Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Match at Hyderabad: Gujarat Beat Bengaluru 42-24
News18.com | July 21, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live blog. Gujarat Fortunegiants are leading Bengaluru Bulls 21-10 at the end of the first half. On the second, though Gujarat took thing up one gear as they finished the match 42-24 against Benglauru in the first match of the second day of the Pro Kabaddi league (PKL) season 7 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Follow tonight's match bettwen Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas here.
It will be a repeat of the last season's Pro Kabaddi 6 final, as the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will take on runners-up Gujarat Fortunegiants. Bengaluru Bulls were in action in the first day of the season as well, defeating 3-time champions Patna Pirates 34-32.
Jul 21, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)
Revenge was best served cold for Gujarat Fortunegiants as they out-class Bengaluru Bulls in their first match of the season.
Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in Hyderabad (Photo Credit: PKL)
Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat, who was last season's MVP, was in top form yet again, as he scored nine raid points against Patna Pirates, and will be hoping to continue his run. Sehrawat will be confident going into the match against Gujarat, considering he scored 22 raid points against the same opponents the last time he faced them.
In defence, Bengaluru Bulls will look to replicate their showing from the last match too, as they accounted for a total of 15 points. Amit Sheoran starred with an impressive tackle strike rate of 83.33 per cent.
Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, will hope to start the season with a bang. Young Sunil Kumar will be leading the side yet again and Iranian raider Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali and Do-or-Die specialist More GB have been added to the mix to complement their already successful raiding duo of Sachin Tanwar and Rohit Gulia.
Bengaluru Bulls came out on top during the decider last time, but Gujarat Fortunegiants will be looking to turn the tables on Sunday to get their Season 7 campaign up and running.
In defence, captain Sunil Kumar, along with Parvesh Bhainswal and Ruturaj Koravi, will try to make sure that coach Manpreet Singh and Gujarat Fortunegiants begin their campaign with a win.