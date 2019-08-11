Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers in Ahmedabad: Haryana Beat Bengaluru

Aug 11, 2019 8:24 pm (IST)

Naveen gets an unsuccessful raid but Rohit Kumar also moves out of the lobby along with him and both teams get a point each. Bengaluru review but lose it.

Next raid, Sumit Singh goes for a raid for Bengaluru and Vikas Kale tackles him down. Haryana get the edge.

Bengaluru Bulls 27-28 Haryana Steelers