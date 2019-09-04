Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru ulls vs Patna Pirates in Bengaluru: Bengaluru Beat Patna 40-39

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengaluru Bulls beats Patna Pirates 40-39 in the second game of matchday 38 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. In the first game of the night, Jaipur Pink Panthers faced Dabang Delhi at the same venue.
A heavyweight raiding duel is in the offing on Wednesday as Patna Pirates visit Bengaluru to take on the home side Bengaluru Bulls. The match will pit 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat against the 'Record-Breaker' Pardeep Narwal in what promises to be a tantalising duel. While Bengaluru Bulls are looking to become just the third team to win multiple games during their home leg in Season 7, Patna Pirates will be hoping for a positive result to kickstart their campaign.
Read More
Sep 4, 2019 9:57 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Ajay. Patna are ALL OUT!
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets point as Hadi Oshtorak stepped out of bounds.
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Mahender Singh. HIGH 5!
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou.
Monu comes back empty-handed.
Pawan Sehrawat too puts in an empty raid.
Amit Kumar gets a touch on Mahender Singh.
Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on Jaideep, Neeraj Kumar. Pawan Sehrawat completes 500 raid points in PKL.
Monu gets tackled by Rohit Kumar.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.
Amit Kumar gets a touch on Ajay.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
BENGALURU BULLS 40-39 PATNA PIRATES
Sep 4, 2019 9:45 pm (IST)
Patna's Hadi Oshtorak puts in an empty raid.
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.
Amit Kumar gets a bonus and a touches on Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh.
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Monu.
Pardeep Narwal gets a bonus point. SUPER 10!
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Jaideep.
Pardeep Narwal gets a bonus point and a touch on Ajay. Pardeep Narwal is the first player in PKL history to register 50 SUPER 10s.
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Vikas Jaglan.
Pardeep Narwal gets a bonus and a touch on Rohit Kumar.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou.
BENGALURU BULLS 30-37 PATNA PIRATES
Sep 4, 2019 9:34 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Bengaluru's Mohit Sehrawat also puts in an empty raid.
Hadi Oshtorak and Mohit Sehrawat put in empty raids.
Pardeep Narwal in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Mahender Singh. SUPER TACKLE!
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Vikas Jaglan in the DO OR DIe raid.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in another empty raid and so does Rohit Kumar.
Hadi Oshtorak gets back empty-handed and so does Rohit Kumar again.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Mahender Singh.
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Neeraj Kumartackled by Hadi Oshtorak in the DO OR DIE raid.
BENGALURU BULLS 25-29 PATNA PIRATES
Sep 4, 2019 9:27 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Sumit Singh gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
Patna's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Hadi Oshtorak. SUPER TACKLE!
Pardeep Narwal and Sumit Singh put in empty raids.
Pardeep Narwal in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Hadi Oshtorak. SUPER TACKLE!
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in another empty raid and so does Sumit Singh.
Monu gets nack empty-handed and so does Sumit Singh again.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.
Sumit Singh gets tackled by Hadi Oshtorak. SUPER TACKLE! HIGH 5!
Monu gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal. SUPER TACKLE!
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar.
BENGALURU BULLS 20-29 PATNA PIRATES
Sep 4, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)
Patna's Monu puts in an empty raid.
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Hadi Oshtorak.
Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Mahender Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Rohit Kumar, Amit Sheoran. SUPER RAID!
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point.
Pardeep Narwal too puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus and then a touch on Hadi Oshtorak. SUPER 10!
Pardeep Narwal in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Saurabh Nandal.
Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on Monu, Jawahar.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a bonus.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou. SUPER TACKLE!
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar. SUPER TACKLE!
Vikas Jaglan puts in an empty raid.
BENGALURU BULLS 16-22 PATNA PIRATES
Sep 4, 2019 9:05 pm (IST)
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.
Bengaluru's Mohit Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Amit Sheoran. SUPER TACKLE!
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid and so does Monu.
Rohit Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Mohit Sehrawat also puts in an empty raid.
Pardeep Narwal in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.
Mohit Sehrawat gets back without a point.
Pardeep Narwal get touches on Mohit Sehrawat, Mahender Singh. Bengaluru are ALL OUT!
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Jawahar in the DO OR DIE raid.
BENGALURU BULLS 8-13 PATNA PIRATES
Sep 4, 2019 9:00 pm (IST)
Patna's Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou puts in an empty raid.
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Jawahar.
Monu again puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Monu.
Pardeep Narwal gets tackled by Mahender Singh in the DO OR DIE raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Jawahar.
Monu comes back empty-handed.
Sumit Singh gets tackled by Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou.
BENGALURU BULLS 5-6 PATNA PIRATES
Sep 4, 2019 8:56 pm (IST)
Bengaluru Bulls win the toss and selects the court
Patna's Pardeep Narwal gets a bonus.
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Monu puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Neeraj Kumar.
Pardeep Narwal puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus and a touch on Pardeep Narwal.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou gets a bonus point in the DO OR DIE raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Vikas Jaglan.
BENGALURU BULLS 4-2 PATNA PIRATES
Sep 4, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)
Patna Pirates Squad:
RAIDERS: Pardeep Narwal, Ashish, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Mohit, Monu, Naveen, Purna Singh and Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan
DEFENDERS: Mahendra Choudhary, Neeraj Kumar, Jaideep and Jawahar Dagar
ALL-ROUNDERS: Amit Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Ravinder, Sahil Mann, Vikas Jaglan
Bengaluru Bulls face Patna Pirates in Bengaluru (Photo Credit: PKL)
Spirits will be high in the Bengaluru Bulls camp after their first win at home, thanks to a raiding masterclass from Sehrawat. The reigning MVP has been sensational this season and leads the league in the points leaderboard with 157 points.
In defence, Cover Mahender Singh has had a strong season and is the fifth-highest tackle point scorer in the league. Stalwarts Rohit Kumar and Amit Sheoran have found form in the team's recent outings, while rookie Saurabh Nandal continues to be a revelation for the side.
Bengaluru Bulls currently sit fourth in the standings - having played at least a game more than those around them in the table - but their form over the past several matches has been patchy, to say the least. Since their run of three successive win, they have failed to muster back-to-back wins in their subsequent eight matches. They can put that to bed with a win over the three-time champions on Wednesday.
Patna Pirates had a forgettable first half of the campaign, winning just three off their 11 matches and losing the rest. 'Record-Breaker' Pradeep has been at his usual best and is one of only three raiders with over 100 raid points, however, the support for Patna Pirates' talisman has been severely lacking this season.
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, who started the campaign brightly, is the team's second most successful raider and has scored 23 raid points in 11 appearances, averaging just over two raid points per game. The defence, too, has been sub-par, with only Jaideep featuring in the league's top 20 tackle point scorers from Patna Pirates' roster.
While the Left Corner leads the side in tackle points with 30, his tackle success rate is just 48.38%. With the defence struggling and the offence solely reliant on Pardeep, coach Ram Mehar Singh has a task on his hands as he tries to get this team up and running to be in contention for a playoffs spot.