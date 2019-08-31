LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Bengaluru: Gujarat Beat Bengaluru 32-23

August 31, 2019, 8:46 PM IST
Event Highlights

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live blog. Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Bengaluru Bulls 32-23 in the first game of matchday 35 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. In the second game of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on U Mumba at the same venue.

Bengaluru Bulls begin their home leg in Pro Kabaddi season 7 by welcoming Gujarat Fortunegiants to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The defending champions are currently fifth in the standings and can rise to third spot with a win over Gujarat Fortunegiants on Saturday. Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, have won just one of their last eight outings, but they'll take heart from the fact that they've already beaten Bengaluru Bulls once this season.
Aug 31, 2019 8:35 pm (IST)

Bengaluru's Sumit Singh puts in an empty raid.

Gujarat's More GB gets a touch on Mahender Singh in the DO OR DIE raid.

Sumit Singh gets a touch on Rohit Gulia in the DO OR DIE raid.

More GB comes back without a point and so does Pawan Sehrawat.

More GB comes puts in an empty raid and so does Mohit Sehrawat.

More G B gets tackled by Amit Sheoranin the DO OR DIE raid.

Pawan Sehrawat in the DO R DIE raid gets tackled by Sunil Kumar.

Sachin puts in an empty raid and so does Rohit Kumar.

Sachin again put in empty raids and so does Rohit Kumar.

Sachin gets touches on Saurabh Nandal, Rohit Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid.

Sumit Kumar gets a bonus point in the DO OR DIE raid.

Rohit Gulia puts in an empty raid.

Sumit Singh gets tackled by More GB.

Rohit Gulia and Mohit Sehrawat put in empty raids. 

Sachin gets a touch on Mohit Sehrawat in the DO OR DIE raid.

Amit Sheoran gets tackled by Sunil Kumar. Benglauru are ALL OUT!!

BENGALURU BULLS 23-32 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 

Aug 31, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

Gujarat's Sachin gets tackledby Saurabh Nandal in the DO OR DIE raid. SUPER TACKLE!

Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets a point as Ankit stepped into the lobby.

Rohit Gulia puts in an empty raid.

Rohit Kumar too puts in an empty raid. 

More GB comes back without a point. 

Rohit Kumar again puts in an empty raid

Rohit Gulia gets tackled by Mahender Singh in the DO R DIE raid.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by More GB.

Sachin puts in an empty raid and so does Rohit Kumar.

More G Band then again Rohit Kumar put in empty raids.

Sachin gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal in the DO OR DIE raid.

Rohit Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Sunil Kumar.

BENGALURU BULLS 20-23 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 

Aug 31, 2019 8:08 pm (IST)

Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point.

Gujarat's Sachin also puts in an empty raid.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Sumit.

Rohit Gulia also puts in an empty raid.

Banty fails in his raid

Rohit Gulia gets tackled by Mahender Singh in the DO OR DIE raid. SUPER TACKLE!

Mohit Sehrawat puts in an empty raid and so does Sachin.

Mohit Sehrawat puts in an empty raid and so does More GB .

BENGALURU BULLS 15-20 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Aug 31, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.

Gujarat's Sachin puts in an empty raid.

Rohit Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Parvesh Bhainswal.

Sachin puts in an empty raid.

Mohit Sehrawat also puts in an empty raid.

Rohit Gulia gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal in the DO OR DIE raid. HIGH 5!  

BENGALURU BULLS 12-18 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 

Aug 31, 2019 7:52 pm (IST)

Bengaluru's Sumit Singh is tackled by Parvesh Bhainswal. Bengaluru are ALL OUT!

Gujarat's More G B puts in an empty raid.

Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Sumit.

Sachin puts in an empty raid.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Parvesh Bhainswal.

Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Amit Sheoran in the DO OR DIE raid. 

Banty puts in an empty raid.

More GB gets a touch on Mahender Singh.

BENGALURU BULLS 11-17 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Aug 31, 2019 7:48 pm (IST)

Gujarat's More G B puts in an empty raid.

Bengaluru's Mohit Sehrawat also puts in an empty raid.

Sachin gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal. SUPER TACKLE!

Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Sunil Kumar.

Rohit Gulia puts in an empty raid.

