.
Maninder Singh also comes back empty-handed.
Vinoth Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid for Mumbai, gets tackled by Jeeva Kumar.
Then, Maninder Singh is lifted off the mat by Sandeep Narwal and he fails in the raid.
Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal puts in an empty raid.
K. Prapanjan then is takcled by Fazel Atrachali.
Vinoth Kumar again puts in an empty raid.
Aug 9, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)
BENGAL WARRIORS 1-2 U MUMBA
U Mumba win the toss and select the choice of court
Bengal's Maninder Singh fails in the first raid as Surinder Singh tackles him.
Mumbai's Arjun Deshwal gets a touch on Mohammad Nabibakhsh.
K. Prapanjan comes back without a point and so does Vinoth Kumar of Mumbai.
K. Prapanjan then manages a touch on Surinder Singh.
Aug 9, 2019 7:19 pm (IST)
Can U Mumba's defence stall the attacking force that is Bengal Warriors? Live action not far away now.
Bengal Warriors face U Mumba in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)
Bengal Warriors started the season in style and currently have the best score difference in the league. Skipper Maninder Singh has led the team by example and is averaging 10 raid points per game. He has been ably supported in offence by Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K. Prapanjan, who have both scored 24 raid points in four appearances.
In defence, Right Corner Baldev Singh has been in terrific form, scoring 16 tackle points in four appearances. His partner on the opposite flank, Rinku Narwal, has also notched up 11 tackle points so far, providing strong support to the defensive unit with timely assists as well. If Bengal Warriors manage to close out this game without giving away too many points late in the match, they could add another victory to their record.
After victory in their opening fixture, U Mumba slipped to defeats in their two subsequent matches and delivered a stellar performance to get back to winning ways against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Abhishek Singh has scored 35 raid points in his six appearances so far, leading the team in scoring. However, the star performer has been Right Cover Surinder Singh, who leads the team in tackle points with 20.
His season highlight was his four-point raid against Gujarat Fortunegiants that turned the tide of the contest in U Mumba's favour late in the second half. With the youngsters performing at a good level and the team boasting of stalwarts like Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal, U Mumba are a dangerous outfit that can beat any team in Pro Kabaddi on their day.