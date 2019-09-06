Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans in Bengaluru: Bengaluru Beats Telugu 40-39

Event Highlights
Bengaluru Bulls will be hoping to make it three wins from four matches at home when they host Telugu Titans. The clash will be the final encounter of the Bengaluru leg and the home side will want to bid adieu to their fans with their third straight win at the venue. They will be up against a confident Telugu Titans side that won their last encounter and have been beaten just once in their last six matches.
Telugu's Siddharth Desai gets touches on Mohit Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Saurabh Nandal. SUPER RAID! Bengaluru are ALL OUT!
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Krushna Madane.
Siddharth Desai puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat comes back empty-handed.
Siddharth Desai gets touches on Vijay Kumar, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal. SUPER RAID!
Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on Vishal Bhardwaj, Rakesh Gowda.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.
BENGALURU BULLS 38-37 TELUGU TITANS
Telugu's Rajnish gets a bonus but is tackled by Saurabh Nandal. Telugu are ALL OUT!
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar comes back empty-handed.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal. SUPER 10!
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus but is tackled by Siddharth Desai.
Rakesh Gowda puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar comes back empty-handed.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Vijay Kumar.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Amit Sheoran.
Rohit Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj.
BENGALURU BULLS 35-27 TELUGU TITANS
Telugu's Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Vijay Kumar.
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat comes back empty-handed.
Rakesh Gowda gets a touch on Rohit Kumar.
Vijay Kumar puts in another empty raid and so does Rakesh Gowda.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Vishal Bhardwaj in the DO OR DIE raid.
Rakesh Gowda gets a bonus point.
Rohit Kumar comes back empty-handed and so does Rakesh Gowda.
Pawan Sehrawat gets touches on C. Arun, Farhad Milaghardan.
Rakesh Gowda gets a touch on Vijay Kumar.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Rakesh Gowda.
BENGALURU BULLS 29-22 TELUGU TITANS
Telugu's Siddharth Desai puts in an empty raid.
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat also puts in an empty raid.
Rakesh Gowda again puts in an empty raid and so does Vijay Kumar.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Mahender Singh in the DO OR DIE raid.
Pawan Sehrawat in the DO OR DIE raid gets touches on Vishal Bhardwaj, Abozar Mighani, Krushna Madane. SUPER RAID! SUPER 10!
BENGALURU BULLS 24-18 TELUGU TITANS
Bengaluru's Rakesh Gowda fail in the DO OR DIE raid.
Telugu's Rajnish also puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touches on Vishal Bhardwaj, Krushna Madane. Telugu are ALL OUT!
Siddharth Desai get a touch on Pawan Sehrawat.
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Vishal Bhardwaj.
Siddharth Desai gets a bonus point.
Pawan Sehrawat also gets a bonus point.
Siddharth Desai gets touches on Amit Sheoran, Mohit Sehrawat.
Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Abozar Mighani.
BENGALURU BULLS 21-17 TELUGU TITANS
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid.
Telugu's Armann also puts in an empty raid.
Rohit Kumar in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Krushna Madane.
Armann in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Mohit Sehrawat.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Abozar Mighani.
Vishal Bhardwaj puts in an empty raid and so does Mohit Sehrawat.
Vishal Bhardwaj again comes back empty-handed and so does Rohit Kumar.
Rakesh Gowda in the DO OR DIE raid does not get a point.
BENGALURU BULLS 15-12 TELUGU TITANS
Bengaluru's Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Farhad Milaghardan.
Telugu's Armann gets tackled by Pawan Sehrawat.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Abozar Mighani.
Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Mohit Sehrawat.
Rohit Kumar gets a touch on Farhad Milaghardan.
Siddharth Desai gets a bonus point.
Pawan Sehrawat gets tackled by C. Arun.
Siddharth Desai gets tackled by Mahender Singh.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Vishal Bhardwaj also comes back empty-handed.