Pawan Sehrawat too puts in an empty raid.

More G B gets two points as Mohit Sehrawat and Amit Sheoran stepped out of bounds.

Pawan Sehrawat again puts in another empty raid and so does Rohit Gulia.

Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Ankit in the DO OR DIE raid.

Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Mahender Singh.

BENGALURU BULLS 9-11 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Aug 31, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

Gujarat's More G B gets touches on Mahender Singh, Pawan Sehrawat.

Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets a bonus point.

Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.

Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.

Rohit Gulia gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal.

Banty puts in an empty raid.

Sahin gets a touch on Banty.

Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Sunil Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid.

BENGALURU BULLS 4-2 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 

Aug 31, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls win the toss & select the choice of court

Gujarat's Sachin gets a bonus point but is tackled by Saurabh Nandal.

Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Sunil Kumar.

Rohit Gulia gets a touch on Mahender Singh.

Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Rohit Gulia. 

Sahin gets back without a point.

Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Ankit. 

BENGALURU BULLS 4-2 GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS

Aug 31, 2019 7:11 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants Squad:
RAIDERS: Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, Gurvinder Singh, Harmanjit Singh, Lalit Chaudhary, More GB, Sachin Tanwar and Sonu Jaglan

DEFENDERS: Sunil Kumar, Amit Kharb, Ankit, Parvesh Bhainswal, Sonu Gahlawat, Sumit Malik and Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi

Aug 31, 2019 6:59 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls Squad:
RAIDERS: Rohit Kumar, Banty, Lal Mohar Yadav, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sumit Singh and Vinod Kumar

DEFENDERS: Mohit Sehrawat, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vijay Kumar, Mahender Singh, Aman, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal, Ajay, Amit Sheoran and Ankit

ALL-ROUNDERS: Ashish Kumar and Sanjay Shrestha

Aug 31, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants Form -

Played: 11

Won: 4

Tied: 0

Lost: 7

Win rate: 36.36%

Best Raider: Rohit Gulia

Best Defender: Sunil Kumar

Aug 31, 2019 6:45 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls Form -

Played: 11

Won: 6

Tied: 0

Lost: 5

Win rate: 54.55%

Best Raider: Pawan Sehrawat

Best Defender: Mahender Singh

Aug 31, 2019 6:33 pm (IST)

In head-to-head contests, Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants have 2 games each, while one game between the two has ended in a tie.

Aug 31, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)

The travelling caravan of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 takes us to Bengaluru, where the Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Fortunegiants at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants in Bengaluru: Gujarat Beat Bengaluru 32-23
Bengaluru Bulls face Gujarat Fortunegiants in Bengaluru (Photo Credit: PKL)

After getting the better of Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last match, Bengaluru Bulls will fancy their chances against a beleaguered Gujarat Fortunegiants outfit. Skipper Rohit Kumar returned to form with a 13-raid points effort in Bengaluru Bulls' last outing and he'll want to continue his fine form against the two-time finalists.

Rohit in tandem with Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat offer a big challenge to any opposition defence and with both stars now in top form; Gujarat Fortunegiants' defence must be at their very best to even think about taking some points from the contest.

In defence, Mahender Singh has been Bengaluru Bulls' leader for most of the season as shown in their last game, which saw him score six raid points. He along with Mohit Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal and Amit Sheoran make for a formidable defence to penetrate for any opposition side.

Gujarat Fortunegiants, meanwhile, lost their previous outing against Haryana Steelers and they must turn around their recent run of results soon, if they're still hoping to make the playoffs. The two-time finalists have won just four matches so far with three of those victories coming in their opening three games of the season.

It is imperative for Gujarat Fortunegiants to end their slump against Bengaluru Bulls to keep their qualification hopes alive and a win over the defending champions once already this season can only be good for their confidence. However, they'll need both their offence and defence to return to their best for that to happen again. Their usually tight defence has been a bit loose this year, which is something captain Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal and Ruturaj Koravi need to correct at the earliest.

Gujarat Fortunegiants' offence hasn't been at their best either with all-rounder Rohit Gulia as their leading raid points scorer. While Gulia's performances are encouraging, the all-rounder can't do it all himself and will require more support from the likes of More GB, Sonu and Abolfazl Maghsodlou in attack.
