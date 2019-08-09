Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba in Patna: Bengal Beats Mumbai 32-30

They dash, dive and they tackle all that comes their way, just to get the team over the line. Want to watch the embodiment of #IsseToughKuchNahi in LIVE action? 🤨 Just tune in to #KOLvMUM , tonight from 7 PM, on Star Sports and Hotstar! #VIVOProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/ftSjZrCgQo



THE ANKLE HOLD: Tough to master, tougher to go past! After all, #IsseToughKuchNahi! 💪

But here's a little tip from those who know it best ⬇️



Watch this to know the tricks of the trade, and tune in to #VIVOProKabaddi at 7 PM on Star Sports & Hotstar to watch it LIVE. pic.twitter.com/9RtAmfGCka



— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 9, 2019

Bengal Warriors started the season in style and currently have the best score difference in the league. Skipper Maninder Singh has led the team by example and is averaging 10 raid points per game. He has been ably supported in offence by Mohammad Nabibakhsh and K. Prapanjan, who have both scored 24 raid points in four appearances.In defence, Right Corner Baldev Singh has been in terrific form, scoring 16 tackle points in four appearances. His partner on the opposite flank, Rinku Narwal, has also notched up 11 tackle points so far, providing strong support to the defensive unit with timely assists as well. If Bengal Warriors manage to close out this game without giving away too many points late in the match, they could add another victory to their record.After victory in their opening fixture, U Mumba slipped to defeats in their two subsequent matches and delivered a stellar performance to get back to winning ways against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Abhishek Singh has scored 35 raid points in his six appearances so far, leading the team in scoring. However, the star performer has been Right Cover Surinder Singh, who leads the team in tackle points with 20.His season highlight was his four-point raid against Gujarat Fortunegiants that turned the tide of the contest in U Mumba's favour late in the second half. With the youngsters performing at a good level and the team boasting of stalwarts like Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal, U Mumba are a dangerous outfit that can beat any team in Pro Kabaddi on their day.