BENGALURU BULLS 12-11 TELUGU TITANS
Bengaluru's Mohit Sehrawat comes back empty-handed.
Telugu's Siddharth Desai puts in an empty raid.
Sumit Singh in the DO OR DIE raid gets a touch on C. Arun.
Farhad Milaghardan gets a touch on Saurabh Nandal.
Rohit Kumar puts in an empty raid.
Armann gets tackled by Mahender Singh.
Pawan Sehrawat puts in an empty raid and so does Siddharth Desai.
Sumit Singh in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Abozar Mighani.
Farhad Milaghardan gets a touch on Mahender Singh.
BENGALURU BULLS 7-8 TELUGU TITANS
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Abozar Mighani.
Telugu's Armaan puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus and is tackled by Abozar Mighani.
Armaan again puts in an empty raid.
Mohit Sehrawat also puts in an empty raid.
Armann in the DO OR DIE raid gets tackled by Mahender Singh.
BENGALURU BULLS 5-6 TELUGU TITANS
Telugu Titans win the toss and select the choice of court
Bengaluru's Rohit Kumar gets tackled by Vishal Bhardwaj.
Telugu's Siddharth Desai gets a touch on Amit Sheoran. Siddharth Desai registers 250 raid touch points in PKL.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a bonus point.
Armaan puts in an empty raid.
Pawan Sehrawat gets a touch on Krushna Madane.
Siddharth Desai gets a bonus point.
BENGALURU BULLS 2-3 TELUGU TITANS
Telugu Titans Squad:
RAIDERS: Amit Kumar, Ankit Beniwal, Kamal Singh, Mula Siva Ganesh Reddy, Palle Mallikarjun, Rajnish, Rakesh Gowda and Siddharth Desai
DEFENDERS: Abozar Mohajermighani, Aakash Dattu Arsul, Akash Choudhary, Manish, C. Arun, Krushna Madane and Vishal Bhardwaj
ALL-ROUNDERS: Armaan, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan
Bengaluru Bulls Squad:
RAIDERS: Rohit Kumar, Banty, Lal Mohar Yadav, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Sumit Singh and Vinod Kumar
DEFENDERS: Mohit Sehrawat, Raju Lal Choudhary, Vijay Kumar, Mahender Singh, Aman, Sandeep, Saurabh Nandal, Ajay, Amit Sheoran and Ankit
ALL-ROUNDERS: Ashish Kumar and Sanjay Shrestha
Bengaluru Bulls are up against Telugu Titans in the last match of their home leg at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
Bengaluru Bulls face Telugu Titans in Bengaluru (Photo Credit: PKL)
After a thrilling win over Patna Pirates in the last match, Bengaluru Bulls will be focused on finishing on a high at home. 'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat will be the cynosure of all eyes yet again and the raider himself will be buzzing after his game-high 17 raid point effort in the last match.
Skipper Rohit Kumar will want to put in a better showing than he did last time around and if he can find his rhythm in tandem with Sehrawat; stopping the duo can prove to be very problematic. Their defence, on the other hand, have more sources for points than the attack.
Their leading tackle points scorer, Mahender Singh along with Saurabh Nandal, Amit Sheoran and Mohit Sehrawat are known for their aggression and robust tackling. If they can get going as a collective, raiders can find points difficult to come by as already seen this season.
Telugu Titans' resurgence after a poor start to the campaign has given them more than just a fighting chance when it comes to making the playoffs. One of the main reasons behind the turnaround in their fortunes is the form of their defence led by Vishal Bhardwaj, who's averaging a league-high four tackle points.
He scored six tackle points during his last outing in Bengaluru and led the defence with confidence. Skipper Abozar Mighani is another important player in defence for them along with his compatriot Farhad Milaghardan, who is capable of picking up raid points as well.
In attack, 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai and his brother Suraj Desai have been their most potent weapons, but Armaan and Rajnish have also made handy contributions when required.
