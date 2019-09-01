Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Talaivas in Bengaluru: Bengaluru Leads Tamil 33-27

Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas: Catch all the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2019 match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas through News18 Sports' live blog. Bengaluru Bulls leads Tamil Thalaivas 33-27 in the second game of matchday 36 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. In the first game of the night, UP Yoddha faced Bengal Warriors at the same venue.
The second match of Super Sunday in Bengaluru will see Tamil Thalaivas visit Bengaluru to take on reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls. Victory for the home side could see them climb to third in the Pro Kabaddi standings, while a win for the visitors will see them cut the gap to three points on the top 6.
Sep 1, 2019 9:55 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Manjeet Chhillar.
Tamil's Anand puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Ajeet.
Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid and so does Rahul Chaudhari.
Pawan Sehrawat get a bonus point.
Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Mahender Singh.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Manjeet Chhillar.
Manjeet Chhillar puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Manjeet Chhillar.
BENGALURU BULLS 33-27 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Sep 1, 2019 9:44 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Mohit Chillar in the DO OR DIE raid! SUPER TACKLE!
Tamil's V Ajith Kumar gets tackled by Amit Sheoran in the DO OR DIE raid.
Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid and so does Manjeet Chillar.
Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on Manjeet Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar.
Ran Singh gets tackled by Amit Sheoran, who completes his HIGH 5! Tamil are ALL OUT!
BENGALURU BULLS 30-23 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Sep 1, 2019 9:36 pm (IST)
Tamil's Ajay Thakur gets tackled by the defender too step into the lobby in the DO OR DIE raid.
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Ajeet.
V Ajith Kumar gets a bonus and then a touch on Mahender Singh.
Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid and so does Rahul Chaudhari.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid and so does Ran Singh.
Pawan Sehrawat in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Sagar. SUPER TACKLE!
Rahul Chaudhari in the DO OR DIE raid gets tacked by Amit Sheoran.
Rohit Kumar and Mohit Chillar put in empty raids.
Mahender Singh and then Ran Singh come back empty-handed.
BENGALURU BULLS 24-20 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Sep 1, 2019 9:29 pm (IST)
Bengaluru's Sumit Singh gets tackled by Rahul Chaudhari.
Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari goes back empty-handed
Mohit Sehrawat also puts in an empty raid
Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid and so does Mohit Sehrawat.
Ajay Thakur in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Mohit Sehrawat. SUPER TACKLE!
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus as well as a touch on Rann Singh in the DO OR DIE raid.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Rahul Chaudhari.
Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid and sod does Rohit Kumar.
Ajay Thakur comes back empty-handed.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touches on Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar. SUPER 10!
BENGALURU BULLS 21-15 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Sep 1, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)
Tamil's Ajay Thakur goes back empty-handed
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Mohit Chhillar.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Mahender Singh.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Sagar.
Ajay Thakur and Sumit Singh put in an empty raids.
Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid.
BENGALURU BULLS 14-13 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Sep 1, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)
Tamil's Ajay Thakur goes back empty-handed
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on Mohit Chhillar.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Pawan Sehrawat.
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Manjeet Chillar.
Rahul Chaudhari and Rohit Kumar put in an empty raids.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Mohit Sehrawat.
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Rann Singh.
Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Rahul Chaudhari gets tackled by Amit Sheoran.
Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on Manjeet Chhillar, Ajeet.
BENGALURU BULLS 14-10 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Sep 1, 2019 9:02 pm (IST)
Tamil's Rahul Chaudhari gets a touch on Sumit Singh.
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar goes back empty-handed.
Ajay Thakur gets back without a touch.
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Manjeet Chillar.
Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Rann Singh.
Rahul Chaudhari gets tackled by Mahender Singh in the DO OR DIE raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point.
Ajay Thakur gets a touch on Mohit Sehrawat.
Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.
BENGALURU BULLS 8-7 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Sep 1, 2019 8:57 pm (IST)
Tamil's Ajay Thakur puts in an empty raid.
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets a point.
Rahul Chaudhari also gets a point.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled.
Rahul Chaudhari raids successfully.
Pawan Sehrawat too gets a point.
Rahul Chaudhari puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat too comes back empty-handed.
Rahul Chaudhari does not get a point.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by Manjeet.
BENGALURU BULLS 5-4 TAMIL THALAIVAS
Sep 1, 2019 8:41 pm (IST)
Tamil Thalaivas Squad:
RAIDERS: Ajay Thakur, Anand, Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, V. Ajith Kumar, Vineet Sharma and Yashwant Bishnoi
DEFENDERS: Ajeet, M. Abishek, Ponparthiban Subramanian, Himanshu, Mohit Chhillar, Sagar and Milad Sheibak
ALL-ROUNDERS: Hemant Chauhan, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh and Victor Onyango Obiero
Bengaluru Bulls face Tamil Thalaivas in Bengaluru (Photo Credit: PKL)
Bengaluru Bulls got off on the wrong foot in their home leg, after being beaten by Gujarat Fortunegiants by a margin of nine points. The defence, however, had an outstanding night, especially rookie Saurabh Nandal, who scored, a joint season-high, eight tackle points from just seven tackle attempts. Leading tackle point scorer Mahender Singh too had a good outing and finished with four tackle points, taking his tally to 35 for the season, just seven behind league-leader Vishal Bhardwaj.
However, what will concern coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat will be the performance of his star raiders, 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Kumar Sehrawat and skipper Rohit Kumar, who scored three raid points each on Saturday. Coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat will be expecting a strong response from his side, which could see them get their first win in Bengaluru in over three years.
After a three-match unbeaten run, Tamil Thalaivas have gone five games without a win and slipped to ninth in the season 7 standings. The partnership of 'Iceman' Ajay Thakur and 'Showman' Rahul Chaudhari hasn't exactly panned out as Tamil Thalaivas would've hoped.
Thakur and Chaudhari are averaging 4.91 and 5.91 raid points, respectively and while the latter has managed two Super 10s so far, the Iceman has managed just one which came in their last match against Bengal Warriors.
Their defence, too, needs to step up having averaged just six tackle points in their three previous outings. Qualifying for the playoffs won't be easy, but a win in the Southern Derby against Bengaluru Bulls will be a step in the right direction.