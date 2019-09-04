Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru ulls vs Patna Pirates in Bengaluru: Bengaluru Beat Patna 40-39



Spirits will be high in the Bengaluru Bulls camp after their first win at home, thanks to a raiding masterclass from Sehrawat. The reigning MVP has been sensational this season and leads the league in the points leaderboard with 157 points.In defence, Cover Mahender Singh has had a strong season and is the fifth-highest tackle point scorer in the league. Stalwarts Rohit Kumar and Amit Sheoran have found form in the team's recent outings, while rookie Saurabh Nandal continues to be a revelation for the side.Bengaluru Bulls currently sit fourth in the standings - having played at least a game more than those around them in the table - but their form over the past several matches has been patchy, to say the least. Since their run of three successive win, they have failed to muster back-to-back wins in their subsequent eight matches. They can put that to bed with a win over the three-time champions on Wednesday.Patna Pirates had a forgettable first half of the campaign, winning just three off their 11 matches and losing the rest. 'Record-Breaker' Pradeep has been at his usual best and is one of only three raiders with over 100 raid points, however, the support for Patna Pirates' talisman has been severely lacking this season.Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou, who started the campaign brightly, is the team's second most successful raider and has scored 23 raid points in 11 appearances, averaging just over two raid points per game. The defence, too, has been sub-par, with only Jaideep featuring in the league's top 20 tackle point scorers from Patna Pirates' roster.While the Left Corner leads the side in tackle points with 30, his tackle success rate is just 48.38%. With the defence struggling and the offence solely reliant on Pardeep, coach Ram Mehar Singh has a task on his hands as he tries to get this team up and running to be in contention for a playoffs spot.