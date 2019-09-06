Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans in Bengaluru: Bengaluru Beats Telugu 40-39

After a thrilling win over Patna Pirates in the last match, Bengaluru Bulls will be focused on finishing on a high at home. 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat will be the cynosure of all eyes yet again and the raider himself will be buzzing after his game-high 17 raid point effort in the last match.Skipper Rohit Kumar will want to put in a better showing than he did last time around and if he can find his rhythm in tandem with Sehrawat; stopping the duo can prove to be very problematic. Their defence, on the other hand, have more sources for points than the attack.Their leading tackle points scorer, Mahender Singh along with Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran and Mohit Sehrawat are known for their aggression and robust tackling. If they can get going as a collective, raiders can find points difficult to come by as already seen this season.Telugu Titans' resurgence after a poor start to the campaign has given them more than just a fighting chance when it comes to making the playoffs. One of the main reasons behind the turnaround in their fortunes is the form of their defence led by Vishal Bhardwaj, who's averaging a league-high four tackle points.He scored six tackle points during his last outing in Bengaluru and led the defence with confidence. Skipper Abozar Mighani is another important player in defence for them along with his compatriot Farhad Milaghardan, who is capable of picking up raid points as well.In attack, 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai and his brother Suraj Desai have been their most potent weapons, but Armaan and Rajnish have also made handy contributions when required.