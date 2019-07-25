Pro Kabaddi 2019 HIGHLIGHTS, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas in Hyderabad: Delhi Beat Tamil 30-29

"I can say with utmost confidence, that Naveen will be among the top raiders at the end of the season. That's all I want to say about his performance," said Dabang Delhi KC coach Krishan Kumar Hooda, after the team's victory over Telugu Titans.



In their previous meetings, Dabang Delhi K.C. have had the better of Tamil Thalaivas, beating them on two occasions. Dabang Delhi KC will be keen to carry forward that momentum from their opening game and register another victory against Tamil Thalaivas.Naveen Kumar, who finished with a Super 10 and was easily the pick of the raiders in their season opener, will be looking to build on his fine start to the campaign.Dabang Delhi K.C.'s other attacking options - Chandran Ranjit and Meraj Sheykh - will also want to prove a point after a rather tepid start to the season.Joginder Narwal will once again need to marshal his troops in defence, as other experienced defenders like Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane will have a crucial role to play against what will be a confident Tamil Thalaivas raiding unit.As for Tamil Thalaivas, they will be feeling confident ahead of their showdown after their rather impressive victory over Telugu Titans in their first game of the campaign. Rahul Chaudhari impressed in his Tamil Thalaivas debut, scoring a Super 10 in just 15 raid attempts while also contributing in defence with two tackle points.Veteran all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar enjoyed an incredible night, finishing with six tackle points that came at an outstanding strike rate of 85.71. Mohit Chhillar too was brilliant, scoring four tackle points in just five attempts. Skipper Ajay Thakur raided in a limited capacity but had the highlight of the night with an incredible Super Raid. With their defence looking water-tight and their raiding unit in good form, Tamil Thalaivas will back themselves to get the job done against Dabang Delhi K.C.