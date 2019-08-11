Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers in Ahmedabad: Haryana Beat Bengaluru

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers through News18 Sports' live blog. Haryana Steelers beat Bengaluru Bulls 33-30 in the first game of matchday 19 at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The second match of the day will be played between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Telugu Titans at the same venue.
Haryana Steelers stole the show towards the end by condemning Pawan Sehrawat and Rohit Kumar to the bench towards the end and then playing tactically a brilliant game to beat Bengaluru. Vikas Kandola was the man in form for Haryana as he picked up 11 raid points, including two in the last raid of the match. Pawan Sehrawat raided and tackled with equal intensity but could not take his team to victory.
#DhaakadToli padi Bulls pe bhaari as the Steelers beat the defending champions 33-30!
What an epic victory for Haryana Steelers! They have stole the show in the dying moments to snatch this victory and Vikas Kandola has been the big man with 11 raid points as he took out Saurabh Nandal and Mohit Sehrawat in the last raid of the match to give Haryana a victory by not just a point but three. Haryana have stormed back and how!
Pawan Sehrawat goes for a raid with 30 seconds on the clock and is tackled down by Dharmaraj. Vinay goes for a raid and takes out Mahender Singh. Haryana have a two-point lead.
Bengaluru Bulls 30-31 Haryana Steelers
Aug 11, 2019 8:31 pm (IST)
Pawan Sehrawat comes on the mat and immediately tackles down Vikas Kandola, this is massive as the scores are back to level with a minute to go.
Bengaluru Bulls 29-29 Haryana Steelers
Aug 11, 2019 8:30 pm (IST)
Vikas Kandola goes for a do-or-die raid for Haryana and Amit Sheoran makes a mistake and Haryana gain a two-point lead.
Next raid, Mohit Sehrawat goes for a Bengaluru do-or-die raid and gets a touch point against Kuldeep Singh and revives Pawan Sehrawat. Pawan's revival was crucial for Bengaluru but Haryana still have a slender advantage.
A smart raid from Vinay as he gets a touch point on Ashish Sangwan to reduce the two-point gap between Bengaluru and Haryana. Pawan Sehrawat goes for a do-or-die raid next and is pushed off the mat. Scores are back level.
Bengaluru Bulls 21-21 Haryana Steelers
Aug 11, 2019 8:03 pm (IST)
A mistake from Naveen as he accesses the lobby without getting a touch point and Bengaluru Bulls get a gift of a point. Next raid, Pawan Sehrawat for a raid and gets a toe touch on Kuldeep Singh.
Bengaluru Bulls 20-18 Haryana Steelers
Aug 11, 2019 8:01 pm (IST)
Scores are level! Vikas Kandola picks up a bonus point in the first raid of the second half and brings Haryana Steelers level with Bengaluru Bulls.
Next raid, Rohit Kumar is tackled down by Kuldeep Singh. Haryana lead for the first time in the match.
Bengaluru Bulls 17-18 Haryana Steelers
Aug 11, 2019 7:53 pm (IST)
That's a brilliant comeback from Haryana Steelers! They have inflicted an all-out on Bengaluru Bulls to pick up three points right at the death of the first half and this match has become extremely interesting.
Here are the standings for the Pro Kabaddi League season 7 so far. While Bengaluru Bulls are placed fourth on the table, Haryana Steelers reel at the 10th spot, having won only two of their five matches.
Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers take on each other on matchday 19. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Bengaluru Bulls took the mat at the back of three straight wins while Haryana Steelers were coming of a morale boosting win against Patna Pirates. While Bengaluru were the team in form, Haryana's defence stood up in their previous match against Patna and they had another good evening. With the win, Haryana Steelers now lead 2-1 in their head-to-head record against Bengaluru Bulls.
Rohit Kumar got a Super 10 for Bengaluru in 17 attempts while he was also their best defender with two tackle points. For Haryana, Vikas Kandola was the best raider with 11 points and Vikas Kale was the top defender with six tackle points.