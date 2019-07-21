LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Match at Hyderabad: Gujarat Beat Bengaluru 42-24

News18.com | July 21, 2019, 8:33 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live blog. Gujarat Fortunegiants are leading Bengaluru Bulls 21-10 at the end of the first half. On the second, though Gujarat took thing up one gear as they finished the match 42-24 against Benglauru in the first match of the second day of the Pro Kabaddi league (PKL) season 7 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday. Follow tonight's match bettwen Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas here.

It will be a repeat of the last season's Pro Kabaddi 6 final, as the defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will take on runners-up Gujarat Fortunegiants. Bengaluru Bulls were in action in the first day of the season as well, defeating 3-time champions Patna Pirates 34-32.
Jul 21, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

Revenge was best served cold for Gujarat Fortunegiants as they out-class Bengaluru Bulls in their first match of the season. 

FULL-TIME: GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 42-24 BENGALURU BULLS

Jul 21, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants are the first team to break the 40-point mark this season.  Work to do for Bengaluru Bulls. 

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 40-21 BENGALURU BULLS

Jul 21, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants are running away with this one against Bengaluru Bulls. 

The season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League is surely one of the toughest seasons so far. 

Jul 21, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

Another All Out for Bengaluru Bulls. For Gujarat Fortunegiants it is 'revenge served cold'. 

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 37-21 BENGALURU BULLS

Jul 21, 2019 8:14 pm (IST)

This encounter is going down to the wire. These two were finalists last year. But which side's players will be answered tonight?

Jul 21, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

Gujarat will be trembling in their shoes. Can Bengaluru do it two nights in a row? 

Raider Rohit Kumar gets Sumit. Sachin returns empty-handed. 

Will the choice of defending the lead work out.. or will Bengaluru fail in their attempt of another comeback.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 29-20 BENGALURU BULLS

Jul 21, 2019 8:06 pm (IST)

Pawan Sehrawat gets a SUPER RAID!!! 

He dismisses Sumit, Ankit and Sunil Kumar. Bengaluru Bulls is getting back in the game. 

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 24-14 BENGALURU BULLS

Jul 21, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)

Gujarat is controlling the pace of the game. Bengaluru needs to work hard for them to have a comeback.

Sachin gets Mahender Singh out in the do-or-die raid. Sumit Singh also does the same. 

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 24-12 BENGALURU BULLS

Jul 21, 2019 7:56 pm (IST)

Are Gujarat Fortunegiants running away with this one... remember Bengaluru Bulls did a 'Houdini Act' last evening too!!

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 21-10 BENGALURU BULLS

Jul 21, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)

Bengaluru is not having the most ideal of games. Gujarat  have been all over them so far in the match.

Second all out of the game. 

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 20-10 BENGALURU BULLS

Jul 21, 2019 7:49 pm (IST)

Rohit Gulia fails in his do-or-die for Gujarat but Bengaluru has a lot of ground to make up.

Sachin and Rohit Kumar for Gujarat and Bengaluru fail in their respective following raids.

Sumit gets a  Green card

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 14-8 BENGALURU BULLS

Jul 21, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

Sumit Singh failed in his do-or-die for Bengaluru and as he was the last man, the Bulls are all out. Gujarat on top again. 

In the previous do-or-die raid, Sachin was unsuccessful.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 11-6 BENGALURU BULLS

Jul 21, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)

Pawan Serawat fails in the do-or-die for Bengaluru as he tackled to the ground by Sachin. 

In the previous do-or-die raid, Sachin was unsuccessful.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 8-5 BENGALURU BULLS 

Jul 21, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

Benglauru is making a comeback as Pawan Serawat makes a superb raid. Gujarat wil not be liking this. They had the lead just some time back.

In a do-or-die raid, Rohit Gulia failed. 

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 4-4 BENGALURU BULLS 

Jul 21, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)

Rohit Kumar is unsuccessful in the very first raid of the match. Bengaluru Bull's will be immense pressure after both their first two raids. 

In a do-or-die raid and Sumit fails to get back. 

Gujarat on a roll as they Bengaluru hare losing players left, right and center.

GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS 3-0 BENGALURU BULLS 

Jul 21, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants have won the Toss and have opted to chose the side of the court. 
Saurabh Nandal makes his debut in PKL.

Jul 21, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)

Squads of  Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants -

Bengaluru Bulls: Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Ashish Kumar, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Banty, Mahender Singh, Vijay Kumar, Sanjay, Lal Mohar Yadav, Sandeep, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vinod Kumar, Aman

Gujarat Fortunegiants: Sachin Tanwar, Sunil Kumar, Lalit Chaudhary, Rohit Gulia, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rituraj Koravi, Vinod Kumar, GB More, Amit Kharb, Abolfazl Maghsoudloumahali, Mohammad Shazid Hossain, Pankaj, Gurvinder Singh, Sonu, Abhishek, Sonu Gahlawat

Jul 21, 2019 6:51 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls, who are the defending champions, piped Patna Pirates 34-32 in their campaign opener in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Jul 21, 2019 6:46 pm (IST)

Bengaluru Bulls and Gujarat Fortunegiants head-to-head record: Bengaluru Bulls 2 - 1 Gujarat Fortunegiants. 1 Tie.

Jul 21, 2019 6:26 pm (IST)

In a repeat of last season's finale, Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first game of the second day of season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League

This is surely going to be a cracker of a game!

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Match at Hyderabad: Gujarat Beat Bengaluru 42-24
Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in Hyderabad (Photo Credit: PKL)

Pawan 'Hi-Flyer' Sehrawat, who was last season's MVP, was in top form yet again, as he scored nine raid points against Patna Pirates, and will be hoping to continue his run. Sehrawat will be confident going into the match against Gujarat, considering he scored 22 raid points against the same opponents the last time he faced them.

In defence, Bengaluru Bulls will look to replicate their showing from the last match too, as they accounted for a total of 15 points. Amit Sheoran starred with an impressive tackle strike rate of 83.33 per cent.



Gujarat Fortunegiants, on the other hand, will hope to start the season with a bang. Young Sunil Kumar will be leading the side yet again and Iranian raider Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali and Do-or-Die specialist More GB have been added to the mix to complement their already successful raiding duo of Sachin Tanwar and Rohit Gulia.

Bengaluru Bulls came out on top during the decider last time, but Gujarat Fortunegiants will be looking to turn the tables on Sunday to get their Season 7 campaign up and running.

In defence, captain Sunil Kumar, along with Parvesh Bhainswal and Ruturaj Koravi, will try to make sure that coach Manpreet Singh and Gujarat Fortunegiants begin their campaign with a win.
